Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
Jan 1

well, I do appreciate much of what you write, but in this case, I believe you are mistaken.

The biodistribution of the spike protein was known before the vaccines were distributed to the public, and that biodistribution is throughout the body but most concernedly into ovaries and testes (aside from harming the heart, kidneys, etc with fatal consequences in certain percentages of even the young).

When scientists knew that the ovaries and testes would be harmed, and still produced and had these products marketed and distributed, that is intent. Intent to reduce fertility of the people aside from the tens of thousands of adverse effects known to the pharmaceutical corporate leaders who made them.

Would you knowingly distribute something that would harm your granddaughter's fertility or grandson's fertility, and their grandchildren, and their grandchildren? It is now known through several studies that there is DNA contamination in the vaccines that cause chronic disease, auto-immune attack and organ damage. There are also the well-published studies about spike protein creating inflammation in the lining of arteries, veins, capillaries throughout the body, with resultant strokes, cardiac arrests, pulmonary emboli, etc.

And also, morticians are discovering and reporting white, fibrous stringy materials that are not blood clots but block blood flow and can be quite lengthy. This is reported widely. Never before seen materials.

I believe however knowledgeable you are, you are still quite naive, forgive me for saying so.

"Genocide" Shall we argue about the word? That people are dying at exponentially higher rates after the vaccine and NOT the virus, shows much and it is obvious that the product, and in general, mRNA "vaccines" are harmful. They are still making them, distributing them, and encouraging at every point of health care that the people get injected with these mRNA COVID vaccine boosters.

The EPIC and other health care management software systems all have a requirement to ask if the patient has been vaccinated with the COVID mRNA vaccine. Study. Inform yourself. Open your eyes. If there are thousands of adverse effects, known now for years, year after year, thousands of deaths after deaths, and they still push it, it is without any doubt intent.

Yes, intent to kill. What else is it if not when you know what the effect of your product is?

There is no other conclusion after 5 years of this. Wake up!

Reply
Share
Bitfarmer111's avatar
Bitfarmer111
Jan 2

As genocide is a systematic and widespread extermination, or attempted extermination, of a group of people... one can not refute the age-banded data documenting the change in deaths, cancers and disabilities post 2021 thru current. Perhaps more simply a slow-motion extermination? Cause yields effect.

I share a similar point of view as Margaret - Mistakes were not made.

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-video-margaret?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=347114&post_id=179002906&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=legst&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
3 replies by Margaret Menge and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture