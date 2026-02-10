Rep. Thomas Massie went to the Department of Justice today to look at unredacted files from the FBI’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Before going, he posted to X to ask his followers which emails/text messages he should ask to see first.

One was an exchange that Epstein had with someone in 2009 in which Epstein wrote:

“where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video.”

The name of the recipient of this message is redacted, and covered by a thick black bar.

The person responded that he was in China but would be back in the United States the second week in May.

Who was Epstein telling that he “loved the torture video” ?

Massie’s wrote this afternoon on X after viewing the unredacted file:

“A sultan seems to have sent this. DOJ should make this public.”

X users quickly got to work and determined that the “sultan” was most likely Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati billionaire who is one of the people credited with turning Dubai into an international hotspot.

The news site Gulf Business refers to Sulayem as a “ towering figure” in the Middle East. He is mentioned over 5,000 times in the Epstein files and visited Epstein at his ranch in New Mexico.

En route to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in 2015, he texted Epstein about his new porn site NaughtyNatural.com and followed this with “Spoil me and I spoil back” with a link to an Amazon page.

Another series of messages show that at one point, Sulayem mailed Epstein 30 genetic testing kits from 23andMe.

Another time, he alerts Epstein to an interview he did with Bloomberg News and suggests that Epstein pass it on to Elon Musk, which Epstein agreed to do.

