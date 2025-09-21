Video games are likely the reason Tyler Robinson's texts sounded so strange to us
A number of people have pointed to the words in the text messages between Tyler Robinson and his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, as evidence that the messages were not actually written by the two 22-year-olds.
On her podcast this week, Candace Owens pointed to words like “vehicle” and “retrieve,” saying she’d searched her own text messages to find out how often she’d used these words, and asked her staff to do the same, and that they could hardly come up with any examples.
But Tyler Robinson is a gamer who spent most of his free time online playing video games with friends. He played Call of Duty and other shooter games, according to a high school classmate named Adrian Rivera, who was interviewed for a Sept. 12 article in the New York Times.
Call of Duty is a first-person military shooter game that has been around since 2003. The original setting for the game was World War II but the setting changed in 2007 to the modern era with a series called Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.
The Call of Duty games are some of the most popular video games in the world, with the most recent edition, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, ranked as the fifth best-selling video game in July.
Because of the military theme, the language used in the games is similar to language used in the U.S. military and by law enforcement.
Vehicle — Robinson used the word “vehicle” twice in the text messages, raising questions among several commentators who noted that most Americans would say “car” or “truck” — not “vehicle,” a word used by police and in legal documents. But a quick Internet search turns up blogs talking about Call of Duty allowing players to choose “vehicle skins.” And in online discussion groups about the game, players make frequent references to “vehicles.” My teenage son, who sometimes plays “Call of Duty,” says that the word “vehicle” is commonly used by players in the game when they’re “comming” with each other — communicating by use of a microphone to other players.
Retrieve — In the text messages between Robinson and Twiggs, Robinson refers three times to needing to “grab” his rifle, and then the fourth time uses the word “retrieve” to refer to the same action (“Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on.”) He then goes back to using the verb “grab” again in reference to the rifle, writing: “I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it…” The word “retrieve” does seem strange here as it’s not a word that most Americans use in everyday speech. It’s more formal, and is most often used in police reports and in legal documents. But in Call of Duty there’s a mode called “Retrieval Mode.” Also, players often talk in the game about retrieving something, according to my teenage son, who didn’t find the word strange at all in the context of these messages.
Drop point — Like the two terms above, “drop point” is also used in Call of Duty. An online review of Call of Duty Warzone 2, published on a site called Den of Geek, includes the term “drop spots” in the title and “drop points” in the subtitle and uses both of these terms in the first few paragraphs, talking about what players do in the game:
Squad car — Most people who aren’t members of law enforcement wouldn’t use this term. They’d use the more colloquial “police car.” But many people who’ve played the popular video game Grand Theft Auto would be familiar with the term “squad car” as this was the term used in the first version of the game to refer to police cars. The first version of GTA was released in November of 1997, more than five years before Tyler Robinson was born. But he could have played this version of the game, or could have been familiar with the term “squad car” from other video games.
Other games Tyler Robinson reportedly played include Minecraft, Halo, Sea of Thieves and Helldivers 2.
It’s easy to jump to conclusions when reviewing the evidence released so far to the public in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Many things do seem strange. But not everything is a conspiracy. I’m willing to believe that these text messages were written by Tyler Robinson and Lance Triggs. If investigators had falsified these messages, which were included in the Probable Cause document the county prosecutor personally signed and filed with the court in Utah, and this were discovered, everyone involved would lose their jobs and would face prosecution. It would be a massive scandal.
And how would it be possible to keep this falsification of evidence a secret? Lance Twiggs is not under arrest. He is a free man. Maybe his phones are being tapped. But if he’s free, then he’s free to speak. And Tyler Robinson has a court-appointed attorney he will be speaking with, if he hasn’t spoken to him already. If investigators or some nefarious actors had written the text messages themselves, we’d be hearing about this soon enough. Either Robinson or Twiggs would say something.
It’s possible, however, that the messages were written by Robinson and Twiggs to try to lead investigators to believe that Twiggs didn’t have foreknowledge of the terrible act that Robinson was planning when in reality, he knew all about it, was involved in the plot and perhaps was the inspiration for it. It is difficult to believe that Robinson could have kept such a secret from his gay lover who he lived with in the three-bedroom apartment in St. George, Utah. But it’s not impossible. There are plenty of people who’ve planned terrible crimes without their spouses having the slightest clue.
To me, the more interesting question is why it appears that Charlie Kirk was struck by a bullet that entered the right side of his neck, near his ear, when Tyler Robinson is said to have fired the shot from directly in front of him, from the top of the Losee Center.
