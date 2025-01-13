VAERS - The first-person accounts they don't want you to see
290 deaths of babies and young children have been reported following the Polio vaccine since the year 2000, often by mothers in heart-wrenching accounts
How safe is the Polio vaccine?
Attorney Aaron Siri has uncovered what should be a huge scandal — that children participating in the safety study for the main polio vaccine — which goes by the trademark name IPOL — were only observed for three days following vaccination. He also pointed out that, as is the case for all childhood vaccines, there was no placebo-controlled study; thus, no way to determine whether outcomes were better for children who got the vaccine or those who didn’t.
The best data that exists on the safety of the polio vaccine is from VAERS — the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, where parents or doctors can report an “adverse event” following vaccination.
The main problem with VAERS is that many people, including healthcare workers, aren’t aware it exists. The second problem is that it isn’t easy to make a report. It takes some time and patience and many people, especially those who are suffering from a vaccine injury, aren’t likely to take the time to do it. It likely for these reasons that the Harvard study, done under contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, found that fewer than 1 percent of adverse events from vaccines are reported to VAERS.
But with the polio vaccine, there’s another issue. It’s rare that a child gets the polio vaccine and only the polio vaccine at a doctor’s visit. They are usually getting other vaccines in the same visit.
But still. What you see when you do a search for deaths following vaccination with IPOL - the polio vaccine that’s been administered to children in this country since 2000 — is horrific.
VAERS shows a total of 290 deaths between 2000 and 2024.
Here are the first few, below:
PT = Patient
COD = Cause of Death
SIDS = Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
The report from December 2000 can be read in full here: https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D420F254
What is your reaction after reading these accounts?
Do you think this polio vaccine should continue to be administered to babies and young children in this country?
Should states continue to require the polio vaccine for school attendance?
critical thinking here- we need more of that in our click bait, survive the day society!
To bring this across we need to present additional data. CDC sez: in 2022, 599 child passengers ages 12 and younger were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the U.S., More than 106,000 were injured. Of the children who were killed in a crash, 35% A were not buckled up.
https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/146/5/e20193009/75316/Road-Traffic-Accidents-and-Disparities-in-Child?autologincheck=redirected. We included 9271 child deaths. Among those, 45% died at the scene. The median age was 7 years. The overall mortality was 1.87 deaths per 100 000 children. County-specific mortality ranged between 0.25 and 21.91 deaths per 100 000 children.