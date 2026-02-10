Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karun's avatar
karun
8d

"Statute of limitations"

What a big joke that is, except nobody is laughing.

Fuck your "statutes," prosecute or expect people to get further angered by non-action.

Don't these dumb fuck low IQ politicians understand what has happened?

Jeffrey Epstein started a revolution. It isn't one that can be stopped. Prosecute people immediately, or else you can guarantee seeing the country on the streets soon, it's only a matter of time, and nobody wants to see that as nobody wins in such a scenario, but it's probably coming, the signs of that are all there.

X can only satiate people for so long before people universally errupt. What 1 spark will light this fire? What 1 more scandal coming out will begin this?

Read comments on all platforms, people are digusted and angry and don't trust anything/anyone.

Wake up folks! Do something, or don't be surprised when people who are not necessarily coherent do whatever they want, in everyones faces, and it won't just be Epstein but random subjects of grievance clubbed in there. Do people really want to see the country go through that? Reform is clearly needed urgently now more than ever.

Reply
Share
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
8d

GOD is not finished with this

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture