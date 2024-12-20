Last Sunday was the third week in Advent, and this coming Sunday will be the fourth.

Advent is a time of waiting.

The world lies in darkness still. We are preparing for the coming of the one described in the Gospel of John as being “full of grace and truth” who would “testify to the light.”

“The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.” — John 1:9

To what extent can we expect that the light will be shone on all that has happened since 2020?

President Trump is returning to the White House, and will be aided this time by truth-seekers serving in his cabinet.

Here in Indiana, where I live, we will have a new governor, Mike Braun, and a new lieutenant governor, Micah Beckwith, who was a medical freedom warrior during the pandemic, speaking at many or all of the anti-mask protests and the rallies opposing the Covid vaccine mandates.

But how much accountability will there be?

Will anyone be held accountable for the creation of the virus, for the lies about early treatment, the killing of Covid patients in hospitals, the rushed vaccine, the vaccine mandates on employees, on healthcare workers, on members of the military, for the censorship that kept many Americans from accessing information that could have their lives or saved the lives of their loved ones, and maybe the most outrageous crimes of all: the pushing of an experimental vaccine on pregnant women, infants and children?

I was recently re-watching testimony before our state legislature here in Indiana from the period between November of 2021 and March of 2022, when thousands of Hoosiers were on the cusp of losing their jobs for refusing to get the Covid vaccine.

Hundreds of nurses and even doctors employed by Ascension Health, a large hospital chain, had already been fired, and civilian employees of Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center in the southeastern part of the state were to be fired by Christmas if they hadn’t received the vaccine. Crane and Ascension had both refused to grant any requests for religious exemptions and were granting very few, in any, medical exemptions. There were countless other employers doing the same. (GE Aviation, Siemens…)

People were distraught and had implored their state representatives to DO SOMETHING.

So they did. Even in this state, where it is often said that pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly controls the state government through its money and lobbyists, legislators decided to act.

With a Republican trifecta in the state, and veto-proof majorities in both the state House and Senate, the Indiana General Assembly has a tremendous amount of power. And this time, they decided to use it.

On Nov. 23, 2021, state representatives held a very unusual hearing on legislative language that hadn’t been formally introduced as a bill. That language would end the statewide emergency — declared by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and extended more than a dozen times — and would also require employers in the state to grant religious and medical exemptions to Covid vaccine mandates, if indeed they were going to mandate the Covid vaccine.

The initial language also required employers to grant exemptions to women who were pregnant or planning to become pregnant. But then, two female doctors in white lab coats testified, and a third doctor followed them.

The first to speak was Caroline Rouse, who identified herself as an obstetrician/gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist and an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University Medical School, one of the largest medical schools in the United States, located in Indianapolis.

She said that she was not only speaking for herself, but also on behalf of the Indiana section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — the professional association of OB-GYN docs.

“It was posited earlier that there are no experts in this situation but I respectfully disagree,” she told legislators. “I have the qualifications to give you advice because my specialty is caring for high-risk pregnant patients. I am further qualified to speak about this because I have personal experience caring for pregnant patients suffering from Covid. I am here to give medical advice since the question of medical exemption from vaccination is a medical question. Including pregnancy or the intention to become pregnant as reasons for exemption from Covid vaccination is medically unsound and dangerous.”

Dr. Rouse went on to say that there was “strong medical evidence from tens of thousands of pregnant patients showing that the vaccine is both safe and effective” and data showing that there is no association between the Covid vaccine and fertility/infertility.

She went on to say that “pregnant individuals” — she did not use the word “women” when talking about people who are pregnant — are 22 times more likely to die when they get Covid than “non-pregnant people” and are 1.5 times more likely to deliver their baby pre-term.

She also said evidence shows that people who get Covid while pregnant have twice the rate of stillbirths.

“Counseling a patient with severe Covid about the need for sedation, intubation and possibly delivery, which are necessary to help her breathing, but from which she may never wake up to meet her baby, is a particular type of hellish experience which is ongoing for us in this field,” she said. “I am not alone in saying that I am tired, and I am angry that I keep having to do this over and over again because of a problem that is preventable.”

She told legislators that the exemption in the draft bill language for pregnant women or women intending to become pregnant “is exactly the type of misinformation directly leading people to avoid getting vaccinated thus putting themselves and their babies at risk of Covid-19 and death.”

“Including these categories as medical exemptions may lead people to think that vaccination is unsafe for people who are pregnant or people who want to become pregnant when the evidence shows exactly the opposite,” she said.

She added: “The vaccine does not negatively affect fertility. It does not negatively affect pregnancy.”

But this was not the truth.

As of September 24, 2021, two months prior to the hearing where Dr. Rouse was testifying at the Indiana Statehouse, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), showed 3,823 pregnant women had reported an adverse event after getting one of the Covid vaccines and 1,444 reported that they had miscarried or experienced a premature birth after vaccination.

Adverse events in VAERS are known to be underreported, as the system relies on patients or their families, in most cases, to take the initiative of filing a report. And while doctors are required by law to report serious adverse events to VAERS, there is no enforcement of this provision, and no consequence faced by a doctor who never reports anything to VAERS in his or her entire career.

So the real number of women who had miscarried after being vaccinated or had a premature birth by September of 2021 was at least ten times as high as the reported number — at least 10,000.

The fact is, the Covid vaccines were dangerous for women and their babies. And if Dr. Rouse didn’t know this, she should have; if not from her own practice, then from checking VAERS, the government’s official system for tracking vaccine adverse events.

But the pharmaceutical companies knew even earlier that the vaccines would cause many pregnant women to lose their babies, and they hid this from the public.

Naomi Wolf, whose research on the Covid vaccines has focused on their effects on fertility and pregnancy, revealed the shocking information obtained through FOIA requests that in the Pfizer trials, Pfizer warned men who got the vaccine not to have sex with women of childbearing age, and if they did, to use two reliable forms of birth control. She also revealed that of the 270 women who got pregnant during the trials (even though Pfizer had warned women participating in the trial not to get pregnant), Pfizer lost 236 of their records. Of the 34 records that remained, more than 80 percent of the women had lost their babies.

Did Dr. Rouse know this?

What was she referring to when she said there was evidence from “tens of thousands” of pregnant people that the vaccine was safe and effective? Which studies were these? It’s a shame legislators didn’t ask.

But perhaps most egregious was her failure to disclose that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the group she was representing, had an enormous financial conflict, having accepted millions in grants from the CDC to promote the vaccines to pregnant women. The organization accepted a total of $11 million from the CDC between July of 2021 and early 2023, according to documents obtained through FOIA requests.

Early on, ACOG had held a neutral position on the Covid vaccines for pregnant women, not making a recommendation either way. This changed after the agreement (and millions) from the CDC, when the organization began heavily promoting the vaccine to pregnant women.

The tenor of Dr. Rouse’s testimony, with its threats to legislators that if they didn’t remove the language granting exemptions for pregnancy they would be putting politics over health and essentially killing their constituents, should have been a tip-off that something was amiss. This isn’t the kind of language we typically hear from doctors and scientists.

It’s just a pity that legislators didn’t ask some key questions, such as:

Which studies prove that the vaccines are safe for pregnant women? For how many months were the pregnant women and their babies tracked? How many pregnant women in Indiana have died of Covid? Truly died of Covid, not from something else while having had a positive Covid test? And what are their names? How many adverse events for pregnant women have been reported to VAERS for Indiana, and for the nation as a whole? How many women in Indiana have miscarried after getting a vaccine? Have any breastfeeding babies suffered an adverse event after the mother got a vaccine?

The following case appeared in VAERS in the spring of 2021. So by the time of Dr. Rouse’s testimony, it would have been in VAERS for at least four months.

Had she not seen it? Was she not checking VAERS? Were none of her colleagues at IU Health checking VAERS? If not, why not?

Details for VAERS ID: 1166062-1 Patient Age: 0.42 Sex: Male Report Completed: 2021-04-04 Date Vaccinated: 2021-03-17 Date Report Received: 2021-04-04 Date of Onset: 2021-03-18 Date Died: 2021-03-20 Days to onset: 1 Death: Yes Hospitalized: Yes Days in Hospital 2 Emergency Room/Office Visit ** N/A Emergency Room * Yes COVID19 VACCINE COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) Symptoms: DEATH DIET REFUSAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS EXPOSURE VIA BREAST MILK FAILURE TO THRIVE HEPATIC ENZYME INCREASED PYREXIA RASH THROMBOTIC THROMBOCYTOPENIC PURPURA Adverse Event Description: Patient received second dose of Pfizer vaccine on March 17, 2020 while at work. March 18, 2020 her 5 month old breastfed infant developed a rash and within 24 hours was inconsolable, refusing to eat, and developed a fever. Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes. Infant was hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother's vaccination the previous day.

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D418F635

The testimony of Dr. Rouse and her colleague, a resident named Samantha Heywood, and the testimony of a pediatrician who followed them (see video below of Dr. Emily Scott’s testimony) led Republican legislators to remove the language that would have forced employers to give pregnant employees and employees who were planning to become pregnant an exemption from Covid vaccine mandates.

Essentially, these three doctors took the choice away from pregnant working women — forcing them to get an experimental vaccine, or lose their jobs.

It’s interesting to note that Dr. Caroline Rouse is not just any OB-GYN. She’s also an abortion doctor, performing abortions in the maternity ward at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

She supports a woman’s right to end the life of her unborn baby, but she doesn’t support a woman’s right to choose what is injected into her bloodstream.

So what is to be done?

Three years have gone by. But there have been no apologies here in Indiana. No hearings looking at the state’s handling of the pandemic, no hearings on the Indiana Department of Health’s heavy promotion of the Covid vaccines, including to pregnant women and babies as young as six months old.

There has been no examination of the actions of large hospital chains like Ascension and IU Health or doctors like Dr. Caroline Rouse, who likely withheld information from her patients and from legislators about the very real and well-documented dangers of the vaccine for pregnant women and their infants.

All of this must be examined, and people must be held to account.

I’ve left a message for Dr. Caroline Rouse at Riley Children’s Hospital, where she works, and have a list of questions to ask her. I’ll let you know if she responds.

If she doesn’t, I’ll put the questions in a letter that I’ll send to Dr. Rouse and also to her department head at the IU School of Medicine.

It is time, after this long period of darkness, to bring everything into the light.

Thanks for reading Crossroads Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Mom got a second dose of the Covid vaccine, breastfed baby, and by the next day the baby had a fever and rash and was refusing to eat. He was taken to the ER and died in the hospital two days later.

It went on with the doctor calling the exemptions “misleading” and “disingenuous” and accusing legislators of placing politics over the health of their constituents if they did not remove pregnancy and the wish to become pregnant as a reason for an exemption.

When Republican legislators had an opportunity to question Dr. Rouse, they declined, missing an opportunity for important information to be revealed before the legislators made a decision on exemptions for pregnancy.

The first thing would have been to ask the doctor about her reference to “pregnant people.” Does she believe that men can become pregnant? Has she ever delivered a baby from a pregnant man? Does she not believe in biological gender?