Speculation has begun that there was a second shooter involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This speculation is based on two things:

The unlikelihood that a 22-year-old without significant shooting experience could have successfully pulled off the assassination of a high-profile target from a distance of 200 yards, with just one shot fired. The indication that the angle of the shot to Charlie Kirk’s neck does not match up with the angle of a shot fired from the Losee Center, the building on the campus of Utah Valley University that Charlie Kirk would have been facing.

Security footage and also private cell phone camera footage captured images of a person on top of the Losee Center immediately after the shooting, and showed this person running to the edge and jumping off the side of the building.

But when Charlie Kirk was shot, at 12:23 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, the shot appeared to come from his right side, as blood poured out from what appeared to be the exit wound on the left side of his neck, and he fell to his left.

Only one shot was heard, and authorities have said that shot came from the top of the Losee Center.

But some Internet sleuths have identified an area on Charlie’s right, at the intersection of the Brandon D. Fugal Gateway Building and the Browning Administration building, circled in red at the bottom of the map above.

A nook at the intersection of these buildings appears to have a set of stairs that leads down to the ground floor.

The triangle-shaped nook with stairs at the intersection of two buildings on the campus of UVU. (Google Earth)

“To me, it’s pretty obvious that the shooter was most likely here somewhere,” one poster said. “Somewhere on those stairs would be my tip, and if the FBI aren’t looking there, I don’t know why.”

He also said it appears that screenshots from videos taken on the scene show the bullet on Kirk’s right and slightly behind him as it approached his neck.

Watch below the clip below from yesterday’s Alex Jones Show on Infowars:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-evidence-shows-there-may-have-been-a-second-shooter-involved-in-the-assassination-of-charlie-kirk

