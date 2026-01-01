Researcher Sasha Lapytova writes this week on Substack that the Covid-19 vaccines were part of a genocide of Americans, and scolds other researchers for not agreeing with her on this.

This topic is of great interest to me as I broke the Indiana life insurance story that gave us the strongest evidence that the vaccines were killing otherwise healthy, working-age Americans at a rate that has never before been seen in the history of our country. It untangled vaccine deaths from virus deaths, and it untangled them also from so-called “deaths from despair.” The young people dying were not drug addicts or alcoholics and they didn’t commit suicide. These were people with good jobs, who got up and went to work every day. This is the healthiest cohort of Americans — working people covered by group life insurance policies. And here they were, in the third quarter of 2021, dying — twice as many as would normally be dying of various causes.

One of the tables from the Society of Actuaries report on Covid-era mortality, published in January of 2022.

The story was featured on InfoWars almost daily throughout 2022, with former Black Rock portfolio manager Edward Dowd making frequent appearances there and on other podcasts. Once the full data was in from the Society of Actuaries, showing death claims from 11 of the top 12 life insurance companies in America, it was almost irrefutable: The vaccines were killing Americans by the thousands. (If not the vaccines, then what? There was nothing else.)

But was the Covid-19 vaccine, and the push to get it into the arm of every American really an act of genocide? Was the killing purposeful? For something to be called a genocide, there must be intent.

I’ve pulled up and read several of the Substack articles by Sasha Lapytova.

The first thing I’ll note is that she seems to believe that she discovered that Operation Warp Speed was a military operation and revealed this to the world.

Operation Warp Speed was officially led by a four-star U.S. Army general, Gustave F. Perna. President Trump named him the CEO of Operation Warp Speed and he was confirmed to this position by the U.S. Senate in July of 2020. And it didn’t just start in July of 2020. On May 1 of that year, Secretary of HHS Alex Azar went to the Pentagon to meet with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others.

From the Esquire magazine article “Inside the Messy Race to Develop a Covid Vaccine” published in October of 2021:

“During their first in-person meeting, the assembled power brokers laid out how the DoD would give Operation Warp Speed the logistical support it needed to move supplies and distribute vaccines (emphasis added). They discussed the organizational structure, and everyone agreed that it was critical that the Warp Speed team be self-contained, a single unit placed inside a protective cocoon to minimize the involvement of the feuding factions at the White House.”

At that meeting, it was decided that Gen. Perna, then the head of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, should lead the entire project.

There was no secret military involvement. Operation Warp Speed was military-led almost from the start.

In fact, the person who came up with the whole idea for Operation Warp Speed was a longtime Pentagon insider named Dr. Robert Kadlec. His role was never covered up and in fact, in 2021, it was Kadlec who gave the whole inside story to Esquire magazine, in which he told of first drawing up the plan for Operation Warp Speed, and working on it with Peter Marks, the top vaccine guy at the FDA.

From the Esquire article:

“Recognizing the national-security importance of the project, Azar and Kadlec wanted to enlist the Department of Defense as a key partner (emphasis added) in both the science and the logistics.”

Kadlec is a physician and a career military man — an officer in the U.S. Air Force who, at the time of the Covid-19 outbreak, was the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for Preparedness and Response.

The Pentagon was actually involved in the vaccine development early on, as Jeremy Farrar reports in his book “Spiked” — or at least aware of it. The head of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, went to Washington, D.C., the week of January 26, 2020, and met with staff at the Department of Homeland Security and also DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. At the time Bancel was in D.C., Moderna had already begun clinical trials for a new vaccine, and Bancel was no doubt talking with DHS and DARPA about it.

Stephane Bancel

Why would Bancel be meeting with people involved with national security? Why not just meet with health experts at HHS? Because a worldwide pandemic is a national security threat and every deadly pathogen a potential weapon. Even if Bancel and Farrar and others like Richard Hatchett, the head of CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, were more-or-less sure early on that the virus hadn’t been intentionally deployed (they weren’t sure early on), it would have to be treated as such, given the level of threat to human health and safety and the survival of the free world. So yes, “countermeasures” would be called for. The military was going to be involved, and was. There has not really been any attempt to keep this a secret. It’s been widely reported.

In fact, in September of 2020, StatNews published an article about the “military’s vast involvement” in Operation Warp Speed that included the organizational chart for OWS, showing exactly who at the Pentagon was working on it, and who they were reporting to.

Strangely, Lapytova, when referring to the involvement of the Department of Defense, doesn’t seem interested in uncovering any details about what the Department of Defense did and who exactly did it. Now that she’s bringing up the “G” word (genocide), I think it’s a good time to really stop and consider what she’s saying: that U.S. military leaders decided to or at least agreed to carry out a mass killing of American citizens.

What evidence is there that anyone at the Pentagon set out to kill or maim Americans with the Covid-19 vaccines? She doesn’t present any.

What evidence, for that matter, does she offer to show that Bancel and Bourla (either or both) wanted to harm or kill people? I haven’t seen much, though I confess I have not read everything she’s written. I just see that she points to the lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines, saying people had to know that these would cause harm.

“Poison-19 injections are designed to kill, maim and reduce fertility (great recent analysis of VAERS by Jessica Rose). The biodistribution is one of the key mechanisms of harm, and, yes - it is absurd to claim no knowledge of what damage is going to result from the LNPs hitting ovaries by EXPERTS in this technology.”

But things in the past often seem absurd when viewed from the comfort of the present day. We can’t see that something was obvious at the moment that it was happening.

But why would she be so bent on insisting upon evil intent — mass killing?

I don’t know. But I do know that Sasha Lapytova is from the Ukraine. She grew up in the Soviet system, went to Soviet schools and was subjected to Soviet indoctrination, which was heavily, heavily anti-American. Her conception of the character of Americans and American military leaders, therefore, and her ideas about American power are, due to no fault of her own, badly warped. I say this as someone who lived in Russia in the mid-1990s (with a Ukrainian, no less) and was directly employed by the Russian Ministry of Education. From this experience, I am quite familiar with Russian/Ukrainian thinking. They do not think like us at all. One, they have never had a Thomas Jefferson or a Ronald Reagan or a John F. Kennedy, Jr. and cannot conceive of such a thing as a moral leader. From the time the Bolsheviks took power in 1917, and fully in 1921, their world was all lies. Beyond this, they were all made Godless, believing in no morality whatsoever. They presume everyone is corrupt because in the Soviet system, everyone was. Add to this the anti-Americanism that was a hallmark of Soviet life — not only because of the Cold War but because it was so necessary for the worldwide promotion of socialism and communism that Americans be made out to be boorish, unintelligent and shallow and her leaders corrupt.

We have had corruption in our government. We have corruption in our government. But it doesn’t compare in any way to the level of corruption in places like Ukraine and Latin America and Somalia. In our country, there is corruption, but it is not the norm. Some of the very best public servants we have are our military men and women. While it may be the case that our generals, in the last several years, have not been the same caliber of generals we had in the World War II era, men like Gens. MacArthur and Patton, there are legions of patriots serving our country in uniform, and they do not want to kill Americans. They have dedicated their lives to our defense and protection.

And now…I’d like to take this opportunity to tell you something, and it may come as a shock. It was a shock to me. In 2024, after writing about the Covid vaccine for more than three years, I met someone by chance, someone who turned out to have a role at the very center of this story.

It was the spring of 2024 and I was at a breakfast at the Army-Navy Club in Arlington, Virginia, just outside of D.C. — a defense-related event for patriots. Many who were there that day had been political appointees in the Pentagon in the first Trump administration. I was there because I’d been hired to work as a speechwriter to the Secretary of the Air Force in 2020, with my onboarding set to take place right after the presidential election. When the Democrats stole the election, it fell apart, of course. The job was no longer. Barbara Barrett, the Secretary of the Air Force, a really outstanding woman — former banker, entrepreneur and fighter jet pilot — was out, as was her entire staff. Needless to say, I never did start in the job. But because of the connections, I was invited to this breakfast, and, knowing no one there, had chosen a seat at a random table. After the speaker finished his speech, I spoke for a few minutes with a man seated to my right. I found out that he’d worked at the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and also at the Pentagon, for the U.S. Army, and that in fact he’d also interviewed with Barbara Barrett in 2020, and had been expecting to go to work for her.

When I got back to Indiana, this new acquaintance sent me a Facebook friend request, and I saw him again in D.C. a couple of months later, at another breakfast at the same location.

Not long after this, at his invitation, I attended a three-day training seminar in the D.C. area at which he was one of the presenters. His presentation was on the last day and I was nothing short of stunned when he was introduced as the man who ran Operation Warp Speed out of the Pentagon. I had no idea. I’d only known his title. I had no idea that he’d had anything to do with the Covid response.

After the presentation, I found him in the breakroom and asked him about Operation Warp Speed. One of the first things he said was that he had not taken the vaccine himself. One of the other things he said at the outset was that they’d had nothing to do with mandates, there had been no talk about mandates, there was no intent to mandate the vaccine on anyone, military or civilian and had no thought about it being given to infants. Their goal was to get vaccines to anyone who might need it and want it. That was it. Why the Army? Because only the Army had the capability of distributing something to millions of Americans, efficiently and quickly, was his answer (not verbatim). He also said that at some point, a man from Fort Detrick began to come to his office in the Pentagon, to check in. This was extremely interesting to me as Fort Detrick is the Army base in Maryland that was the site of the U.S. biological weapons program until 1969, when that program was continued. Only the blatant production of biological agents as weapons was discontinued, however, and the research and development continued, though only to serve defensive purposes. Still, there had been accusations from abroad that the Covid-19 virus had not come out of China, but had in fact been produced in a lab at Fort Detrick and then unleashed on China and Iran.

I think it’s likely that the Covid-19 virus was a bioweapon, and that it was used to attack China and Iran, with maybe only a handful of people aware of and involved in perpetrating this attack.

I don’t think the vaccines were bioweapons, or that they were tools used to commit a genocide. I don’t think Stephane Bancel of Moderna or Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, set out to kill millions of people with mRNA vaccines.

Do I think that the Secretary of Defense, under secretaries or deputies at the Pentagon had a genocidal intent? That after committing their lives and their sacred honor to upholding the Constitution and defending the nation, that they would decide to kill off many thousands of us, and millions worldwide?

I don’t think so, friends.

Please, let’s keep perspective. The vaccines have done great harm, and there must be accountability for these harms. But that accountability should be targeted and should focus on those who we can show, through documents and testimony, ignored clinical trial data or falsified that data, or ignored the many signs that the vaccines were harming people and killing people and did nothing. It’s unlikely anyone will ever be able to show that a genocide was committed. A public health catastrophe? Yes. An enormous error that should result in the overthrow of the entire public health establishment in Washington, D.C. and every state capital? Yes. We should really focus on this.

Share

Leave a comment