In a phone interview with Crossroads Report, bioweapons expert Francis Boyle said people in the U.S. government can be held criminally liable for creating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and that he’s working to get several states to indict them.

Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and others in the U.S. government can be criminally prosecuted for murder, Boyle says, by state Attorneys General, by district attorneys and even by county prosecutors in every county where people died of Covid-19.

“That’s what I’m trying to do is get the ringleaders here indicted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder,” he says. “I’ve been working on that since September of last year.”

He said last week’s congressional hearing on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to avoid a focus on U.S. scientists and federal agencies.

“They’re trying to shift it all off onto China” he said. “I have no problem with that. China is guilty as sin and up to their eyeballs here. But what we need to focus on as American citizens is the culpability of our own scientists, our own doctors, our own politicians, our own government agencies, like NIAID, like NIH, like the FDA.”

Dr. Francis Boyle, University of Illinois law professor and expert on the history and use of biological weapons. (Screenshot from March 5, 2020 InfoWars interview.)

Boyle also wants to go after the vaccine makers.

'“I am also trying to get people involved in the vaccines prosecuted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder…we’re talking about everyone involved in these vaccines, including the chief executive officers, the chief scientific officers of Pfizer, BioNTech, Astra Zeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and it also appears Bill Gates was deliberately financing this stuff.”

Francis Boyle is a Harvard-educated law professor and an expert on the history of biological weapons. He wrote the U.S. law that implemented the UN’s Biological Weapons Convention — an international treaty that banned biological weapons, including killer viruses.

The treaty specifically prohibited their development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use.

A total of 185 nations agreed to abide by the terms of the convention, including the United States and China.

The U.S. law that implemented the provisions of the treaty was called the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. It outlines criminal prosecution for violators:

“Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both.”

In video interviews he gave in January, February and March of 2020, Boyle had already traced what he believed to be the origins of the virus, from Prof. Ralph Baric’s lab at the University of North Carolina, to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, from which he believed and still believes, the virus leaked out.

“Evaluating all the evidence that so far has come in to the pubic record, I still believe it was a leak,” he said. “All these BSL-4s and BSL-3s leak. Every one of them, including our own BSL-4 at Fort Detrick that has repeatedly leaked.”

“This was China’s first BSL-4. We have to understand. This is China’s Fort Detrick… the communist dictator over there, Xi, on steroids decided he wanted to play with the big boys and he was going to have his own Fort Detrick, so that’s what it was. But, they had no experience on a BSL-4. So they sent the bat queen over to our BSL-4 at Galveston, which is also one of our own biowarfare factories, to sort of learn there on the spot.”

He agrees with former CDC director Robert Redfield, who testified before the House subcommittee last week that the leak occurred in September of 2019, two months earlier than previously thought.

“What happened was, the Chinese communist government knew full well it had leaked. They knew full well it was extraordinarily dangerous. This was a biological warfare weapon that they were working on with gain-of-function properties and they should have immediately shut down everything and they didn’t. And they lied about it and they covered it up and they let it propagate out of Wuhan, and disseminated all over the world, including here in the United States.”

He continued:

“So understand, I’m not trying to let the Chinese communist government off of anything here. This clearly was a crime against humanity under the Rome statute for the International Criminal Court and under the Nuremberg charter judgement and principles that we used to prosecute Nazis at Nuremberg. So communist China needs to be held accountable too. But our scientists helped them.”

In Boyle’s 2015 book, “Resisting Medical Tyranny,” he estimated that there are at least 13,000 scientists and doctors in the United States engaged in what he calls “Nazi biological warfare/death science dirty work.”

“The whole scientific establishment, the medical establishment, life science establishment, virologists, are all involved in this, making enormous sums of money,” he says.

Boyle says he now has people in several states working to get him connected to Attorneys General, to let them know that they can bring indictments under the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorism Act of 1989 that allow life imprisonment for anyone involved in the creating of biological weapons.

But he needs more people in the states to contact their Attorney General and help him get a meeting, or phone call.

If you can help connect Francis Boyle with your Attorney General, or with a district attorney or county prosecutor, contact him at fboyle@illinois.edu.