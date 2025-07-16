Many of us have become aware in recent years that we don’t have the kind of country we thought we did.

There are more pockets of evil, and they are evil on a level we probably wouldn’t have imagined. It’s not our fault that we didn’t know. So much has been hidden from us and some things are just now starting to be revealed.

On Tuesday night, a handwritten letter written by the man who stalked and assassinated the head of the Minnesota House Democratic caucus and her husband in their home last month and then shot another couple at their home was released to the public.

The letter is addressed to Kash Patel, the director of the FBI. It was written when Boelter was still on the run in the days after the shootings on June 15. In the letter, the shooter, Vance Luther Boelter, says that he was recently approached about “a project that Tim Walz [governor of Minnesota] wanted done.”

Vance Luther Boelter, age 57

“Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and [illegible and then a blank (redacted?)]. Tim wants to be a senator and he doesn’t trust [blank (redacted?)] to retire as planned and thinks she is going to (illegible) to stay (illegible) at the last (illegible) with Amy & ______…” What follows is hard to read, but mentions Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general and former Democrat member of Congress and DNC operative.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

At the top of the letter, Boelter says that he was (illegible - (trained? tasked?)) by the U.S. military “off the books” starting in college and has been on projects since that time in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, adding it was, “All in the line of doing what I thought was right and in the best interest of the United States.”

On Tim Walz’s request that he kill Amy Klobuchar, he says:

“I told Tim I wanted nothing to do with it and if he didn’t call off that plan I would go public. He said he would hurt my family if I don’t play ball. Then he set up a meeting with me and (illegible)…..they had some people waiting to kill me. I was able to get away by God’s mercy.”

The letter is well written and detailed and doesn’t appear to be the ravings of a madman. Walz apparently didn’t think Boelter was a madman either as he appointed him to a state board — the Governor’s Workforce Development Board — an all-volunteer board where Boelter interacted with a number of prominent Minnesota business leaders. Boelter mentions his service on this board, and Walz appointing him to the board, in the second page of the letter, saying this will prove his connection to the governor. He also writes that Walz will likely try to destroy evidence of this connection but won’t be able to completely, as this is a public board.

It’s my fervent hope that all reasonable resources are marshalled to investigate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the immediate prior Democratic nominee for vice president of the United States, and also Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. I hope by now their phones and phone records have been seized, along with their schedules and personal computers and that they are being subjected to heavy questioning in interviews that are recorded, with video and audio.

Everyone they know and talk to should also be interviewed of course, and they should be surveilled.

There is no reason this letter should not be taken seriously. Especially considering that if true, it wouldn’t be the first time in recent years that a political enemy or competitor tried to assassinate a sitting U.S. senator.

It only recently came to my attention that the tragic death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. in a small place crash in the summer of 1999 may not have been an accident, and that it’s possible he was taken out to clear the way for Hillary Clinton to win that very coveted New York Senate seat.

Longtime New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan had announced in November of 1998 that he wouldn’t run for another term in 2000, opening up a golden opportunity for ambitious New York Democrat politicos looking at moving up to the national stage. It wasn’t an opportunity that came along very often — esp. in a state like New York where U.S. senators (think Charles Schumer) usually hold on to their seats for 30 years or more.

According to the Washington Post, in February of 1999, Hillary Clinton met with political advisor Harold Ickes at the White House (her husband Bill Clinton was president at the time) to discuss her chances of winning the seat, when she had never before lived in the state of New York.

The following month, John F. Kennedy, Jr., the dashing son of the former (assassinated) President John F. Kennedy and the publisher of GEORGE magazine, was meeting with his advisors in New York City to talk about running. He was assured that if he wanted the seat, top Democrats in the state would persuade Clinton to step aside to clear the field for him.

According to reports, Kennedy decided within days of the meeting that the timing wasn’t right for him to run. He was only 38 and still had a lot of time to launch a political career (or so he thought).

Hillary Clinton filed the FEC paperwork to run for the seat on July 6, 1999, allowing her to start raising big money for her campaign. Right after she did, Kennedy publicly criticized her decision to run, saying the seat should go to a New Yorker. I can’t find a report of this in the New York Times archives, for some reason, but here’s a reference to it in the so-called ‘fact check’ from USA Today: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/10/21/fact-check-hillary-clinton-jfk-jr-and-2000-new-york-senate-race/5993292002/

Just ten days after Clinton launched her campaign, on July 16, 1999, Kennedy’s small plane fell out of the sky and into the Atlantic Ocean. Kennedy, his beautiful wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were all killed. They’d been on their way to a family wedding on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. No distress calls had preceded the crash and one of the recovery divers, Joshua Benjamins, said in a post on YouTube: “What we found down there could only be described as a head on collision with the water.”

The investigation found that pilot error had caused the crash, though John had flown the route between the airport in New Jersey and Martha’s Vineyard 35 times before.

The tragic event cleared the path for Clinton, who won the Democrat nomination the following year in 2000, and then defeated moderate Republican U.S. Rep. Rick Lazio in the general election in November of that year to become a United States senator.

Maybe it sounds extreme to posit that the Clinton camp or someone else could have murdered a Kennedy to win a Senate seat. But people sometimes forget that votes in the U.S. Senate on major bills and to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominees often come down to one or two votes. And while Clinton and Kennedy were both Democrats, Kennedy probably would have been much less likely than Clinton to support the post 9/11 wars in the Middle East that lasted for 20 years and cost around $7 trillion and may have even become vocally anti-war, leading other Democrats to follow him in that direction.

It’s also of note that John’s cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in interviews in the last few years, has referred to the Kennedy family’s “60-year war with the CIA” saying it began when his grandfather, Joe Kennedy (also John’s grandfather) opposed the creation of the CIA, saying it was tantamount to a secret police and therefor incompatible with a democracy.

It was an incredible interview, though it has been taken down everywhere, it seems. But here’s a short that mentions Kennedy’s references to some of this: https://youtube.com/shorts/2xaQJz8cX5s?si=2fdhfB2axOFZigDY

To sum it up, a youthful and energetic Kennedy who was likely aware that the CIA had a hand in killing his father and may have become a prominent Democrat critic of the war in Iraq would not be someone the CIA would want in the U.S. Senate.

Motivation is always an important factor in a death investigation. WHO would have wanted Kennedy dead? Clinton, yes. And the CIA, yes. Check, check. If his death was not an accident, either could have been involved in arranging for his plane to malfunction just before reaching Martha’s Vineyard. Or perhaps it was shot down like TWA Flight 800 was thought to have been just three years earlier, off Long Island.

I moved to New York City in 2002 when the story of Kennedy’s death was still in the newspapers and remember reading about the investigation. The accident was of course referred to as a continuation of the “Kennedy curse.” But come to think of it, like Cher in the movie “Moonstruck,” I don’t believe in curses.

Just a few years later, I’d been surprised when a very promising Democrat governor from Indiana named Evan Bayh — a moderate Democrat golden boy — bowed out of the 2008 presidential race. I’d gone to college in Indiana and had been involved with politics there. Everyone had known that Bayh, a U.S. Senator and the former governor whose father was longtime Sen. Birch Bayh, wanted to run for president. He’d formed an exploratory committee in late 2006 and seemed to be on his way toward that goal. So why did he all of a sudden change his mind?

I was working as a newspaper reporter at the time for the Miami Herald Company, so I called his office. I talked to a spokesperson, a woman I think, who gave me some mealy-mouthed answer about the timing not being right. I hung up believing something had happened, that someone or something had forced him out of the race. Who was it? I believe it could have been Hillary Clinton. Bayh would have been exactly the kind of handsome, well-liked moderate she would have seen as a direct threat to her plans to secure the Democratic nomination.

And on the timing? The timing was exactly right. After eight years of President George W. Bush, it was going to be an open seat. Who knew when there was going to be another one…

Bayh bowed out just when it was his chance, his time. And he never ended up running for president. My guess at the time was that either he was promised something or had been threatened with something. He’s never been named to any cabinet position or any ambassadorship (Clinton could have made this happen when she was Secretary of State). So my best guess now, in retrospect, is that he was threatened with something. Or blackmailed.

But getting back to assassinations, I just happened to see references to another Minnesota Senate race, from 2002. Popular Minnesota Democrat Sen. Paul Wellstone was running for re-election and was expected to be elected to another six-year term when he was killed in a small-plane crash just 10 days before the general election.

Two people wrote a book about it, positing that Wellstone’s small plane falling from the sky was probably an assassination, as the two pilots were very experienced, there were no real adverse weather conditions (though authorities tried to claim there had been) and the FBI arrived on the scene so fast that it appeared they had foreknowledge of the event. The FBI also took over the crime scene when they had no real authority as the NTSB is responsible for plane crash investigations, and forbade everyone from taking photos of the crash site.

Wellstone had opposed the first Gulf War in 1991 and had indicated he would oppose a war with Iraq.

After his sudden death (or assassination) Republican Norm Coleman, a former Democrat but a war hawk, won the Senate seat.

The saga didn’t end there because six years later, Left-wing comedian Al Franken ran against Coleman in the general election. On election night, Coleman was ahead by 215 votes. The small margin triggered a hand recount and somehow, at the end of that hand recount, Franken ended up the winner by 225 votes, though he wasn’t seated for several months as the case was hung up in the courts.

So if Wellstone was assassinated for the Senate seat in 2002 (by the CIA or Bush administration — or were they one and the same?) then the seat was stolen back by the Democrats in 2008.

One thing that stood out to me from studying that election was the assessment that was done in the year or two that followed that found that more felons had voted in one county alone than existed in the entire state. So it was like a foreshadowing of 2020, with Democrats using fraudulent mail-in ballots to run up their vote totals. (Incidentally, I’m told by a lawyer who was involved in this recount that Democrat lawyer Marc Elias really honed his skills there in Minneapolis in 2008, and then went on to employ these methods in the 2020 election, in particular related to fighting to have every illegal or fraudulent ballot admitted and counted.)

Amy Klobuchar, meanwhile, had been elected in 2006 to fill Minnesota’s other Senate seat. The seat had previously belonged to Mark Dayton, who had retired.

Amy Klobuchar speaking at a meet-and-greet in Iowa on July 1, 2019 when she was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president. (photo by Gage Skidmore, CC license)

Klobuchar was born in May of 1960 so is 65 years of age. She’s old enough to draw Social Security but young by the standards of the U.S. Senate, where Dianne Feinstein died in office last year at the age of 90. If she chose to, she could probably stay in the seat another 25 years. With so much at stake: wars, money, Supreme Court confirmation votes, it’s not really hard to see why assassination wouldn’t be sometimes be considered by people with no moral sense and no belief in an Almighty God.

Let’s hope Klobuchar doesn’t take take too many trips on small planes.

