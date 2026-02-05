Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4d

We will see. GOD is fulfilling HIS promises of exposing things done in the dark to the light which is truth. Let HIM do HIS works

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
4d

Dershowitz is not someone to mess with.. he's good at snaking around in laws

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture