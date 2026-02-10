Report of two foreign girls killed and buried on Epstein's Zorro Ranch could still be investigated, former FBI agent says
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Feb. 1 that the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates is “over” and that there is no way to make the victims whole — a statement that stunned the many Americans who’ve begun to read through the files, which appear to be rife with evidence of serious crimes.
Rep. Ro Khanna, who along with Rep. Thomas Massie fought for the release of the files, referred to the files as a “shock the conscience of the country.”
Among the most disturbing is a detailed email that talks of two “foreign girls” who were killed during rough sex at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
The email is addressed to someone named “Edward.” Both the sender’s email address and the recipient’s email address are redacted, covered with a dark black bar.
The person writing the email says he was an employee at Zorro Ranch, and appears to be attaching video files that he says are his “insurance” in case of future litigation against Epstein.
“What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written,” the person says. “Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”
In the next paragraph he writes: “Here are the video footage of Jeffrey Epstein,” and in the following lines are what appear to be links to videos. The first one is labeled “sex video with minor.”
The FBI never conducted a search or raid of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, despite numerous allegations of rape and abuse of minor females at this isolated property in New Mexico.
But in an interview with longtime journalist Catherine Herridge yesterday, a former FBI Special Agent says: “That could absolutely be investigated. There is no statute of limitations on that.”
Anyone who ever watched true crime on TV knows that investigators often will dig for bodies decades after a murder, when they’ve tracked down information about where a victim may have been buried.
Why didn’t the FBI ever go to Zorro Ranch?
Who are the two girls who were killed? Ghislaine Maxwell knows. She should be made to answer.
Who is the former employee of Epstein’s who wrote this email? What justification could there be for withholding his name? If the FBI is not willing to follow up this lead, perhaps American citizens can crowdfund an investigation on GoFundMe and solve this crime themselves. Someone knows where these two foreign girls are buried. They should be found and their remains returned to their families so they can be given a proper burial.
"Statute of limitations"
What a big joke that is, except nobody is laughing.
GOD is not finished with this