Was Charlie Kirk about to convert to Catholicism?

On her show on Tuesday, Candace Owens said she was “shocked” by the reaction from the evangelical community to comments she’d made in a video about Charlie and Catholicism.

“I have no idea who said he was converting to Catholicism,” she said. “I feel like it was intentionally misrepresenting what was said.”

She went on to clarify what she’d said on Sept. 15 that had led people to think she was saying Charlie Kirk may have been close to becoming Catholic:

“I said Charlie was attending Mass, because he was. I said Charlie was praying the Rosary, because he was. And I said that as a Catholic of course I was egging him to take the next step. Who wouldn’t? Whatever your faith is, if you’re Evangelical and someone is thinking about converting, you’re going to want to egg them on.”

She added that when she’d said to Charlie: “Take the next step. You’re too smart to be a Protestant,” it was said in a humorous way, as their relationship was “like brother and sister.”

Candace Owens worked as the communications director at Turning Point USA from 2017 to 2019 and toured college campuses with Charlie Kirk, bringing conservatism to liberal college students.

She and Charlie had remained friends, she has said, and on her show last week, she reminded viewers that she’d done a campus tour with him as recently as last year.

In April of 2024, Owens announced that she’d converted to Catholicism. She often speaks of becoming Catholic and what the faith means to her.

“Hey guys, I was Protestant like five minutes ago,” she said on her show on Tuesday night, “so, I felt like people were looking for reasons to be offended and wanted somebody to come out and slap that down and say: ‘No, he wasn’t going to Mass.’ And you know, kind of caginess like it was a war for Charlie.”

Charlie Kirk was a member of Dream City Church, an Evangelical congregation in Phoenix. His wife Erika was raised Catholic, went to Catholic high school and is said to attend Mass at a Catholic church in Scottsdale, Arizona. But she was earning or had earned a PhD in theology from Liberty University, an evangelical school.

Erika was expected to appear on a podcast this week to clarify some information about Charlie, including whether he was planning to convert. But instead, the Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet was interviewed on the Alex Clark podcast.

He was asked by Clark whether Charlie was about to convert.

“No, but he really loved Catholic mass,” Kolvet responded. “He loved the ritual of it. He loved the beauty of old Catholic churches and stained glass.”

Kolvet mentioned that Erika had posted photos of herself and Charlie at Mass.

“Charlie really hated worshipping in like a gym, or some sort of kind of blank space that you just turn into church,” he said. “He didn’t have a problem with the act of that. He just didn’t prefer it. And he loved again the ritual, the ancient feel of a Catholic mass and the fact that everybody around the world worshipping is Catholic. He loved that.”

Owens summarized:

“So I didn’t lie about anything. So yeah, he was attending Mass…I don’t think it was just architectural for him. Far be it from me to speak on behalf of whether he was just attending because he liked the architecture. I think it was a little deeper than that.”

She went on to say that Charlie had expressed to her, as he had to Catholic influencer Michael Knowles, that he had some “hang-ups” about the Catholic faith, but that she thought he still seemed to be going in that direction.

“When you can make that thing of like, ‘He didn’t really like having church in a gym,’ that’s a step, right?” she said. “So for me that was a step where I was going ‘Ok, I want something that feels a little bit deeper.’ It’s a journey. Nobody was trying to start a Catholic vs. Protestant war. I just shared something about my final conversations with him. And a lot of our conversations were about faith toward the end.”

On one of the last episodes of his show on Real America’s Voice, Charlie Kirk had exhorted Protestants to honor the Virgin Mary.

“We don’t talk about her enough. We don’t venerate her enough,” he’d said.

Charlie was scheduled to be interviewed by Catholic Bishop Robert Barron on his show yesterday, Sept. 23, and was planning to fly to Minnesota to be there in studio. Mourning his death on Sept. 10, Bishop Barron recounted his first meeting with Charlie, calling him a “passionate Christian” with a “deep interest” in theology.

Share

Leave a comment