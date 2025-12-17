The Department of Health and Human Services announced this afternoon that on Thursday morning, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will make a major announcement about "actions to protect children from harmful medical interventions.”

Kennedy himself will helm the press conference and will be joined by the heads of most of the major sub-agencies under HHS, including the FDA, NIH, CMS and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Not included is the CDC, which has been led by an acting director since Susan Monarez was fired by Kennedy in late August.

It’s not known what medical interventions will be the topic of the event.

The CDC’s advisory committee, called ACIP, recently voted to remove the recommendation that all babies receive a Hepatitis B vaccination at birth in the hospital, even if the mother has tested negative for Hepatitis B. The vaccine was often given to newborns without the parent’s permission or even knowledge in the chaotic hours after birth.

After the ACIP meeting, President Donald Trump commended the committee for voting to remove the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth and announced he’d ordered a review of the entire childhood vaccine schedule — which recommends that babies/toddlers receive a stunning 25 doses of 11 different vaccines by the age of 15 months.

It’s expected that Thursday’s announcement, to begin at 11 a.m., will be livestreamed on YouTube on the official channel of the Department of Health and Human Services: https://www.youtube.com/@HHS

