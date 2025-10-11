Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Corrin Strong
2d

if anybody has watched the referenced peak prosperity video in which the cavitation event is recorded, it’s pretty hard to believe that he faked his own death.

I admit the actions of this gentleman do look somewhat suspicious, but there doesn’t seem to be any connection between what he did and how Charlie was shot.

Jytte
1d

Great info thanks

I'm looking into him for my next article too.

I saw this quote somewhere, and Grok confirms it might be right since Riley Gaines was also at the event.

Quote “At the time of the event, he was working for a private security firm contracted by Charlie Kirk and Riley Gaines for their appearances.”

What I find disturbing is that he seems to be part of the hand signaling with Floyd and Harpole.

And his smile when he's bent over Charlie is just creepy!

I'll link to your article

