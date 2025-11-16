Scott Adams announced Saturday on X that he’s turning over the drawing of his long-time comic strip “Dilbert” to his art director. He made the announcement in his unique style — extra dry with a touch of poignancy.

The post began with the line: “Dilbert and Scott Update:” as if it were the subject line of a memo.

This was followed by two staccato lines and then one longer one:

“Right hand - dystonia”

“Left hand - semi-paralyzed.”

“I will continue writing Dilbert. My Art Director takes over the drawing…”

He finished with the information that this would begin immediately, and then asked: “How’d she do?”

Posted below the words was a strip showing the longtime character Alice with her iconic triangle hairdo on the left and Dilbert on the right with an unknown character — bald white guy with no neck — in the middle. (Is it Scott?)

Elon Musk responded with a thumbs-up emoji. So did Rasmussen Reports.

Many people posted heartful expressions of gratitude and empathy.

On May 19 of this year, Scott Adams announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer some time back, saying he has no good days, is in pain all the time and did not expect to live more than a few more months.

His exact words were: “I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

It was a shock to his fans — a universe that includes not only fans of “Dilbert” the comic strip but also the hundreds of thousands of patriotic Americans who had been following him on X (formerly Twitter) and watching his online show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” — known for the communal sip of coffee at the start.

Adams started the comic strip “Dilbert” in 1989 while living in California and working at Pacific Bell. He has said that he based many of the Dilbert characters on his Pacific Bell co-workers.

But the more interesting story is why he started “Dilbert.” At a book event a few years ago, Adams said he was told by a supervisor at work that he most likely would never be promoted because he was a white male. He said dryly that he was glad to learn this because it freed up a lot of his time: No longer would he devote most of his energy to the job. Instead, he’d do only what was required, and spend his free time on “Dilbert.”

“Dilbert” skewers corporate office culture, and in so doing, eases the angst of every cubicle worker nationwide, if only just a little.

In the strip, Dilbert is an overworked and underpaid software engineer with co-workers Wally and Alice and others like “Camping Carl” — whose long social visits to Dilbert’s cubicle inspire him to build an escape hatch in the floor. Other regular characters include Dogbert, the corporate consultant, and Catbert, the HR director.

By 1994, “Dilbert” was syndicated and appeared in 400 newspapers around the country. A few years later, it was in 800.

Published collections of “Dilbert” comics include “Casual Day Has Gone Too Far” and “I’m Not Anti-Business, I’m Anti-Idiot.”

By the 2000s, Scott Adams was one of the most successful American cartoonists. But in September of 2016, he did something unexpected: He endorsed Donald Trump for president, making the announcement on his blog, saying he was switching his support from Hillary Clinton to Trump because of concerns with Clinton’s physical health and also her estate tax plan, saying under Clinton’s plan, the government would take 75 percent of everything he earned going forward.

In 2017, Adams authored a book about Trump’s tremendous gift for persuasion called “Win Bigly": Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter” and toured the country to promote it. The subtitle didn’t mean what it seemed to mean. At an event in early 2019, Adams pointed to Trump’s comments on the just-announced national economic growth rate of 3 percent, where Trump said that he thought the real rate was actually 4 percent. And by saying this, he made it true. The stock market jumped, corporate orders jumped, consumer optimism jumped, and growth accelerated.

THE COVID VACCINE

During the Covid epidemic and the mass vaccine push, Adams fell out with many of his Trump supporter followers on Twitter after admitting that he took the Covid-19 vaccine (saying he only did so because he wanted to travel to Greece) and refusing to acknowledge that concerns others had about the safety of the vaccine had some factual basis.

It’s not known whether the vaccine caused his cancer or accelerated its spread inside his body — a phenomenon known as “turbo cancer” and documented by several doctors, including by pathologist Ryan Cole. The issues with his hands are not new. In 2005, he told the Washington Post that he first began having problems with his hands back in the early 90s, saying: “I would look at [my fingers] and tell them to do one thing, and they would do jagged things instead…I’d have full muscle control for everything — except putting a pen to a piece of paper.”

He was diagnosed at the time with a neurological movement disorder — focal dystonia, commonly known as “writer’s cramp.” Only his right hand was affected. He switched to drawing with his left hand and devised exercises for his right hand and it solved the problem.

In 2004, it started happening again, and he had to change the way he drew the strip. Instead of drawing with ink on paper, he began using a Wacom tablet and a stylus. It worked. His hands didn’t cramp. But even this doesn’t work anymore. Did inflammation caused by the Covid vaccine re-activate or worsen the dystonia?

After announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis in May, Adams admitted that he’d been wrong about the Covid vaccine, saying it’s clear the anti-vaxxers have had the best health outcomes.

He subsequently revealed in a video that President Trump, hearing the news of his illness, had called and said to let him know if there was anything he could do to help.

At the beginning of this month, Adams appealed to Trump on social media for help getting a particular drug, Pluvicto, through his insurance provider, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California. Trump replied that he was on it.

Adams is 68 and lives in the San Francisco area. He has been married and divorced twice. His most recent marriage, in July of 2020, was to a woman 31 years his junior. They divorced in 2022.

In 2023, Adams was canceled, with most American newspapers announcing they would no longer carry the “Dilbert” comic strip after Adams made comments in a video describing black people as members of a “hate group” and saying white people should just stay away from them. “Dilbert” is now available in a slightly altered (spicier) form as “Daily Dilbert Reborn” on a website called Locals, where people can access it, along with other content from Adams, for a monthly fee.

Share

Leave a comment