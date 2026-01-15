Dr. Richard H. Hopkins of Arkansas

Buried in the lawsuit filed against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups is an interesting lament.

A doctor in Arkansas says that his patients have begun to trust Kennedy more than they trust him, and that his relationships with many of his patients have begun to “deteriorate” as a result of Kennedy and the CDC no longer recommending Covid-19 vaccines for children.

Dr. Robert H. Hopkins, Jr. practices internal medicine and pediatrics in Arkansas and is also the current chairman of the immunization committee for the American College of Physicians, which is also a plaintiff on the suit filed against Kennedy.

According to the lawsuit, because of Kennedy’s actions, “Dr. Hopkins has been required to spend more time counseling patients regarding the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

About half of Dr. Hopkins’ patients require “counseling” on Covid-19 vaccines, according to the suit, and that counseling consists of Hopkins assuring his patients that the vaccine is “safe and beneficial.”

“However, after these discussions, several patients, such as parents of young children, have decided to trust the Secretary’s advice and refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine for their child,” the suit says.

The last line of the narrative on Dr. Hopkins says: “His relationship with these patients has deteriorated as a result of the Final Agency Actions.”

What final agency actions?

The plaintiffs in the suit challenge three actions that Kennedy has taken:

His designation of Covid-19 vaccines for children as “Shared Clinical Decision Making” vaccines rather than vaccines that are recommended for all children to get annually and appear on the CDC childhood vaccine schedule. The suit says there was no notice given prior to this change, and no evidence cited for the change. His designation of Covid-19 vaccines for adults as “Shared Clinical Decision Making” vaccines rather than vaccines that are recommended for all adults to get on an annual basis. The suit says there was no explanation given for this change and no rationale provided. His reconstitution of the ACIP committee. ACIP is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of outside doctors and scientists who meet three times a year and recommend changes to the CDC’s vaccine schedule. The plaintiffs complain that Kennedy fired all 17 members of ACIP on June 9, 2025 and appointed new members in violation of a federal law — the Federal Advisory Committee Act — which requires that a federal advisory committee be “fairly balanced” and not “inappropriately influenced” by the Secretary.

These changes, the plaintiffs say, have not only caused concrete harm to professionals like Dr. Hopkins, but have also caused “disruption, chaos and confusion throughout the entire healthcare system.”

The lawsuit was originally filed last July in federal district court in Massachusetts and has been amended twice to loop in the changes made to the vaccine schedule by Kennedy and the Department of Health and Human Services through mid-November.

Earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the lead plaintiff, announced that at the scheduled hearing on Feb. 13, they’ll ask the judge for an expedited injunction to vacate (erase) all changes made to the CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccinations since last April — including the recently announced removal of seven vaccines from the schedule — and will also ask the judge to stop ACIP from meeting on Feb. 24 and 25.

The amended complaint includes the experiences of several pro-vaccine doctors like Dr. Hopkins, who in 2018 won the “Outstanding Adult Immunization Champion” award from a pro-vaccine group in Arkansas.

It includes several accounts of doctors who say they have to spend more time with their patients talking to them about vaccines than before Kennedy took over as head of HHS and several accounts saying their patients no longer trust their advice.

Trust in doctors dropped precipitously during the Covid-19 pandemic. In April of 2020, a 50-state survey of American adults found that 71.5 percent of them said they trusted their doctors; but by January of 2024, only 40.1 percent said they did.

“This study suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with a continuing decrease in trust in physicians and hospitals, which may necessitate strategies to rebuild that trust to achieve public health priorities,” the study authors wrote in an article published in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The people most likely to say they trust doctors were those who were 65 years old and older, while young adults ages 25-34 were least likely to trust them.

