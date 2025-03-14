Rep. Dave Weldon was elected in 1994 to represent Florida’s 15th congressional district. In 2008, he decided not to seek re-election and left the U.S. House in January of 2009 to return to his medical practice.

The day started with the shocking news that the nomination of Dave Weldon to head the CDC had been withdrawn.

I was only starting to absorb this depressing news when I saw a Washington Post editorial opposing Weldon’s nomination, saying he has supported “debunked theories” that vaccines cause harm to children and complaining that as a member of Congress in 2001, he invited Dr. Andrew Wakefield to testify before a congressional committee.

The piece was published just before the Trump administration announced that it was withdrawing Weldon’s nomination.

It’s often been suggested that the Washington Post is part of the Mockingbird Media — that it is part of the CIA’s program to co-opt major American newspapers. And I’ve never really doubted this, but have never heard anyone provide any real evidence of it, either.

But as I sat here today, narrowing my eyes to little slits while reading this editorial — which landed on the very day that Weldon’s confirmation hearing was to take place before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions — I saw a hidden hand at work.

It is not normal for top journalists at one of the most prestigious newspapers in the United States of America to be so flippant, so egregiously negligent, about such an enormous issue as a government-approved substance that may be poisoning thousands of infants and toddlers every year.

It’s not normal for top-flight journalists to express no intellectual curiosity whatsoever about the accounts of thousands of mothers, who all seem to tell a similar tale: That they took their small child in for routine vaccinations and that almost immediately afterward, the child changed. He no longer smiled, no longer made eye contact and in some cases, forgot how to walk and forgot how to talk.

It’s not normal for people whose job it is to follow truth wherever it may lead to not know that another former member of Congress, Rep. Dan Burton (R-IN-5) related how his grandson got nine vaccines in one visit and afterwards, stopping walking and stopped talking and started banging his head against the wall non-stop.

I clicked over to my Yahoo and dashed off a quick email to Matt Murry, the executive editor of the Washington Post.

Matt Murray is still fairly new in the job, having come from the Wall Street Journal.

He was hired by the new publisher of the Washington Post, who is British.

I have reason to believe he is a reasonable man trying to do an impossible job. But he has to see: He cannot continue to employ liars. And he cannot lead a newspaper that is under the control of some outside force: the CIA, the pharmaceutical industry, or some larger syndicate made up of moneyed interests.

Here is my email:

To matt.murray@washpost.com · Thu, Mar 13 at 7:11 PM Hello, Mr. Murray -- Who has a stranglehold on the Washington Post and when will you break it? The house editorial today on Dave Weldon appears to have been the work of an editorial board that includes not one critical thinker. Either that or your editorial staff is under the influence of some outside force. Dave Weldon is right, and given his reputation as a physician and former member of Congress with a high degree of personal integrity, his past comments on vaccines should have been evaluated much more carefully. Conclusions should only have been reached by those who have spent considerable time studying the evidence. There is plenty of evidence that the MMR vaccine is causing more harm to children than good. It's in the VAERS system. It's in the cases argued before the so-called Vaccine Court, which has awarded more than $5 billion to victims and their families for vaccine injuries and deaths since 1989. It's in the statements by CDC whistleblower William Thompson, who said CDC employees destroyed evidence that showed infant males who got the MMR vaccine had a much higher rate of autism. Has anyone at the Washington Post interviewed William Thompson? If not, why not? Has anyone at the Post reviewed the Mawson study of homeschooled children that showed vaccinated children were 3-4 times more likely to have a neurodevelopment disorder or allergy than unvaccinated children? If not, why not? There must be a change if the Washington Post is going to have any credibility going forward. As it is, it seems only the hard Left is reading the Post and commenting. It's hard to imagine you'd want the paper to be entirely sidelined as we enter this new era. Best regards, Margaret Menge

