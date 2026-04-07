Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

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Charles Wedemeyer's avatar
Charles Wedemeyer
5d

Don’t worry. Trump always uses hyperbole. He also usually causes his enemies to reveal their true selves.

We are in a proxy war with China and they are well prepared for it. Iran seems quite willing to be the cannon fodder.

Trump doesn’t have the means to destroy Iran. I expect him to claim victory and leave the conclusion to the markets.

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David Prew's avatar
David Prew
5d

I enjoy your thought process and exhausted trying to make sense of what I am seeing in Trump..

I too was thrilled when he won in 2016 and felt his pain as he was vilified his entire term and after it continued when he left office. I now live in Italy and the locals all ask me to explain what is going on with America. I wish I had an answer.

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