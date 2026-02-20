Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

Curtis
Probably true, but hardly reliable. One thing that always bugs me; where are all the people like this supposed employee? There must be thousands of people like him; huge estates like these people have require huge staffs to maintain them, and would be privy to the very worst details, yet almost none say anything. The only one I can think of was a driver for Epstein. He gave a very compelling, horrific account of his time before committing suicide. I don't use quotation marks on "suicide", because his account was pretty much a suicide note. His guilt at what he had witnessed, and his inability to stop it, drove him to his death.

Phynix
You've been there?

