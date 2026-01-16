A relative of Lance Twiggs gave an interview yesterday, saying she is confident that police have arrested the right person — Tyler Robinson — for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“100 percent. They have the right guy,” she told News Nation in an in-person interview in which her identity was obscured.

Asked about the whereabouts of Twiggs, who has not been seen publicly since the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, she said he’s “with his family.”

“My understanding was for the first few weeks, because there were so many threats against his family and him, my understanding is they did have a little bit of FBI detail and they kind of moved around a little bit. But they’re not anymore. He’s with his family.”

Lance Twiggs’ parents, Amy and Tyler Twiggs, live in St. George, Utah, the same town where Lance was living in a condo with Tyler Robinson as of Sept. 10.

The two 22-year-olds were roommates who’d become involved in a homosexual relationship, with Twiggs undergoing treatment as part of a plan to take on a female identity.

Both were raised in Mormon families and had exceled in school, but as young adults had become heavily involved in the world of video games and online forums, including Reddit.

One family member of Twiggs told Fox News last year that Lance “hates conservatives and Christians.”

“He hated us,” she said. “He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

It’s not known if this is the same female relative who gave the interview to News Nation this week.

The probable cause document detailing the charges against Robinson contained a series of either text messages or private Discord messages between Robinson and Twiggs in which Robinson admitted to shooting Kirk and said he’d left his rifle near the campus and was looking for an opportunity to retrieve it.

The messages were heavily scrutinized by podcasters including Candace Owens, who doubted they were real and speculated that they’d been written by law enforcement, given the use of terms like “drop point” and “retrieve” and “squad car” and given that Robinson addresses Twiggs as “my love.”

Robinson had supposedly sent the messages while he was still in Orem, Utah, near Utah Valley University, following the assassination, while waiting for an opportunity to get his rifle from the wooded area next to campus. Twiggs, meanwhile, was almost four hours away at their condo in St. George, in the southwest corner of the state.

Below are the messages are they appear on the probable cause document (though some appear to have been excluded):

In the interview yesterday with News Nation, the female relative of Lance Twiggs said she believed the messages were real.

“The world that they were in, like, this gaming world, like that was a normal way that they kind of spoke. The way they spoke wasn’t abnormal.”

She also questioned just how cooperative Lance Twiggs was with the investigation.

“I know that they said that he was very cooperative, but they had to go get him and bring him in,” she said. “He didn’t voluntarily go in and say, ‘Hey, I heard about this and I have some knowledge.’ You know, he had to go in, and he handed things in when they asked for them. But he didn’t give up any information until he had to.”

Lance Twiggs was a 2022 graduate of a selective high school program on the campus of Utah Tech University in St. George, while Tyler Robinson graduated in the same year from Pine View High School, the public high school in the same town.

Both were excellent students and Twiggs was also a gifted pianist.

“His talent for piano, music was off the charts. Like, not normal. It was very impressive,” said the female relative in the interview with News Nation.

Twiggs reportedly had moved out of his parents’ home while still in high school and stayed with a friend’s family.

Some have questioned how he could not have known that his roommate, who was also his boyfriend, was planning the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and said they thought it was strange that Twiggs was questioned and then released, instead of being detained.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with one count of aggravated murder, a capital felony, and prosecutors have said they’ll seek the death penalty if he is convicted. He is also charged with Felony Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Obstruction of Justice, Tampering with a Witness and A Violent Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.

