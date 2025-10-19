I began digging in to Google Trends data this week to see if I could confirm what some YouTubers were claiming: that there were spikes in Google searches for the name Tyler Robinson and others connected with the killing of Charlie Kirk days and months *before* his assassination, and that those searches originated from IP addresses in Washington, DC, and also Israel.

After learning to use the Google Trends search tool, and doing some research to understand what I was looking at and what it meant, I focused on Israel and saw that searches for Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs both spiked in February of 2025. I also saw spikes in searches for Brian Harpole, the leader of the security team at the Sept. 10 TPUSA event in Utah. There were two spikes in 2024, and then searches for his name spiked again on Feb. 28, 2025.

But then I kept going, plugging in different names, and found that Google searches from Israel for the name “Hunter Kozak” had spiked even earlier.

Hunter Kozak is the person who asked Charlie Kirk the last question at the rally on Sept. 10. That question was: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

Charlie’s response was: “Too many.”

Hunter Kozak responded that there have been five, and then asked Charlie how many mass shootings there have been in America in the last 10 years.

Charlie had responded: “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Kozak said: “Great,..” that’s when the shot rang out and Charlie Kirk was silenced forever.

The question and the timing of the shot were beyond strange. Was the question a cue to the shooter? It certainly seemed like it.

And now, to add to the ‘beyond strangeness,’ the name Hunter Kozak pops up in searches in Israel long before the shooting.

Google Trends shows spikes in searches for the name “Hunter Kozak” from IP addresses in Israel starting in September of 2023. So, two years before the shooting. Here are the dates of the search spikes, with 100 indicating peak popularity of the search term and 50 indicating half of this level of popularity:

Sept. 5, 2023: 100 Nov. 17, 2023: 89 Feb. 21, 2024: 78 May 14, 2024: 77 June 29, 2024: 100 Nov. 17, 2024: ? Feb. 11, 2025: 61 July 31, 2025: 66

Aug. 2, 2025: 100 Aug. 21, 2025: 68

The way the Google Trends tool works is that it looks at a sample of all searches on a given day, so it doesn’t collect all data. It’s just looking for trends. But these trends are very odd:

In the first half of 2024, there were spikes in searches for Hunter Kozak from IP addresses in Israel on Feb. 21, May 14 and June 29.

In 2025, prior to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, there were four spikes in Israel for searches for Hunter Kozak: on Feb. 11, July 31, Aug. 2 and Aug. 21.

There is no Google Trends data for searches for Hunter Kozak from Israel in 2022 or 2021. But there is a spike in searches for his name at the end of 2019 and the first few days of 2020.

The surname “Kozak” is Ukrainian in origin and although the New York Times reported that Hunter Kozak is a former member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormon), this is either a lie or a half-truth.

Hunter Kozak is from a Jewish family.

Hunter Kozak’s father is Steve Kozak, a veteran Hollywood producer (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway”) who is the son of Elliot Kozak, who produced variety shows for Bob Hope.

In a 2023 interview with the Spokane, Washington, newspaper, Steve Kozak talked about growing up in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and said that both Don Rickles and Bob Newhart came to his bar mitzvah.

Steve Kozak directed the behind-the scenes documentary/comedy “A Disturbance in the Force” — which made fun of the 1977 “Star Wars Holiday Special” — and has been a producer for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Whose Line is it Anyway.” For the last several years he’s worked for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as director of research and clearances.

Hunter Kozak (second from left) as a teenager with his mother, brother and father Steve Kozak (far right) with comedian Don Rickles in the middle, in an undated photo.

The New York Times interviewed Hunter Kozak the day after the shooting and reported that he is a 29 years old, lives in Orem, Utah, and that he is a math education student at Utah Valley University.

But the article also said that he is married and the father of two children, the youngest of which had been born premature and was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital at the time of the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University, and that Hunter and his wife had left the baby at the hospital to go the the event (!!) :

Mr. Kozak said he was horrified by Mr. Kirk’s killing, as well as the scattered voices on the left who reveled in his death. “I disagree vehemently with thousands of things that Charlie Kirk has said,” he said. “He is also a human being.” “That’s a dad,” he continued. “The fact that a son is growing up without a father — that is inexcusable.” The “dad” part is particularly personal. Mr. Kozak’s wife gave birth to their second child on Sunday, and the couple said they had spent the days before Mr. Kirk’s rally practically living with their newborn daughter at the hospital neonatal intensive care unit. They decided to attend Mr. Kirk’s event because they believed it was important to hear him, document what he said and articulate their own views.

It’s fairly incredible that a couple would leave their premature infant at the hospital in order to go to an event to ask Charlie Kirk a question.

The New York Times referred to Kozak and his wife as “unabashed liberals,” noting that their living room was hung with a Black Lives Matter flag, LGBTQ flag, the Ukrainian flag and the American flag.

But some X users also pointed out from videos Kozak has made that there’s also a black Antifa flag hanging on his wall. (The New York Times reporter forgot to mention this, apparently).

Kozak was specifically focused on Charlie Kirk. He is listed as one of the “creators” of the “Un*uck America Tour” which had been organized as a response to Turning Point, and had reportedly planned to follow Charlie Kirk around the country, confronting him and his supporters. The stated goal of the Un*uck America Tour was to “defeat MAGA.”

Here’s his bio listed on the website for the tour:

Kozak is a left-wing influencer on Tik Tok and posted a video there right after the Sept. 10 shooting in which he retold what had just happened, how Charlie Kirk was shot.

Strangely, he said he knew immediately that it was an assassination and not a mass shooting.

In all of the videos he made and interviews he gave after the shooting, he seemed upbeat, and happy to relate what had happened that day. He seemed proud to be a part of it.

Recently, a video came to light showing Hunter Kozak standing in line to ask his question at the Turning Point USA event. While waiting, he repeatedly put his hands up, grasping his head in shock, as if he is rehearsing for something.

As Charlie Kirk is shot, Kozak reaches up and grabs his head in a similar way. And he is one of the few students there that day who didn’t duck, though he is standing at the front of the crowd almost directly in front of Charlie Kirk. He is in the line of fire, in other words. He’d told an interviewer that he knew that it wasn’t a mass shooting and that it was clearly an assassination. But it still seems like the natural reaction would be to duck, just in case.

https://x.com/jineeminee/status/1976434909561684164

Given the Google Trends data on Hunter Kozak and IP addresses in Israel, and the connection through his family to the Hollywood elite and radical political movements (and also Hunter’s strange behavior), it would be important for investigators to hone in on this 29-year-old and find out everything about him that they possibly can. What are his connections to Israel and Israelis? Who is his dad, Steve Kozak, connected to? Was Hunter’s role on Sept. 10 much more than just happening to ask that last question before Charlie was executed?

Share Crossroads Report

Leave a comment