The new head of the CDC’s vaccine committee announced this week that a new workgroup is being formed to look into the cumulative effects of childhood vaccines and vaccines given to adolescents.

The workgroup will be made up of outside vaccine experts and at least one member of the CDC’s vaccine committee, ACIP.

“The Institute of Medicine, which is now the National Academy of Medicine, wrote an important report on this issue some years ago, arguing for more research on this topic, said Martin Kulldorff, chair of ACIP, “and it’s now time to evaluate that new research.”

Kulldorff noted that the number of vaccines given to children in the United States is much higher than what children in other developed nations are given and much higher than the number of vaccines American adults received as children.

The workgroup, he said, will evaluate the cumulative effect of all of these vaccines and will study:

The interaction between different vaccines; The total number of vaccines recommended; The cumulative amounts of vaccine ingredients and The relative timing of different vaccines.

The number of vaccines given to American children has in fact increased exponentially since the 1980s, from just 3-4 vaccines to 73 doses of 17 different vaccines (including Covid and flu) recommended for all American children before their 18th birthday.

Below are the current CDC schedules. These are followed by most pediatricians and county health departments in their administration of vaccines to children and teens, except where parents object:

All states take direction from the CDC and require some or all of the above vaccines for public school attendance.

In his 2021 book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote that Dr. Fauci’s failures during Covid were “not anomalous errors, but consistent with a recurrent pattern of sacrificing public health and safety on the altar of pharmaceutical profits and self-interest.”

The CDC owns 57 vaccine patents, he wrote, and as of 2019 was spending $4.9 billion of its $12 billion annual budget buying and distributing vaccines — making it, not a regulatory agency so much as a vaccine company.

The cumulative effects of many different vaccines in one small body has broken into the forefront of the national debate about vaccines a few times in the last two decades, only to quickly disappear again with few Americans remembering what was revealed.

One of those instances was in 2001, when longtime Indianapolis Congressman Dan Burton said his young grandson had gotten nine vaccines in one doctor’s visit and afterwards started flapping his arms, walking on his tiptoes, forgot how to walk and talk and started banging his head against the wall incessantly. Burton confronted CDC and FDA officials at hearings where they were testifying before the House Government Reform and Oversight Committee, and also on the House floor. He repeated it on CNN to anchor Anderson Cooper in 2015, saying he thinks mercury in vaccines is the cause of autism, noting that it builds up in the body.

In 2015, the issue burst onto the national stage in a much bigger way during one of the Republican primary presidential debates when then-candidate Donald Trump talked about a two-year-old who got several shots in one doctor’s visit and was not the same afterwards. It was live television, and moderators tried desperately to discredit him, turning to Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon, who agreed with Trump that there was a concern with too many vaccines given to young children, and then to Rand Paul, who also agreed that vaccines given to children were too “bunched up” and should probably be spread out more.

The interactions between different vaccines in one body have never been studied, nor has the cumulative effect of different vaccines in one body.

Of particular concern is the multiple vaccines given to infants at their 18-month-old “well baby visits,” to comply with the CDC’s recommendation that babies have by this age more than 25 doses of several different vaccines.

Many cases of SIDS — Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — have occurred within days of an 18-month check-ups where multiple vaccines were given to the child. Children’s Health Defense, the organization that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. led before he was nominated to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has frequently written about such cases, and has recorded the personal testimonies of parents whose infants have died suddenly and inexplicably following vaccination.

