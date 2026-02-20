A man who once worked at Les Wexner’s home in the 1990s says an employee there told him that there were tunnels under the main house and the small cottages around it that led to safe houses in Columbus, Ohio, in case police showed up and busted parties that involved “girls” and orgies.

Ohio resident David Howell told Crossroads Report in messages that he was in high school in 1994 and working for a landscaping company during his breaks when they were sent to do work on the grounds of Wexner’s estate in New Albany, northwest of the state capital of Columbus.

“This particular time was in the spring,” he said. “We were mowing and mulching their flower beds. An employee said they had parties at that residence. There were a couple of small cottages on the premises. This person said that beautiful girls would attend and it was basically an orgy. At the time I took it as ages 18+. I’ll never forget he used the word ‘girls’ and looking back I question what he meant. At the time I was 17, I used the term girls when referring to any female. As an adult I clearly know the difference. This employee also said that there are tunnels under the main house and small cottages that go to safe houses in Columbus Ohio, in case cops would show up to bust up the party. My 17-year-old brain didn’t know any better so I thought to myself that that would suck to have a party and it get busted by cops.”

A 17-year-old is thinking of drinking parties getting busted by the cops. But surely, safe houses wouldn’t be needed unless something highly illegal was happening at the property and people needed to be hidden.

There have long been rumors of tunnels under the Wexner property, but no confirmation exists in the form of blueprints or direct witness testimony.

The home of Les Wexner in New Albany, Ohio, northwest of Columbus. The home that Jeffrey Epstein built for himself on the estate can be seen in the upper part of the photo.

David Howell says he doesn’t remember the name or position of the person at Wexner’s estate who told him about the girls, and orgies and tunnels, whether it was a groundskeeper or property manager or someone else — only that the man was an employee there.

Les Wexner is the founder of The Limited and Express and Bath & Body Works, and is probably best known as the owner of Victoria’s Secret, which he acquired in 1982 for $1 million and made into a world-famous lingerie brand, known for its catalogue, its mall stores also for its high-profile annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

Wexner’s home in New Albany, Ohio, sits on almost 340 acres and includes extensive gardens, horse stables and many small cottages in addition to the main house, which resembles a resort. He developed the area around the estate as a high-end residential community through his development corporation called the New Albany Company.

Wexner has been under scrutiny for the last several years as a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. The two were friends from the late 1980s until 2007, when Wexner broke off communication. More than friends, actually. Epstein lived for a time on Wexner’s property, in his own home, managed Wexner’s money and had power of attorney over all of his finances and affairs.

Wexner gifted the seven-story mansion in Manhattan to Epstein, and may have been the main source of Epstein’s wealth, though this is still very much a matter of speculation. Wexner claimed in the deposition yesterday that Epstein was a “world-class con man” who “duped” him.

