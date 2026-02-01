All six of the largest hospital chains in the state of Indiana refused to respond when contacted and asked, in phone and email messages, whether they’re following the CDC guidance to no longer give all newborns the Hepatitis B vaccine.

Crossroads Report reached out to them over the last 10 days, most of them multiple times.

None responded.

Ascension-St. Vincent is part of the national, non-profit, Catholic hospital chain called Ascension, which has 19 hospitals in Indiana. Its headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri. No one at the headquarters knew of anyone who could answer the question of what Ascension hospitals are doing with the change in CDC guidance on the Hepatitis B vaccine. Crossroads Report was transferred several times and finally ended up at the Human Resources department in Indiana, where an employee said her supervisor would look into it and call back with an answer. No one called back.

Community Health Network is based in Indianapolis and has 10 hospitals in Indiana: in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Kokomo, Anderson and Brownsburg. Crossroads Report left messages last week and also this week for Kris Kirschner, director of corporate communications — asking specifically for any answer to the question of what Community Health hospitals are doing with the Hepatitis B vaccine and newborns, and whether they’ve made a change to comply with the CDC no longer recommending the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborn babies whose mothers have tested negative for Hep B. She did not return the phone calls.

Deaconess is a chain of hospitals based in Evansville, Indiana, with 10 hospitals in Southern Indiana and some also in Kentucky and Illinois. A message was left on Friday morning, January, 30 asking whether Deaconess is going along with the new CDC guidance on the Hepatitis B vaccine. The call was not returned.

Franciscan Health was founded by Catholic sisters, who opened a first hospital in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. There are now 12 Franciscan hospitals in Indiana and one in Illinois. Crossroads Report left several messages for Franciscan ‘media specialist’ Tony Veneziano, asking what Franciscan hospitals are doing with the change in CDC guidance on the Hepatitis vaccine but received no response.

IU Health is the largest chain of hospitals in Indiana, with 17 hospitals around the state. Crossroads Report left several messages but received no return call and no response to the question of what IU Health is doing with the CDC’s recommendation to no longer give the Hepatitis B vaccine to newborns. Messages were left with Krystin Wiggs, senior public relations associate, and with Lisa Tellus, the public relations manager. Neither returned the calls. Another employee named Dave answered the 24-7 media relations line, only to put us on hold and never return to the line. A nurse at Riley Pediatrics, which is part of IU Health, said that Riley is continuing to administer the Hep B vaccine and “not changing.” She said they’re now following the American Academy of Pediatrics vaccine schedule, not the CDC childhood vaccine schedule.

Parkview Health is based in northeast Indiana and operates 15 hospitals in Indiana and Ohio. Crossroads Report sent a written message through the company’s website asking whether Parkview hospitals are following the CDC’s change in guidance on the Hepatitis B vaccine, but received no reply.

Ashley Grogg, the founder of Hoosiers for Medical Liberty, says she hasn’t heard from any nurses in Indiana whose hospitals are following the CDC’s recommendation on the Hepatitis B vaccine, and says all hospitals in the state appear to be continuing to vaccinate all newborn babies with the Hepatitis B vaccine.

The Hepatitis B vaccine has been the only vaccine recommended to be given at birth, and therefore the only vaccine given to all babies in hospitals in their first 24 hours of life, even if the mother has tested negative for Hepatitis B.

Informed consent requires that parents be given an opportunity to say No to the vaccine, but many women have reported that they were not asked, and that their infant was vaccinated in the hospital without their consent, and sometimes without their knowledge.

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee voted at its last meeting on Dec. 5 to remove the Hepatitis B vaccine from the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, withdrawing the recommendation that it be given to all newborns. It’s now only recommended if the mother has tested positive for Hep B or if her status is not known.

A nurse in Indiana recently told Crossroads Report that at the hospital where she works, parents are not being told that the CDC is no longer recommending the Hep B vaccine for all newborns, and that babies are being given the pediatric/adolescent dose, meant for children who may weigh 100 pounds or more.

IU Health Bloomington hospital. IU Health refused to answer the question of whether they are complying with the new CDC recommendation to not vaccinate all newborns with the Hepatitis B vaccine. (photo contributed)

