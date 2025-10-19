Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
Oct 19

This is all very odd, but I would like someone who really understands Google Trends to explain how it works and whether these reports are accurate or could be faked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
Oct 19Edited

perfect patsy - I wonder if he has a birth certificate and parents or if he's a made-up character like so many of them. And Charlie was on the Ukriane kill list too. Also I guess you Margaret are aware that there's a video of Hunter rehearsing his question at the event - and he even does the shock gesture of putting his hands to his head after Charlie gets shot. He's shown rehearsing it. And then the video shows him doing it when the assassination happens. I saw it on bitchute a few days ago I don't think I could find it again, although I suppose its still there somewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture