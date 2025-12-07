On Friday evening, after a CDC committee recommended that the Hepatitis B vaccine no longer be given to all babies at birth, President Trump announced that he’s issued a memorandum ordering a review of the entire CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations to better align with childhood vaccine schedules in other nations.

“The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 ‘jabs’ for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the world, and far more than is necessary,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

He said he’s directed the Department of Health and Human Services, now headed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to “FAST TRACK” a “comprehensive evaluation” of vaccine schedules in other countries and “better align” the U.S. vaccine schedule with theirs “so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!”

The announcement signals the first confirmation that the entire childhood vaccine schedule in the United States will be reviewed and potentially overhauled and that the Administration will take action to protect children from harms from childhood vaccines, which have been ignored by public health authorities, by researchers at American universities, and by the entire mainstream media, including all television networks, radio stations and newspapers.

It’s also a sign that Trump’s stunning comments on childhood vaccines during the CNN Republican primary debate in 2015, when he was first running for president, will now be connected to real change.

At that debate, CNN moderators attempted to use Dr. Ben Carson to shame then-candidate Trump and force him to retreat from statements he’d made while campaigning that too many vaccines are given to children in too short a time. But the strategy failed. Trump held his ground, and spoke passionately about someone who worked for him, whose toddler had gotten a vaccine:

“Two years old, two-and-a-half years old, the child, the beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back and a week lot got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic. I only say, I’m in favor of vaccines, do them over a longer period of time, same amount, just in little sections, and I think you’re going to see a big impact on autism.”

And incredibly, both Dr. Ben Carson and Sen. Rand Paul, the other physician among the Republican candidates on the stage, both agreed with Trump that parents should be allowed greater flexibility to spread out vaccines over a longer period rather than adhering to a rigid timeline that has children given 23 doses of vaccines by the age of 18 months.

You can watch this clip here. Note that this clip is NOT available anywhere else as the media has not wanted the American public to see this remarkable exchange:

President Trump’s memo, issued yesterday, notes that the United States is a “high outlier” in that it recommends vaccinating children against 18 different diseases, compared to 10 in Denmark, 14 in Japan and 15 in Germany. It orders the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to review the best practices for vaccination used in developed countries that can be considered peer nations “and, if they determine that those best practices are superior to current domestic recommendations, update the United States core childhood vaccine schedule” to align with them, while preserving access to all vaccines that are currently available.

While the CDC’s schedule of vaccinations is only a list of recommendations, most states use it as a guide to mandate vaccines for school attendance and for admission to state universities — thus depriving unvaccinated students of a public education, in particular in states that do not allow religious or philosophical exemptions to vaccine mandates.

In comments at the two-day meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, one member recommended that federal money be cut off to those states.

Below is President Trump’s full memorandum:

Presidential Actions

Aligning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries

Presidential Memoranda

December 5, 2025

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION SUBJECT: Aligning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries In January 2025, the United States recommended vaccinating all children for 18 diseases, including COVID-19, making our country a high outlier in the number of vaccinations recommended for all children. Peer, developed countries recommend fewer childhood vaccinations — Denmark recommends vaccinations for just 10 diseases with serious morbidity or mortality risks; Japan recommends vaccinations for 14 diseases; and Germany recommends vaccinations for 15 diseases. Other current United States childhood vaccine recommendations also depart from policies in the majority of developed countries. Study is warranted to ensure that Americans are receiving the best, scientifically-supported medical advice in the world. I hereby direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review best practices from peer, developed countries for core childhood vaccination recommendations — vaccines recommended for all children — and the scientific evidence that informs those best practices, and, if they determine that those best practices are superior to current domestic recommendations, update the United States core childhood vaccine schedule to align with such scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries while preserving access to vaccines currently available to Americans. This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. DONALD J. TRUMP

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/aligning-united-states-core-childhood-vaccine-recommendations-with-best-practices-from-peer-developed-countries/

