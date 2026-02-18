Michael Feldman, the husband of Savannah Guthrie, was seen at the Orlando Airport last week with their two children, as Savannah remained in Tucson to help search for her mother. (photo contributed)

Never in the history of the United States before this month has there been a case of an elderly woman abducted from her house with no credible attempt to steal or extort a large sum of money.

After Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31, ransom notes were received by two Tucson television stations and four emails requesting payment received by TMZ, with its editor-in-chief Harvey Levin insisting last weekend that the FBI believes they are legitimate.

He’s obviously lying.

If the FBI believed they were from the kidnappers or people who had any knowledge of Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts, Savannah Guthrie would have paid out the money into the Bitcoin account that was set up by the letter-writer.

So what is going on here?

Why would anyone abduct the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie from her home?

There’s really only one thing that makes any sense.

I believe the purpose of the abduction was to divert the nation’s attention from the Epstein files, and that Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, a big-time Democrat operative, is responsible. How? He suggested it or arranged for it or provided the information about Nancy Guthrie’s habits and home address and others took care of rest. Other high-level Democratic operatives are involved, along with people in the intelligence community. A decision was made. A somewhat high-profile person needed to be kidnapped to create a sensation that would grip the nation. Savannah’s mother Nancy was a good candidate given that Savannah Guthrie, one of the anchors of NBC’s “Today” show, is a well-known television personality with a sympathetic personality. And it would be an easy crime to commit. Nancy lived alone, in a home with no dog and no guns, in a dark neighborhood with few surveillance cameras. Most people wouldn’t know all of these things. But Michael Feldman would, of course.

I’ve followed missing persons cases for years, and in 2016, found a missing person in Port St. Lucie, Florida — a girl named Brittney Gartner who had walked out of rehab and disappeared. I located her in a flop house in a bad part of town. It started with studying the case, talking to her family, and trying to understand her motivations and where she would most likely be.

When Mollie Tibbetts disappeared in a small town in Iowa in the summer of 2018, I speculated online that it was probably either a traveling salesman or an illegal immigrant who worked on a nearby farm who took her because nothing else made sense. I had the strongest inclination to drive to Iowa and look for her, and thought that I would find her lying in a field. I didn’t go, and deeply regret that I didn’t. Her body was indeed found lying in a cornfield, partly covered by dirt and leaves. An illegal immigrant who worked on a nearby dairy farm was convicted of the crime.

There is no reasonable explanation for the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Young women are taken for an obvious and horrible reason. Middle-aged women have been abducted by boyfriends and ex-boyfriends and sometimes strangers. But no one takes an elderly woman except in the rarest cases, to take her to a bank or ATM to get money out of her account. (Ransom cases are unheard of in our day and age.)

No ordinary criminal would want to be saddled with the responsibility of transporting, caring for and hiding an elderly person, and disposing of the body if she dies or he kills her.

No, this was something different. This was a diversion. This was a created news event meant to roil the nation so that Americans wouldn’t focus on what is in the Epstein files.

More than three million pages from the FBI’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein were released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Jan. 30. On that Friday, most Americans were getting ready for the weekend and many were not even aware that the files had been released. Mainstream news outlets covered the release of the files, but they didn’t seem anxious to delve in and highlight what was in them.

If people turned on Fox News that day, they would have seen a story saying the files showed that President Donald Trump never did anything criminal — an important aspect of the story. But it wasn’t even scratching the surface.

The Epstein files, despite you may have heard, are seriously disturbing. If not delivering a lot of hard proof of crimes, they certainly contain a massive amount of evidence that should have been used to heavily question, interrogate or depose people in Epstein’s circle to determine what, exactly, was being discussed in the emails and texts. What 9-year-old girl were they talking about ? What 10-year-old girl? Whose daughters were these and what were these men doing with them? What torture video? What happened to the babies that the young woman wrote in her diary were taken from her right after they were born?

There are hundreds of references in email messages between Jeffrey Epstein and a number of people whose names are redacted to eating “jerky” and “pizza” and drinking “grape soda” — obviously code words for something sinister, and probably something criminal. It would have required an actual investigation to put it all together and gather the evidence needed to charge people with crimes. It appears this did not happen. It appears that the FBI gathered all of this evidence, and just…did nothing with it. It’s quite shocking.

In addition to this, the Epstein files show the contempt that Jeffrey Epstein and several of his wealthy Jewish friends sometimes showed for non-Jews, referring to them by the pejorative “goy” or the plural “goyim.” Goyim, according to the Talmud, are not human. They are equivalent to beasts, and have no souls. In the emails, the word “goyim” is used derogatively in talking about people who would do things that a Jew would consider beneath him, like waiting in a line. The word “shiksa” also pops up. There’s one email with Epstein’s longtime assistant, Lesley Groff, talking about a “shiksa” who wants to convert to Judaism. Shiksa is the Hebrew word for whore that is used to describe non-Jewish women. I’ve had enough Jewish friends to know it’s oftentimes used as a little joke by Jews who have no animus toward non-Jews whatsoever. But considering the abuse of women and girls that is at issue here with Epstein and his rich friends, I don’t take this as a joke but as a good indication that the pattern of sexual abuse is not random but a symptom of the disease Epstein and his friends are suffering from, which is Jewish supremacy, and which comes directly from Jewish teaching. When Jewish men are taught that the lives of non-Jews have no value and that non-Jewish women are all whores, this manifests in behavior that runs from careless to malevolent.

Fox News and CNN and NBC and CBS would not want Americans to know too much about any of this. Neither would Newsmax or the Daily Signal or Breitbart or the New York Times or Washington Post. All of these, with the exception of Newsmax, have Jewish owners.

In another era, these powerful news organizations would have been able to keep Americans from knowing what was in the Epstein files. They would have done a few stories about a few things, but wouldn’t have transmitted to Americans the astonishing and deeply disturbing top story we see in the Epstein files — the story of a global criminal enterprise that carried out “crimes against humanity.”

But in 2026, we have X, and Telegram and Tik Tok, and also YouTube and Rumble and plenty of other platforms. So it is not really possible for a story to be repressed.

Millions of Americans are delving into the Epstein files and sharing information on these platforms. If you’re seeing this stuff, you know what I’m talking about.

On the Saturday after the files were released, I started seeing a lot of posts about them on X and realized this was something big. On Sunday, I started going through the files myself. On Monday and Tuesday, I started posting about what I was finding on Facebook. But then, I noticed something. Friends on Facebook, most of whom seem to get their news from TV, were hardly aware that the Epstein files had been released. They hadn’t heard anything about them, except that they seemed to be under the impression that people who were paying attention to them were only doing so to undermine President Trump.

By Monday, Feb. 2, all that was on TV was the story of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who had suddenly and inexplicably gone missing from her home. It was really the only story out there for TV-watchers.

I immediately thought the timing was odd, and as the days went by and the coverage of the Nancy Guthrie disappearance continued unabated on almost every channel, with breathless updates when there was really nothing new to report, I began to think that the timing was more than strange. At the very moment when the average American voter should have been consuming news about the Epstein files and starting to question why there didn’t seem to be a real investigation into terrible crimes against children that went on for years, their attention instead was diverted to a neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona. How convenient for the FBI, and probably the CIA, as it seems Epstein was working with that agency in some way. How convenient for the billionaires like John Paulson and Leon Black, who appear often in the Epstein files, and for JP Morgan Bank and Goldman Sachs and Harvard and the British Royal Family.

It’s more than convenient. It was more than luck. It was obviously orchestrated. Some group of people, most certainly politically powerful Democrats, made it happen. They arranged for Nancy Guthrie to be kidnapped, or they worked with their friends at the CIA to arrange for it.

This is where Michael Feldman comes in. It’s not happenstance that he is a Democrat PR “fixer.” I believe it’s the clue to solving the mystery of Savannah’s mother’s disappearance.

Michael Feldman married Savannah Guthrie in 2014 after dating the “Today” show co-anchor for five years.

Feldman was working in New York as one of the most politically powerful Democrat operatives in that city. His entire life had been about Democratic politics, and fighting in the trenches to take and hold onto political power for Democratic politicians.

He’d started on the Hill and then went to work for Vice President Al Gore. In the year 2000, he was the No. 2 top staffer to presidential candidate Al Gore, and on election night, was the one who pressed Gore to change his mind about conceding the election to George Bush. He was in the car with Gore, who was on the way to give the concession speech in Nashville, but after seeing the vote totals in Florida narrowing, Feldman urged Gore to hold off and not concede. The election, as we all remember, was not decided until the Supreme Court took up the case the following month in Bush v. Gore and decided it in favor of Bush.

Having lost that, Feldman, along with Joe Lockhart, who had been President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, and Carter Eskew, opened a Democrat consulting firm in Washington, D.C. called The Glover Park Group.

A couple of years later, Feldman went to New York to open an office for the firm in Manhattan that was understood to be the base of operations for the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, who was going to be running for president in 2008 and who was the early frontrunner in that race.

The firm became the go-to Democratic consulting firm in New York City, working with New York Democrats to retake power in the city and in the state. It’s worth noting that when Glover Park opened its Manhattan office, New York City had a Republican mayor in Michael Bloomberg and the state had a Republican governor — George Pataki — and also a Republican majority in the state Senate. Now, all of those are under the control of Democrats.

Glover Park wasn’t only representing Democrat politicians, however. The firm branched out and began doing public relations work, and also reputation repair for powerful people — attempting to rehab them after scandal.

Glover Park is actually mentioned in the Epstein files. A woman named Kelly Friendly, a former Clinton administration staffer, wrote an email in 2015 to Larry Summers, the former treasury secretary, suggesting that Summers pass along to Epstein that he might call Joe Lockhart at Glover Park for help with his reputation (as a pedophile), saying the firm had helped both Clinton and also Gen. David Petraeus, who’d been caught in a cheating scandal. Larry Summers forwarded the email to Epstein with a note saying, “Not a terrible idea.”

It’s not known whether Epstein followed through and employed Glover Park to help him with his reputational issues. But it’s worth considering what those might include. One can imagine that people involved in this public relations specialty would work to influence media coverage of their client, prevent negative stories from getting published and flood the zone with positive search results so anything negative is pushed down and isn’t seen by most people.

The Glover Park Group merged with another similar firm in January of 2021 and merged again in December of 2021, so that it is now part of FGS Global, which calls itself the “world’s leading stakeholder strategy firm.”

Michael Feldman is a partner in the firm and the co-chairman for North America.

Somewhat strangely, given that his expertise is communications and that he is the leader of this large and impressive communications firm, Michael Feldman had nothing to say about the biggest news story in America — the disappearance of his own mother-in-law — for almost a full two weeks after the story broke. Was he busy with other things? Did he not feel the need to support his wife in the search for her mother? Or was he working behind the scenes to get the most out of this story, to cover up for the wealthy Democrats in the Epstein files, and to prevent Americans from paying too much attention to the implications of having a criminal syndicate hovering over us?

