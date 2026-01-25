It took a year. But the United States is now officially, finally, out of the World Health Organization.

“All U.S. funding has ended. All government U.S. personnel have stopped working there,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a video posted to X on Friday evening.

The United States was the top funder of the World Health Organization, providing almost 15 percent of the total voluntary funding.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the second largest contributor, making up about 14 percent of the WHO’s funding from voluntary sources.

In his statement on Friday, Kennedy said that in splitting from the WHO, the United States was reclaiming its independence.

“We made this decision to reclaim our independence, to protect American sovereignty and to free our public health policy from a system that no longer serves the American people.”

He referenced the Covid-19 pandemic and the WHO’s many failures during the pandemic:

“Let me say this clearly, for the Americans who died alone in nursing homes, for the small businesses that were destroyed by reckless mandates, for the families whose lives were upended by foreign officials who never answered to them, this decision is REAL.”

President Trump signed the pullout order one year ago as one of his first actions after beginning his second term.

In a statement last May after his confirmation, Kennedy said the WHO had become “mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest and international power politics.”

China had come to exert “undue influence” over the organization, he said, even though the United States contributed the largest share of the organization’s funding.

“This all became obvious during the Covid pandemic when the WHO, under pressure from China, suppressed reports at critical junctures of human-to-human transmission and then worked with China to promote the fiction that Covid originated from bats or pangolins rather than from a Chinese government-sponsored research at a biolab in Wuhan,” Kennedy said in the video.

The WHO famously sent an investigative team to Wuhan, China, in January of 2021 to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic — a team led in part by Peter Daszak, who was the only American among the group of 10 scientists and was the very person who had worked with Anthony Fauci to secretly funnel millions of dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology through his company, EcoHealth Alliance, to fund gain-of-function experiments on coronaviruses.

Needless to say, the WHO’s investigative team didn’t do much investigating. A scientist who was involved — though didn’t travel to China — explained to Science magazine at the time that there would be no time to do actual science in Wuhan, such as taking blood samples from bats and other animals, and that instead, the goal would be to meet with Chinese scientists and to “improve the communication and increase exchange.”

Daszak told Science magazine at the time: “Some of the more anti-China rhetoric that's out there, about, we need to go into the lab and look at the video cameras, this sort of thing, that's not realistic, that's not what happens.”

But that’s exactly what needed to happen to truly investigate the origins of the pandemic — going into the labs in Wuhan, looking at surveillance footage, poring through laboratory records, interviewing laboratory staff and taking blood samples from animals.

The WHO’s failure to conduct a thorough investigation of the pandemic exposed its weakness as an international health organization. It’s not that it didn’t have the contacts in China. It’s not that it didn’t have any leverage, given that its largest funder was the U.S. government, and given that China’s economy is entirely dependent upon access to U.S. markets and would collapse if it were cut off. It was that it was corrupt, and not nearly concerned enough with science,… which, at its base, is about the pursuit of truth.

The WHO, Kennedy, noted, had “not even come to terms with its failures during Covid let alone made significant reforms” and had instead “doubled down with the Pandemic Agreement.”

“We’re not going to participate in that,” he said. “We need to reboot the whole system, as we are doing in the United States.”

