Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8h

Interesting detail about the language in those messages. The debate over whether they sound authentic or scripted gets at something bigger, which is how online subcultures develop thier own linguistic norms that can look artificial to outsiders. I've noticed similar patterns in gaming communities where terms that seem overly formal are actually just insider shorthand, so the relative's take on that carries weight compared to external observers trying to read tea leaves.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
9h

Of the "information" that we've been giving, this sounds pretty authentic.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture