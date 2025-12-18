No more Trans surgeries on kids!

Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today announced a sweeping crackdown on doctors and hospitals profiting off of sex-rejecting surgeries on children, saying: “There is divine worth in every person. It shines most brightly in our children. That worth commands us to protect them. As long as I serve as HHS Secretary, the agency will do so.”

The crackdown includes several actions being taken to comply with President Trump’s order, issued January 28: “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

They include:

A declaration that “sex-rejecting procedures” are not safe or effective for children with gender dysphoria. It amounts to a “clear directive to providers to follow the science” said Kennedy, adding that science shows these procedures hurt children. Two new CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) rules that bar hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid from performing sex-rejecting surgeries and prohibit payment for such surgeries and procedures. An FDA warning to manufacturers of breast binders that marketing them to children for treatment of gender dysphoria “commits significant regulatory violations and requires swift corrective action.” Enforcement actions could include “product seizures,” said Kennedy. HHS moving to reverse the Biden administration’s attempt to include “gender dysphoria” in the definition of disability.

“My uncle, Ted Kennedy, was the primary author of the Americans with Disabilities Act and of the 1978 amendments that strengthened the Rehabilitation Act,” said Kennedy. “The Biden era amendments that designated gender dysphoria as a disability served the commercial interests of a predatory, multi-billion-dollar industry that betrayed the original intentions of those laws…”

“Our proposed rule will re-assure recipients of HHS funding that policies preventing or limiting the sex-rejecting procedures do not violate disability non-discrimination requirements.”

The announcement, said Kennedy, was “grounded in evidence and shaped by compassion.”

“Sex-rejecting procedures rob children of their futures,” he added.

Kennedy referred to a MAHA report that called for end to over-medicalization of American children.

He mentioned one doctor highlighted in that report who’d described sex-rejecting procedures on children as “ as a “big money maker.”

Hospitals “rake in millions,” said Kennedy, by convincing children that “a lifetime of off-label prescriptions for estrogen and testosterone blockers” and various surgeries are “the only way to achieve true happiness and belonging in life.”

“The Trump administration will not stand by while ideology, misinformation and propaganda push vulnerable young people into decisions they cannot fully understand and that they can never reverse,” he said.

