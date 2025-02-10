I did a video to go into greater detail about the extraordinary statement by Sen. Bill Cassidy on the floor of the United States Senate last week, saying he’d reached an agreement with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that if he voted to confirm him to lead HHS, Congress will be a “partner” in running the agency.
What is he talking about?
What about the Separation of Powers between the legislative and executive branches?
Is Kennedy bound by this agreement?
How much does it limit what he wants to do with vaccines?
https://streamyard.com/i9qxg3zqz7xgt3s2
Surely they made no such concession to Cassidy for his vote. For even writing up something like that it shows he is a HUGE RINO a Democrat infiltrator. I’m sure Most conservatives didn’t go along with his demands. He will be a gigantic thorn in RFK,Jr’s side & limit much of what ‘we the People’ want changed. Where does that whole thing stand? Cassidy has his eyes on that title if Kennedy gets ill or tired of the job or he may consider himself a co-agent & make decisions without consulting RFK,Jr. & the action will be too late to rescind. I see big problems allowing him to be co-agent. Did Trump okay that? After all, Trump chose RFK,Jr for the job, not Cassidy. Maybe he doesn’t even want Cassidy in the mix? I’m pretty sure I don’t.
He’s not even remotely bound by that.