Crossroads Report

December 2024

November 2024

Trump interrupted the Left's long-term plan to regime-change Russia
The war with Russia began today, with Ukraine’s first strike into Russian territory using American-made supersonic missiles — a shocking development…
  
Margaret Menge
What is Russia? Three photos explain it better than I ever could.
There’s an email group I belong to.
  
Margaret Menge
Dana White tells Trump supporters: This is karma!
Dana White, the founder and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event, took the stage at the Trump campaign’s election night…
  
Margaret Menge
Trump Takes It! Winning Pennsylvania and thus the presidency, he promises a 'Golden Age' for America
Donald Trump took the stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach at about 2:30 a.m.
  
Margaret Menge
October 2024

The Delphi trial they didn't want you to see: The outrageous railroading of Richard Allen
There's no DNA evidence tying him to the crime scene, and no witnesses place him there. Why was he arrested and kept in solitary confinement in a…
  
Margaret Menge
County clerk whose office registered noncitizen to vote: We don't want to be the 'immigration police'
The county clerk in Indiana whose office registered a foreigner to vote even though he marked that he was not a U.S.
  
Margaret Menge
Indiana county registers noncitizen to vote even after he marks 'No' on citizenship question
Democrat county can't explain why an INDIAN national was added to the voter roll when he marked that he was not a citizen; Say they can't check check…
  
Margaret Menge
The forgotten disaster in the mountains of North Carolina
I called a lumber mill in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend to ask about buying wood for board and batten siding.
  
Margaret Menge
There will be accountability: Trump says he'll fire military leaders who mandated the vaccine on the troops
At a Town Hall event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Oct.
  
Margaret Menge
