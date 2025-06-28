Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
5d

Just know they ARE VERY EVIL and MUST NEVER be given to Innocent Children. What else is needed to know. Why don’t you read RFK’s own book on how deadly these vaxes are.

He Is NOW PROMOTING more by the millions of shots ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️. Trump too. Malone too ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

One word : EVIL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
3d

The IoM is a captured body. They have downplayed the value of Vitamin-D3 for decades in spite of a lot of research clearly showing their targets are woefully inadequate.

https://cholecalciferol.miraheze.org/wiki/DOI

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture