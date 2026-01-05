Visualizing the elimination of 7 vaccines from the CDC childhood vaccine schedule
Today, the CDC announced that 7 vaccines will be removed from the CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations, including: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Meningococcal, Flu (two different vaccines) and Covid-19.
Below are the current CDC vaccine schedules showing the vaccines to be removed (in red ink).
Birth to 15 Months:
18 Months to 18 Years:
Now get rid of HPV. 😑
Although yes, quite happy that they have done what they've done!
Hard to believe HPV survived the cut.