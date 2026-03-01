Bill Garcia, a longtime private investigator based in California, said today that he is off the Nancy Guthrie case and is no longer following it, saying it’s not safe for him to continue investigating it.

“It’s not safe. 100 percent not safe. I’m even going to go into why,” he said this afternoon by phone, sounding rushed and nervous.

When asked if he thinks the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her home in Tucson will ever be solved, he responded: “No, I do not.”

It was a surprising statement from an investigator used to coming on to a case when law enforcement has all but given up, and who has often succeeded in finding missing people.

On February 19, Garcia gave an interview to a publication called Border Report, saying he thought the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie was the work of a cartel.

Bill Garcia has worked as a private investigator for 35 years. (photo contributed)

When Crossroads Report interviewed him by phone two days later on February 21, Garcia said specifically that he thought the Sinaloa Cartel was responsible, and that the motive was money, speculating that they could have gotten the idea to kidnap Nancy Guthrie after seeing the episode of NBC’s “Today” show that aired last November and featured co-host Savannah Guthrie visiting her hometown of Tucson and spending time with her mother at her childhood home.

Garcia had said on Feb. 21 that he was considering going to Arizona to look for Nancy Guthrie. But today, it was clear that his plans and focus have completely changed.

“It’s become too much of a circus,” he said, “too many unknowns, too many bad things can happen…I’m completely done. Don’t want to talk about it.”

He said he doesn’t want to put himself out there any longer.

“My family is concerned, not only for my safety, but for their safety as well,” he said.

He also said he thinks “something is being withheld” in the case, though it wasn’t clear why he thinks this, and what, exactly, he thinks is being withheld.

Garcia is a licensed private investigator in California and several other states, and has worked throughout the Southwest, including in Arizona. He’s worked on many missing persons cases, usually hired by family members, and has also worked side-by-side with U.S. Marshals and for private corporations.

In 2019, he located a missing American in Mexico, and was himself kidnapped by a cartel and held for eight hours.

The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world and the main organization trafficking fentanyl into the United States. The cartel uses Arizona as its primary entry point into the country.

Tucson, where Nancy Guthrie lives, is just one hour from the Mexican border in southern Arizona.

