The ancient city of Isfahan, Iran.

I’ve been telling my 16-year-old son over these last few weeks about the war in Iran. Just basic stuff about what’s going on.

And every time I tell him something about it, and point out the price of gas going up, he says: “What is Trump doing?”

And every time I just answer: “I don’t know.”

On Easter Sunday, I told him what Trump had posted that morning on Truth Social while we were getting ready for church, on the most important day of the year for Christians, the day Christ rose from the dead. He asked me if I’m not supporting Trump any longer. I had to think about that.

President Trump’s Easter morning post on Truth Social

When Trump was first running for president we were living in Palm Beach County, just about 10 minutes south of Mar-a-Lago.

The election of Donald Trump as president in November of 2016 was one of the most meaningful events of my life. I know most people say the birth of their child was the most important thing, and I know I should say this. But our country is more important than any one of us. I believe this deeply. Just as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said that the Constitution is more important than the life of any one person, and for that reason you cannot suspend it during the outbreak of a virus — even if it means saving thousands of lives — the life of our nation is worth more than a human life, more than many human lives put together.

Trump’s win on the night of November 8, 2016, was a great triumph of the people over the powerful, of patriots over the arrogant overlords. It was so glorious and unbelievable. It was like the fall of the Soviet Union, or V-E Day. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.

Am I not supporting Trump any longer? I cannot quite say this, even in this terrible moment. So I said to my son that I am praying for Trump. I reminded him that in church we had been asked to pray for peace, as we are at Mass every Sunday — peace in the Middle East and “an end to all actions of war” — and that that we’d also been asked to pray for leaders of our own country, that they would be guided by God to make the right decisions.

So I am praying, praying that President Trump will turn back before it is too late, and see the horrible immorality in the destruction of an entire country and all of its people — which is what he is threatening.

I won’t join with those who claim to know what caused President Trump’s sudden change, from railing against the endless wars in the Middle East and promising to end them, to starting what surely has the potential to be the biggest Middle Eastern war of them all, and to embroil the whole world in a vicious conflict that will have devastating effects.

I don’t believe that he’s lost his mind. He seems to have total control of his faculties.

I don’t believe he has dementia. There is just no sign of this.

I don’t believe he’s being tightly controlled, and kept in a bubble. Trump has always sought out his own information. He would not allow himself to be contained in anyone’s bubble and cut off from independent sources of information.

I don’t believe that he cosplayed as an anti-war candidate for a decade just to trick us all and win our support. I sat up at night watching every rally for months on end in 2015 and 2016. I listened to everything he said and how he said it. He meant it. I know he did.

I don’t think he lied to us. You can tell a liar. A liar’s story changes, and it never quite sounds right. Trump never wavered in what he said about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

I also don’t think Trump is being blackmailed, or not in the way some have speculated, with a photo. I don’t believe he would allow anyone to blackmail him. It’s not in his nature. And there is surely nothing anyone has on him that hasn’t already been used on him.

So what is happening? How could he have, just in a few months time, been persuaded to launch a war on Iran? Iran! A 5,000-year-old civilization known, for most of its existence, as the Persian Empire.

I have no answer. No idea, really.

Is it possible Trump has some secret plan, to use the war on Iran to stop the rise of China, which is dependent on Iranian oil? Is the purpose to break NATO? To destroy the New World Order? To strengthen the United States and secure our place as the dominant nation? The lone superpower?

Or is it possible that Trump, whose instincts have served him so well over all of these years is just, for some reason, just flat wrong?

Has he just made the wrong call, and now cannot see a way back out?

Maybe it doesn’t matter, at least not right now.

This morning, he warned in a Truth Social post: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

May God help us, and may God be with the people of Iran.

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