How safe is the Polio vaccine?

Attorney Aaron Siri has uncovered what should be a huge scandal — that children participating in the safety study for the main polio vaccine — which goes by the trademark name IPOL — were only observed for three days following vaccination. He also pointed out that, as is the case for all childhood vaccines, there was no placebo-controlled study; thus, no way to determine whether outcomes were better for children who got the vaccine or those who didn’t.

The best data that exists on the safety of the polio vaccine is from VAERS — the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, where parents or doctors can report an “adverse event” following vaccination.

The main problem with VAERS is that many people, including healthcare workers, aren’t aware it exists. The second problem is that it isn’t easy to make a report. It takes some time and patience and many people, especially those who are suffering from a vaccine injury, aren’t likely to take the time to do it. It likely for these reasons that the Harvard study, done under contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, found that fewer than 1 percent of adverse events from vaccines are reported to VAERS.

But with the polio vaccine, there’s another issue. It’s rare that a child gets the polio vaccine and only the polio vaccine at a doctor’s visit. They are usually getting other vaccines in the same visit.

But still. What you see when you do a search for deaths following vaccination with IPOL - the polio vaccine that’s been administered to children in this country since 2000 — is horrific.

VAERS shows a total of 290 deaths between 2000 and 2024.

Here are the first few, below:

PT = Patient

COD = Cause of Death

SIDS = Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

The report from December 2000 can be read in full here: https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D420F254

What is your reaction after reading these accounts?

Do you think this polio vaccine should continue to be administered to babies and young children in this country?

Should states continue to require the polio vaccine for school attendance?

