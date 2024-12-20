Crossroads Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
VAERS - The first-person accounts they don't want you to see
290 deaths of babies and young children have been reported following the Polio vaccine since the year 2000, often by mothers in heart-wrenching accounts
13 hrs ago
•
Margaret Menge
16
Share this post
Crossroads Report
VAERS - The first-person accounts they don't want you to see
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
The truth about the Polio Vaccine
How safe is it really? And why are children still supposed to get four doses of it when it doesn't prevent infection or spread of the virus that causes…
Jan 10
•
Margaret Menge
26
Share this post
Crossroads Report
The truth about the Polio Vaccine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
December 2024
Will there be accountability for doctors who said the Covid vaccine was safe for pregnant women and their babies?
Indiana OB-GYNS convinced legislators to remove exemptions for pregnant women, saying the vaccines were safe for women and their babies. It was clear…
Dec 20, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
30
Share this post
Crossroads Report
Will there be accountability for doctors who said the Covid vaccine was safe for pregnant women and their babies?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
November 2024
Trump interrupted the Left's long-term plan to regime-change Russia
The war with Russia began today, with Ukraine’s first strike into Russian territory using American-made supersonic missiles — a shocking development…
Nov 20, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
17
Share this post
Crossroads Report
Trump interrupted the Left's long-term plan to regime-change Russia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
What is Russia? Three photos explain it better than I ever could.
There’s an email group I belong to.
Nov 18, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
29
Share this post
Crossroads Report
What is Russia? Three photos explain it better than I ever could.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Dana White tells Trump supporters: This is karma!
Dana White, the founder and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event, took the stage at the Trump campaign’s election night…
Nov 6, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
7
Share this post
Crossroads Report
Dana White tells Trump supporters: This is karma!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Trump Takes It! Winning Pennsylvania and thus the presidency, he promises a 'Golden Age' for America
Donald Trump took the stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach at about 2:30 a.m.
Nov 6, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
10
Share this post
Crossroads Report
Trump Takes It! Winning Pennsylvania and thus the presidency, he promises a 'Golden Age' for America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
October 2024
The Delphi trial they didn't want you to see: The outrageous railroading of Richard Allen
There's no DNA evidence tying him to the crime scene, and no witnesses place him there. Why was he arrested and kept in solitary confinement in a…
Oct 30, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
13
Share this post
Crossroads Report
The Delphi trial they didn't want you to see: The outrageous railroading of Richard Allen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
County clerk whose office registered noncitizen to vote: We don't want to be the 'immigration police'
The county clerk in Indiana whose office registered a foreigner to vote even though he marked that he was not a U.S.
Oct 28, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
8
Share this post
Crossroads Report
County clerk whose office registered noncitizen to vote: We don't want to be the 'immigration police'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Indiana county registers noncitizen to vote even after he marks 'No' on citizenship question
Democrat county can't explain why an INDIAN national was added to the voter roll when he marked that he was not a citizen; Say they can't check check…
Oct 25, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
23
Share this post
Crossroads Report
Indiana county registers noncitizen to vote even after he marks 'No' on citizenship question
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
The forgotten disaster in the mountains of North Carolina
I called a lumber mill in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend to ask about buying wood for board and batten siding.
Oct 21, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
28
Share this post
Crossroads Report
The forgotten disaster in the mountains of North Carolina
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
There will be accountability: Trump says he'll fire military leaders who mandated the vaccine on the troops
At a Town Hall event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Oct.
Oct 19, 2024
•
Margaret Menge
19
Share this post
Crossroads Report
There will be accountability: Trump says he'll fire military leaders who mandated the vaccine on the troops
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
© 2025 Margaret Menge
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts