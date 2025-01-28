To: U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana

Hello, Todd -- I'm writing to ask you to please vote to confirm RFK, Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

We have an enormous crisis in our public health agencies that Kennedy exposed in his incredible book "The Real Anthony Fauci."

These agencies no longer serve the American people. They have been captured by the industries they are supposed to be regulating.

The CDC owns 57 vaccine patents and spends $4.9 billion of its $12 billion-dollar budget on buying and distributing vaccines.

The NIH owns hundreds of patents on vaccines and profits from the sale of these vaccines.

The FDA receives 45 percent of its budget from the pharmaceutical industry.

All of this must stop, immediately, and I believe Kennedy, who has studied this for years, is the only man who can do it.

He took a great risk several years ago in turning his focus to the issue of childhood vaccines. He has suffered the most severe condemnation, including from members of his own family. He's been censored, canceled and called every name in the book. Why? Because he dared to counter the narrative that vaccines are safe and effective.

He was right. Vaccines are not safe and effective. The polio vaccine does not prevent infection and does not prevent spread. You can check this on the CDC's own website. The trials for the IPOL vaccine, the main polio vaccine administered in the US since 2000, observed children for just three days and did not involve a placebo group. So no one looked at whether health outcomes were better for children who got the vaccine versus those children who didn't. This isn't science. This is a farce.

Bring this farce to an end. Bring to an end the capture of our public agencies by the pharmaceutical industry and the big food conglomerates. Vote for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Thank you,

Margaret Menge

The hearing on RFK, Jr.’s nomination is Wednesday morning starting at 10 a.m. You can watch it here on C-Span:

https://www.c-span.org/event/senate-committee/hhs-sec-nominee-rfk-jr-testifies-at-confirmation-hearing/430405

