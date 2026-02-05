Included in the Epstein files released last Friday is a list that investigators compiled of what they knew about Alan Dershowitz.

Jeffrey Epstein and Alan Dershowitz were such close friends that Dershowitz was allowed to use Epstein’s own bedroom at his home on Palm Beach, according to one of the victims.

She said that she remembers on one occasion after she had sex with Epstein in his bedroom, Dershowitz came in after and she had sex with him in the same room.

The victim, whose name is redacted, is thought to be Virginia Roberts Giuffre, but could also be one of two other victims who said they were lent out to Dershowitz by Epstein.

Alan Dershowitz has said for years that his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was an academic relationship centering on Harvard, where he was the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law for 50 years.

But it’s clear from the Epstein files that this is not an honest description of their relationship and that the two men were very close friends — maybe best friends.

Dershowitz stayed at Epstein’s home on Palm Beach “four or five times a year” and usually stayed for two to three days at a time, according to Epstein’s employees.

“On one occasion,” according to the investigators’ notes, “several girls, who were nude, were having lunch at the pool, and Mr. Dershowitz was also present.”

The female victim told investigators she was “made to give Mr. Dershowitz a massage and to tend to him.”

She also said she went to Epstein’s island, Little St. James, where she was made to have sex with Dershowitz in one of the bungalows on the beach.

Alan Dershowitz has consistently and vehemently denied all of the allegations. But instead of just insisting on his innocence, he has worked to ruin the lives of the victims by smearing them as prostitutes. There is no such thing as prostitution, however — as Megyn Kelly has pointed out — when a female is under the age of consent.

Dershowitz “prepared a dossier featuring entries from web sites like MySpace, in which Mr. Epstein’s [and Dershowitz’s] alleged victims recounted experiences with alcohol or marijuana and wrote about sex.”

In a tactic so aggressive that it is almost unheard-of in American law, Dershowitz also went after both the Town of Palm Beach police chief and the detective who was conducting the investigation into Epstein.

The investigation of Epstein began in 2004 when the parents of a 14-year-old girl went to the police department to report that their daughter had been invited to Epstein’s home, not knowing who he was, but just being told she could make some money by giving a massage. Once there, she was left alone in a room with Epstein, who immediately disrobed and sternly ordered her to take off her clothes as well. She told police that she did not feel she had any choice but to do as she was told.

Dershowitz hired private investigators to investigate and follow both the police chief, Michael Reiter, and the detective, Joseph Recarey, and actually had an investigator contact Reiter’s ex-wife in an attempt to dig up dirt on him.

In the end, Dershowitz was able to negotiate a plea deal for Epstein that had him cop to just one count of prostitution instead of the much more serious charge of sexual abuse of a minor. Epstein served just 13 months in jail, but it wasn’t jail as most people think of jail. He was housed in a private suite in a facility at the Palm Beach Fairgrounds — not at the main jail — and his cell door, incredibly, was not locked. He was also given work release privileges, which meant that he only spent overnights at the jail. Every morning his Russian driver would arrive in a car and take him to West Palm Beach, to “work” in an office building that Epstein had rented the year before. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy would stand guard outside the entrance or in the lobby and record who came and went. It was later reported that this deputy would make coffee for visitors who arrived, behaving more like a doorman employed by Epstein rather than an officer of the law whose job was to guard him. The visitor’s log has never been released.

It’s widely acknowledged that if Epstein had been charged with sexual abuse of minors and had gotten a longer jail sentence, dozens of girls would not have fallen into his orbit and been abused by him. But Dershowitz still regularly appears on NewsMax, Fox News and other channels where he’s almost uniformly treated as an honored guest and even a friend of the interviewer. His denials are accepted, with interviewers rarely calling attention to statements of his that were clearly meant to deceive, such as insisting that his relationship with Epstein was limited to talking about mathematics, genetics and law, and saying that he was always accompanied by his wife when he visited Epstein’s many homes. According to witnesses and also flight records, it’s not true that his wife always accompanied him. She was often not with him.

Dershowitz flew on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” stayed at Epstein’s home on Palm Beach 8-15 days out of every year and visited Epstein’s island and the Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. He was also a frequent visitor at Epstein’s 7-story townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan where he was said to walk in the front door and immediately go up the stairs to the private rooms on the upper floors.

Will anyone ever hold Alan Dershowitz to account?

Or will NewsMax and Fox News continue to invite him on the air as though none of this has been revealed and continue to treat him as a person deserving of our attention and admiration?

Jeffrey Epstein’s house on Palm Beach, before it was demolished in 2021. The home had 6 bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms.

