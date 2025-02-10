I did a video to go into greater detail about the extraordinary statement by Sen. Bill Cassidy on the floor of the United States Senate last week, saying he’d reached an agreement with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that if he voted to confirm him to lead HHS, Congress will be a “partner” in running the agency.

What is he talking about?

What about the Separation of Powers between the legislative and executive branches?

Is Kennedy bound by this agreement?

How much does it limit what he wants to do with vaccines?

https://streamyard.com/i9qxg3zqz7xgt3s2

