Shock and awe of the MAGA soul after the US launches a war of choice on Iran
This article is available to paid subscribers only. Thank you for your support of Crossroads Report. — M. Menge
*******
I spent Saturday afternoon at our local city-owned sports complex watching my son and his friends play indoor soccer. I hadn’t seen my son that day before the game because he’d spent the night at his friend’s house and had gone straig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Crossroads Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.