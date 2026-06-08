I no longer believe all of the myths of World War II, but still regard the sacrifices of American servicemembers in that conflict with deep feeling and gratitude.

I was in Paris 32 years ago on the 50th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. I wasn’t aware of the anniversary at the time, as I was returning from a year in Russia and had not seen any English-language news the entire year.

In Paris, in one of the central plazas, I saw some veterans in uniform in a central plaza in Paris — I remember one in particular, slightly bent, with his wife at his side. I didn’t quite recognize them as Americans at first and it wasn’t until later at London’s Heathrow Airport when I finally saw an English-language broadcast that I found out it was the 50th anniversary of D-Day and that many American veterans had come to France to mark that day and pay respects to their brothers who hadn’t made it home.

I was staying with my aunt in Paris — my Aunt Yvonne, a German by birth who had been living in Paris since 1939, when she and her mother, a German Jew named Lilly, fled there from Nazi Germany.

My Grandfather Menge had left them behind several years earlier, around 1928 or 1929, to go the United States, where he was hired as a professor of French and German at a series of Catholic college and universities, including Notre Dame and Xavier.

My Aunt Yvonne was a large woman who spoke English with a gruff German accent. She lived in a two-bedroom apartment north of Sacre Coeur, the famous Catholic church in Paris.

Her neighborhood had been overtaken by Africans, and they were everywhere walking around on the sidewalks and outside the shops. This was quite a shock to me as my French textbooks had shown only pictures of white people in France, and so I had no idea that Africans had been flooding into the city. Many were from Algeria. I don’t know about the others, who were darker. I suppose they were from the other former French colonies in Africa — Senegal, etc.

For some reason I didn’t think to ask my aunt about her memories of first coming to Paris with her mother before the war. And I didn’t think to ask if they’d stayed in the city when the German tanks rolled in on June 14, 1940, or where they were when Paris was liberated more than four years later, on August 25, 1944.

I was certainly aware of all of these historical events. “Casablanca” was one of my favorite films and of course, Humphrey Bogart falls in love with Ingrid Bergman at the club he owns in Paris, only for her to leave him standing there on the train platform in the rain, when they are supposed to leave Paris together ahead of the German occupation.

“I remember every detail,” he tells Bergman later in Morocco. “The Germans wore gray, you wore blue.”

My Aunt Yvonne passed away in about 2011, so I cannot go back and ask her anything. But if I could, I would certainly ask what it was like to hear of the Allied invasion of Normandy, and to know that the liberation of France had begun.

It would have been interesting to hear her recollections.

I did have the opportunity to interview a U.S. Army veteran who landed at Normandy that day — June 6, 1944. His name was Mike Kline, and he and his son lived in Cornwall, New York, where I was the editor of the weekly newspaper for a few years.

I met Mr. Kline at the town’s Memorial Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony, or after it. He was a medic in the Army on June 6, 1944, and was supposed to attend to the injured men on the beach. He teared up talking about it, saying he wished he could have gotten to more of them. There were just so many lying on the beach, suffering and dying, and he could only help one at a time. I just looked him up this weekend and saw that Mr. Kline died just three or four years after our conversation, in 2011.

The best movie on the D-day invasion is one that I’ve watched now three or four times, and just started to watch again over the weekend — “The Longest Day.”

One of the most remarkable things about the film is that the German parts are played by Germans, the French parts by French, the British by British, and the Americans by Americans — and that several veterans of World War II appear as actors in the film, including Henry Fonda, who played the part of Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the oldest son of President Teddy Roosevelt.

There are two quite remarkable things about this: One, that a son of a president fought in World War II, and second, that a major movie star named Henry Fonda joined the war effort and served in the Navy, in the Pacific theatre, winning several commendations for bravery.

How many movie stars are now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces? How many sons of presidents or Cabinet officials? Are there any?

We had a different country in 1944.

“The Longest Day” was based on the non-fiction book of the same name by the Irish writer Cornelius Ryan, who also wrote “A Bridge Too Far,” which was also made into a film.

The Longest Day was produced by Darryl Zanuck for 20th Century Fox and released to great acclaim in 1962.

The film sticks pretty close to the historical truth of the events leading up to D-Day and to the invasion itself, includes scenes showing Roosevelt, played by Henry Fonda, disguising the fact that he walks with a cane. After his requests to his superiors to participate in the invasion were repeatedly denied, he made one last plea in a letter, making the case for why his leadership could make a difference in the success or failure of the mission.

His request was finally, though reluctantly, granted.

Roosevelt was the only general on D-Day to come ashore with the first wave of troops and at age 56, was the oldest man to take part in the invasion. He is also also the only one who had a son who also landed on the beaches that day. While Brig. Gen. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. landed at Utah Beach, his son, Captain Quentin Roosevelt II, was among the first wave of soldiers to come ashore at Omaha Beach.

“The Longest Day” is about the run-up to that momentous day, the organization of what would be the largest invasion from the sea ever in the history of the world, and the story of how the men almost didn’t get off the beach.

We take it for granted now. They came ashore and then started pushing the Germans back and freed Europe from fascism.

But in fact, the invasion came close to failure and it’s only because of this film that I’ve been able to fully comprehend how perilous the situation was.

The men, thousands of them, were “hung up on the beach” unable to break through the concrete barriers to get up the cliffs and meanwhile, were being fired upon incessantly.

Brig. Gen. Roosevelt and his son Quentin both survived the war, incredibly — the son and grandson of President Teddy Roosevelt — though Quentin Roosevelt died in service to his country a few years later in 1948, at the age of 29.

Incredibly, several German actors who served the Third Reich and fought the Allies in World War II appear in “The Longest Day” — a fact that astonished the students in the high school history class I was teaching as a substitute back in March.

One of the German war veterans was Hans Christian Blech, who served on the Eastern Front for four years. In “The Longest Day,” Blech plays the part of Major Werner Pluskat, seen playing with his German shepherd on the cliffs overlooking the English Channel and then inside the hilltop bunker with his men. It’s their responsibility to watch the water for any approaching ships.

On the night of June 5, 1944, Blech is awoken from sleep by German high command calling him to let him know there have been reports of paratroopers, and asking if he and his men have seen anything unusual. No, nothing, he said. The German command was not expecting the invasion that weekend as the weather was bad and the waves on the channel the night before had been quite high. And they hadn’t expected the invasion to come at Normandy: They thought it would happen further to the east at Pas de Calais, where the French coast comes closest to the English coast at the narrowest point in the Channel.

But still, Major Pluskat pulls on his boots and heads back to the bunker. He looks though the binoculars for awhile, scanning the water of the Channel. Nothing. He waits around with his men until dawn breaks. Then he takes one last look out toward the water before leaving.

He scans the horizon line, moving the binoculars from left to right.

“Not even a seagull,” he says in German. Then…what is it? Ships. Thousands of ships, appearing out of the mist.

“My God,” he says in German, and then, turning to his men with his eyes wide: “Invasion! They’re coming.”

He grabs the phone and dials the German commanders in Berlin. Lieutenant Colonel Ocker picks up.

“It’s the invasion! There must be 5,000 ships out there!” Pluskat shouts in German.

Ocker doesn’t believe him.

“Get ahold of yourself,” he tells Pluskat. “The Americans and English don’t have even half that many.”

He demands to know which way the ships are heading.

Pluskat screams: “Straight for me!”

Almost 7,000 ships were used in the D-Day invasion, the largest amphibious invasion in history. Wave after wave of men jumped off ships and boats and into the shallow water, making their way up onto the beach, with some being gunned down before they could reach it.

A total of 4,414 Allied soldiers died on the beaches that day.

The thousands of others who were hung up on the beaches for hours finally blasted through the concrete barricades and got to the top of the cliffs, killing the Germans in their bunkers, and going on to liberate France.

It’s an incredible piece of our history, with the glory of that struggle only recently dimmed by the current situation in Europe. But that can be left for another day.

The longest day — the day the Allies launched their invasion of France — is worth pondering well beyond the 82nd anniversary.

If you’re interested, the film “The Longest Day” can be rented for $3.99 here on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Longest-Day-Eddie-Albert/dp/B000UKYFFQ

It’s more than a war film. It’s a film about who we used to be.

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