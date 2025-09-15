Ron Unz, the editor of the Unz Review, wrote in an article today that a friend of Charlie Kirk’s told him that everyone in Kirk’s circle suspected that Israel “had probably killed” Charlie.

The information was included in a long article that Ron Unz authored on Charlie Kirk’s career as a political activist and included information about his shifting views on Israel.

Unz started off the piece by saying he’d been only vaguely familiar with Charlie Kirk and his career and so was shocked by the deluge of media coverage following his Sept. 10 assassination in Utah.

Unz is a Harvard graduate and a tech entrepreneur who lives in California and ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016. He is Jewish by birth, though he does not consider himself to be Jewish in a cultural or religious sense. He was the publisher of The American Conservative from 2007 to 2013 and is now the editor of The Unz Review, which he often describes as “a very lightly edited” publication and one that publishes articles that could not be published anywhere else as they frequently deal with highly controversial topics.

One of those subjects is Israel and the possibility that Israel may have been responsible for both the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and also for 9/11. Besides serving as as the editor and publisher, Unz also writes long articles for the site, and many of his articles have dealt with these topics.

In the article published today, Unz said he thought the assassination of Charlie Kirk could be compared to the assassination of JFK, though he didn’t explain how they were similar. He noted that Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA had just recently invited Tucker Carlson to speak at the Turning Point national convention and that Carlson had said to the huge crowd of young people present that everyone in Washington believed that Jeffrey Epstein had been working for Israel’s Mossad when he molested and raped girls and procured others for powerful men.

“For generations, the American conservative movement has been notoriously pro-Israel, so I was greatly surprised that the huge audience of young conservatives overcame their lifelong indoctrination, strongly supporting Carlson’s bold statements and even giving him wild cheers,” Unz wrote.

Ron Unz had also recently written a long article on Israel’s history of assassinations, focusing on the book by New York Times reporter Ronen Bergman, “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.”

In the brief description of the book on Amazon is this passage:

“The Talmud says: ‘If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.’ This instinct to take every measure, even the most aggressive, to defend the Jewish people is hardwired into Israel’s DNA.”

Unz writes that because of this recent reporting he’d done on Israel and assassinations and the evidence that pointed to Israel having killed both JFK and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, he reached out to a prominent conservative he knows:

“Therefore, a few hours after hearing of Kirk’s death, I very gingerly raised these possibilities with someone well situated in conservative circles who personally knew Kirk, and was shocked by his response,” writes Unz. “He unequivocally told me that everyone in Kirk’s circle, even including important Trump Administration officials, suspected that Israel had probably killed the young conservative leader. While such beliefs might not necessarily be correct, I was astonished that they were apparently so widespread without even a hint of those notions reported anywhere in the mainstream or conservative media.”

This article by Ron Unz follows a shocking piece that was published by journalists Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil on the website The Gray Zone on Sept. 12.

Like Unz, Blumenthal is Jewish by birth but has been critical of Israel, in particular following October 7, questioning the official narrative of that day and chronicling the relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip.

In the article, Blumenthal and Parampil report that Charlie Kirk recently rejected an offer of “a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA organization” and that Charlie believed that Netanyahu was trying to buy his silence as he’d begun to question Israel’s “overwhelming influence” in Washington.

The Gray Zone article seems to line up with what Harrison Smith, an InfoWars host, tweeted about a month ago, in which he said that a close friend of Charlie Kirk told him that Charlie was afraid of Jewish donors and thought that Israel might kill him because of his recent criticism.

He spoke on Sept. 11 on his show on InfoWars about how he got this information and following the publication of the article in The Gray Zone, tweeted:

“This is either confirmation of what I said, or there's two different people saying the same thing.”

