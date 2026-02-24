On Tuesday morning, “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie went on Instagram to announce she’s offering $1 million for information leading to her mother’s return.

It’s been 24 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home, and police seem to have no idea who may have taken her and why, and where she might be.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office initially announced an award of $50,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s return, and more than a week ago, increased this to $100,000.

This is the first time that the Guthrie family has offered their own reward.

@savannahguthrie Savannah Guthrie on Instagram: "Someone knows how to find our m…

In her statement on Instagram, Savannah acknowledged the prayers from so many people around the country, saying: “Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. We have hope against hope. As my sister says: We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

In an especially somber acknowledgement, Savannah said they realize that their mother may already be lost to this world:

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and with her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce. But if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

In an incredible gesture of compassion, Savannah said the family acknowledges that many other families are suffering the same kind of grief, from the disappearance of a loved one, and for this reason they are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Thanks for reading Crossroads Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment