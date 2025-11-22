On Friday morning, Curt Andersen was led into the county courthouse in Boone County, Indiana, by four sheriff’s deputies. He was wearing a bulletproof vest over his orange jumpsuit and had his wrists shackled to a chain around his waist. His ankles were also chained together, forcing him to take short strides.

Curt Andersen, a former nurse for the U.S. Navy, was perp-walked into the county courthouse in Lebanon on Friday morning. (Photo Indy Star)

Who is this vicious criminal? Is he one of America’s most wanted? Is he a cop killer? He must have done something much worse than a planned political assassination in front of a crowd of thousands, because Tyler Robinson, who shot Charlie Kirk in Utah on Sept. 10 has never been perp walked into any courthouse or anywhere else in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. And the judge in that case recently decided that Robinson can come to court in normal clothes, rather than prison garb. He also prohibited the news media from taking Robinson’s picture as he enters and leaves the courtroom, to prevent the wide circulation of any photos that show him shackled, fearing that may prejudice any future jurors.

No, Curt Andersen isn’t a political assassin. He’s not a cop killer. He has no criminal history whatsoever.

Curt Andersen was inside his own home and asleep with his wife at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when he was awakened by the sound of people in the darkness outside his front door, trying the lock and attempting to get in. He could hear their voices, agitated and speaking in a foreign language.

“Curt described the individuals were ‘thrusting’ at the front door to get in with what he described as getting more and more aggressive,” the affidavit says.

He shot once, from the top of the stairs, and that bullet tragically killed a cleaning woman who was on the other side of the front door, with her husband. She was an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, living in Indiana with her husband and four children. She’d been sent to clean an empty house in Whitestown, Indiana, a town about 20 minutes northwest of Indianapolis. But she went to the wrong house. Her husband happened to be with her that day, and watched as she took two steps back from the door and then collapsed in his arms, bleeding. The bullet had hit her in the head.

Curt Andersen, a former Navy nurse, as shown in his booking photo. (Boone County Sheriff)

After several days of stories on local news mourning the death of the woman, Maria Perez de Velazquez, Andersen was arrested, charged and jailed. He spent four nights in the county jail before his initial court appearance. In court, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Boone County prosecutor asked for bond to be set at $50,000, but the judge set it at $25,000. Anderson was released after posting bail, but with a GPS monitor on his ankle, and only after being forced to surrender his passport.

His attorney Guy Relford, a Second Amendment expert and host of “The Gun Guy” show on WIBC, protested the seizing of the passport, pointing out that Anderson is a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Navy with no prior criminal history. But to no avail.

All of the Indiana television stations aired the footage of Andersen, an American citizen, homeowner and veteran, walking under the escort of the four deputies, all wearing bulletproof vests. Andersen is thin and pale, with dark grey hair. He wore glasses, though they appeared to be protective eyewear, not regular glasses. He was taking short strides, encumbered by the chain that attached one ankle to the other.

What is the purpose of bringing this homeowner into court this way, displayed before the public as though he were a hardened criminal and not a man who fired a shot to stop someone from breaking into his home in the darkness while he and his wife were inside?

The Indianapolis area has seen its share of vicious crime over the last few years. I don’t remember any of these criminals being perp-walked for the media wearing orange prison garb, with their arms and legs in chains.

Do only homeowners defending their homes from intruders get this treatment?

“What they should have done is just allowed him to surrender, with his attorney,” a local attorney in Boone County told me.

He also says he thinks the bond amount is “ridiculous” as the man is clearly not a flight risk.

“The bond should have been minimal,” he says. “I’m worried they’re trying to burn him down just to earn political points.”

In a post on X on Nov. 17, Guy Relford wrote that he and his client were disappointed that the county prosecutor, Kent Eastwood, had chosen to file criminal charges and that he believes Andersen’s actions were justified under the “castle doctrine” in Indiana law, which allows someone to use reasonable force — “including deadly force” — if he believes it’s necessary to prevent unlawful entry into his home.

Relford wrote that he believes Andersen “had every reason to believe his actions were absolutely necessary and fully justified at the time.”

“We also believe that Mr. Andersen’s actions are being unfairly judged based on facts there were unknowable to him as events unfolded that early morning,” he wrote. “The law does not allow a criminal conviction based on hindsight. Instead, Mr. Andersen’s actions must be evaluated based on the circumstances as he perceived them. For all these reasons, the castle doctrine clearly applies and I look forward to defending Mr. Andersen in court.”

Share

Leave a comment