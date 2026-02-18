Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
17h

I agree with you. Something is off on all of this. Supposedly the security cameras were tampered with. No one would know about them other than someone familiar with them. Also Guthrie according to info had interviewed the surviors who are going from place to place but not naming names..that is a hmmm. Elon has promised legal financing if they get sued. They are protecting no one except the guilty. How would you kidnap an elderly woman who had difficulty in walking if you didn't have a car. The daughters family was supposed to bring her home that Sunday night..that is a hmmm also. But there is a picture on the ring but not of them. Then to find out she was as rabid about as her daughter about Trump, ICE, supporting antifa and blm..I felt it was fake from the beginning. The family sounded as brass.

La Gata Politica's avatar
La Gata Politica
18h

I recall that a son-in-law had been mentioned as a suspect when Mrs. Guthrie went missing, but I didn't hear about it again. This event has felt like a forced distraction, with all the "influencers" and MSM hyperfocusing on it.

Personally, I'm more concerned about our youngsters dying of drug overdoses and illegal aliens victimizing Americans. Ordinary folks are affected, I care about them.

Steve Bannon was also a PR guy for Epstein. He also worked for Brock Pierce.

Trevor FitzGibbon?

All of them are connected- it's a cesspool.

