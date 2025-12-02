Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

SuperSally888
8d

Here is my report on some of the Filipino Children who died after being given Pfizer shots. Read their cases. Do they really sound like coincidental deaths?

Many other children died but were never reported!

https://open.substack.com/pub/supersally/p/philippines-pediatric-aefi-ph-fda

Patricia Russell
8d

Heartbreaking. Outrageous and indefensible.

