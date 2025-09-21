Squad car — Most people who aren’t members of law enforcement wouldn’t use this term. They’d use the more colloquial “police car.” But many people who’ve played the popular video game Grand Theft Auto would be familiar with the term “squad car” as this was the term used in the first version of the game to refer to police cars. The first version of GTA was released in November of 1997, more than five years before Tyler Robinson was born. But he could have played this version of the game, or could have been familiar with the term “squad car” from other video games.

Other games Tyler Robinson reportedly played include Minecraft, Halo, Sea of Thieves and Helldivers 2.

It’s easy to jump to conclusions when reviewing the evidence released so far to the public in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Many things do seem strange. But not everything is a conspiracy. I’m willing to believe that these text messages were written by Tyler Robinson and Lance Triggs. If investigators had falsified these messages, which were included in the Probable Cause document the county prosecutor personally signed and filed with the court in Utah, and this were discovered, everyone involved would lose their jobs and would face prosecution. It would be a massive scandal.

And how would it be possible to keep this falsification of evidence a secret? Lance Twiggs is not under arrest. He is a free man. Maybe his phones are being tapped. But if he’s free, then he’s free to speak. And Tyler Robinson has a court-appointed attorney he will be speaking with, if he hasn’t spoken to him already. If investigators or some nefarious actors had written the text messages themselves, we’d be hearing about this soon enough. Either Robinson or Twiggs would say something.

It’s possible, however, that the messages were written by Robinson and Twiggs to try to lead investigators to believe that Twiggs didn’t have foreknowledge of the terrible act that Robinson was planning when in reality, he knew all about it, was involved in the plot and perhaps was the inspiration for it. It is difficult to believe that Robinson could have kept such a secret from his gay lover who he lived with in the three-bedroom apartment in St. George, Utah. But it’s not impossible. There are plenty of people who’ve planned terrible crimes without their spouses having the slightest clue.

To me, the more interesting question is why it appears that Charlie Kirk was struck by a bullet that entered the right side of his neck, near his ear, when Tyler Robinson is said to have fired the shot from directly in front of him, from the top of the Losee Center.

Share

Leave a comment