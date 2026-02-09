Steve Bannon is not who he claims to be.

The Epstein files released a week ago Friday show that Steve Bannon was a good friend of Epstein’s, that he laughed at his sick jokes about women and that he was hard at work on a documentary to help rehabilitate Epstein and try to make people forget that he was a sex pest.

The text messages between the two men show that Bannon was frequently asking favors from Epstein (Can you send you plane to pick me up in Rome?) and trying to win his admiration.

In one, Epstein says he’s having lunch the next day with Ehud Barak, his friend and the former prime minister of Israel and says to Bannon “you are welcome.”

Bannon says he’ll be there.

In response, Epstein says: “Ive ordered jew food.”

Bannon replies; “My favorite,” and then: “Inbound.”

Even Jeffrey Epstein may have been repulsed by this level of obsequiousness. Jewish food is not known to be anyone’s favorite and Epstein had to know that Bannon’s favorite food was not really gefilte fish!

These messages are from October of 2018, the year after Bannon was fired as a White House advisor to President Trump. At the time, Bannon was working on a documentary about Epstein that was intended to rehabilitate Epstein’s image — an image of a sex offender that Epstein worked hard for and EARNED by committing sexual offenses against minors — sexually assaulting scared 14-year-olds after his morally warped female assistants had lured them to Epstein’s home with promises of making some extra money by giving massages. Epstein had pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution, when he should have been charged with rape, and served 13 months in jail. Sort of. He was in a private jail suite where his cell door was unlocked, and in an arrangement unheard of for sex offenders, was free during the days on “work release” and taken by his Russian chauffeur to a building he owned in West Palm Beach where he entertained numerous young female visitors.

Bannon continued the pandering into January of 2019, when he told Epstein that he thought Jews were smarter than cancer. No, really.

“Cancer is smart,” Epstein writes after sending Bannon a New York Post story about a scientist saying cancer will be cured in a year.

“Jews are smarter,” Bannon responds.

“It defends itself well,” Epstein says, probably referring to Israel.

“My money on israel,” Bannon says.

“No worry I’ll support you afterwards,” Epstein responds, adding a smile emoji.

It’s not clear what this means, but it sounds like a reference to financial support of Bannon, that Epstein has given him financial support and is promising to continue that financial support after….after what? Maybe he means after the work on the documentary is completed.

Just how much money did Epstein give Steve Bannon? That would be an interesting question for Bannon.

The cozy relationship between these two men would be somewhat shocking to people who follow Bannon and watch his popular show called “The War Room” on Real America’s Voice. The show can be seen Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, EST, and is seen as “MAGA central” where the hottest topics are discussed, including immigration, election fraud and Covid vaccines.

Bannon, according to people who tune in, didn’t say much of anything at all on his show last week about the most recent release of files from the FBI’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein — perhaps because they show he’s not the traditionalist Catholic that he claims to be. Here he is, laughing at Jeffrey Epstein referring to a young, female White House staffer as “kneepads.”

Epstein asks Bannon on Dec. 30, 2018 whether he knows a woman named “Marianne” whom he describes as “Donalds new friend.”

Then right after this he corrects himself, writing, “Madelaine. Westerhut.” and adds “Very funny.”

Bannon responds:

“She is the receptionist. Good kid; grundoon — cam[e] from the rnc.”

Epstein then writes:

“Kneepads” and follows this with “Doing gods work.”

Bannon responds “LMAO.”

Epstein then writes:

“Hes much more calm, but the sight of him in the residence in his undies is hard to fathom. Ill give you details when I see you.”

Madeleine Westerhout was a personal assistant to President Trump during his first term — his personal secretary.

In a draft of a book that reporter Michael Wolff wrote in 2019 — and that he shared with his friend Jeffrey Epstein — he included a statement that Trump had told people he was having sexual relations with Westerhout, who was about 28 at the time.

This mention in the draft of Wolff’s book was released late last year as part of the Epstein files release to Congress and Westerhout immediately denounced it as “absurd” and “defamatory,” saying statements that she had relations with the president were lies that were “unhinged from reality” and “simply not true.”

Michael Wolff was a longtime writer for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair and has been known to manufacture scenes in his mind that never actually happened and for passing on salacious rumors that have no real basis in fact.

It’s highly unlikely that President Trump, dogged by rape accusations from the hateful Left and facing a coup attempt now known as the Trump-Russia Hoax, would do anything inappropriate with a young female aide, inside the White House, no less.

But why is Bannon laughing at a young female professional, who he knew and thought was a “good kid,” being called “kneepads” by Epstein, or being associated with kneepads, a crude and ugly reference to Monica Lewinsky?

Bannon called Westerhout a “grundoon” — a favorite term of his to describe a low-level worker, an entry-level staffer, a grunt. She had been hired away from the Republican National Committee, where she’d worked for Reince Priebus. She was a young woman working in Republican politics, and had the great fortune to be chosen to be the personal assistant to President Trump. She didn’t deserve to be the subject of such disgusting slanders.

How would Steve Bannon feel if 70-year-old men who pretended to be his friends were laughing at his daughter behind his back and calling her a slut?

Hey, Maureen Bannon — Can you ask your dad?

But MAGA may be most surprised to learn that Bannon did not defend President Trump to his new friend, Jeffrey Epstein, who had an obvious animus toward the president, and even seemed to suggest that he should be removed from office using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, a shocking idea, given that the 25th Amendment is only for extreme cases in which a president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and requires a president to submit a written declaration to this effect. Anything else would rightly be considered a coup, of course.

In the same string of text messages where Bannon and Epstein talk about Westerhout, Epstein calls Trump “borderline” — as in, Borderline Personality Disorder.

Bannon responds:

“I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment.”

Bannon recorded hours of interviews with Epstein for the fake documentary that he was likely being paid by Epstein to produce. You can watch one of those interview sessions here:

