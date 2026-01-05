Today, the CDC announced that 7 vaccines will be removed from the CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations, including: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Meningococcal, Flu (two different vaccines) and Covid-19.

Below are the current CDC vaccine schedules showing the vaccines to be removed (in red ink).

Birth to 15 Months:

18 Months to 18 Years:

