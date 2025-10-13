In the summer of 2018, I happened to see a small article in our local newspaper here in Bloomington, Indiana, saying that U.S. Senator Todd Young and his family were moving out of town. The article said that the senator’s reason for moving was to be closer to Indianapolis, the state capital. But it seemed strange to me and I suspected there was more to the story.

I knew Todd and his wife Jenny because my son was in the same class as their twins at the local Catholic school — St. Charles Borromeo. Todd had brought the twins to my son’s 8th birthday party and I’d remembered talking to him at the party about living in Bloomington. He said how much he and his wife enjoyed it, and mentioned the variety of restaurants and charm of living in a college town, even with its liberal politics.

Jenny and Todd Young and their four children in 2016 or 2017. (Facebook)

His kids had their 8th birthday a week later at the local roller skating rink and I brought my son. I remember talking to both Todd and Jenny about how much they liked the school our kids attended.

So less than four months later when I saw that they’d moved, my immediate thought was that something must have happened.

It wasn’t long after at a conservative meetup at the local Hibachi place that I heard something more about it. An older woman who was there mentioned that the Youngs had been forced to leave town as their home had been repeatedly vandalized.

I began trying to find out more from local Republicans, and only a few people seemed to know anything. One of them was our local county Republican chairman. But he didn’t have a lot of information — just that he knew they’d had to call the police to their home on several occasions.

So I ended up calling Jenny on her cell phone.

What she told me was alarming. Their home had been vandalized repeatedly. But it wasn’t really vandalism. The perpetrators had targeted the family when Todd was in Washington and Jenny was home alone with the kids; they’d broken into the backyard in the middle of the night and were outside the children’s bedrooms when they were sleeping, and they’d done it right after controversial votes in the U.S. Senate.

The family was being terrorized to punish them for Todd’s votes, and the terror was clearly being used to send a message to Todd that his family would not be safe if he continued voting this way.

The incidents had begun in 2017, the first year that Todd was a U.S. senator and also the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“The first thing was egging,” Jenny said, “which could have easily been kids. I didn’t think anything about it. I just got it [the house] power-washed, because it could have easily been kids in the neighborhood.”

But still, she did report it to police. And then other incidents followed.

“They caused a ton of damage to our home and kept coming,” Jenny said. “They would wait until Todd would leave for the airport on Monday morning and do all the damage. So, you know, they were watching.”

The Young family lived south of town in a modest three-bedroom home on eight acres. It was their “forever home’“ Jenny told me, and they didn’t want to leave it. But the attacks were getting worse and worse.

“I know it was politically motivated because every time there was something controversial that happened, like the Friday before, that Monday is when they would do it,” she told me.

Jenny said she remembered that one incident was right after a controversial vote on health care and another was right after the vote in the Senate to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

“It was every time there was a big vote. And then it would happen that Monday.”

On Monday mornings, Jenny would take the kids to school and then would drive Todd an hour north to the Indianapolis Airport where he’d head to Washington for his Senate workweek. When she got home to Bloomington, she’d find the home vandalized.

One of the last times, it was feces smeared all over the front of the house.

The perpetrators also came at night, but only when Todd was away and Jenny was home alone with the four children.

The last straw, she says, was when they broke into the backyard, which was fenced, and dropped a large concrete block into the pool — a block so big it must have taken three people to carry it.

“They threw that into our pool and destroyed the liner and it cost like $8,000 for us to replace it. And that was when we put it [the house] on the market,” she said.

The home sold quickly and the Youngs moved to another county and into a gated community. It was rough on the kids, Jenny said, because they had to say goodbye to all of their friends and also their cousins in the Bloomington area. But there wasn’t much else they could do. U.S. senators aren’t entitled to Secret Service protection or any other kind of police protection. And unlike most U.S. senators, the Youngs are not millionaires. Todd is a former U.S. Marine. Both Todd and Jenny earned law degrees in Bloomington at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, and both worked in Jenny’s family’s law firm in the small town of Paoli before Todd first ran for the U.S. House in 2010.

The Youngs had called the Indiana State Police each time something happened, and each time a report was taken. Officers told the Youngs that they agreed that it wasn’t a matter of some teenagers up to no good: It was something much more serious.

No local media reported on what really drove the Youngs from their home as the Indiana State Police had kept the whole affair quiet.

I’d tried getting information from the State Police back in 2018, but was unsuccessful. The public information officer had punted to a sergeant who I could just never get on the phone, as I remember it.

I decided to try again in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination and was able to speak on the phone with First Sergeant Brad Stille, the investigative coordinator for the State Police district that covers Bloomington. He pulled the incident reports and confirmed the basic outlines of what Jenny Young had told me. He said they had one of their best detectives heading the investigation in 2018 but were never able to make any arrests, so the case had been closed. He suggested I submit a public records request through the website of the State Police to get the incident reports, which I did. But the legal counsel for the State Police legal denied my request, pointing to the section of Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act, IC 5-14-3-4(b)(1), which shows no time limit on the exemption from disclosure for “investigatory records” maintained by a law enforcement agency. If a case has been closed for 20 years, they can still withhold the records. It’s a weak law, and in this case it prevented the people who live here from learning about a serious threat in their midst. And if the information had been released, it might have led to a stronger push to find and arrest the perpetrators.

Who were they?

What group of people lay in wait, surveilled the Young home, plotted where to stop their car so they wouldn’t be seen and had the audacity to walk up to the front of the house on a Monday morning and smear it with feces? Who would creep into the backyard of a home with a mother and her young children inside, fast asleep, and throw a 100-pound cement block into the pool? Who was leading this group and who was funding them? Why did they not have jobs to go to on a Monday morning? Is political terrorism their full-time job?

In the years after the Youngs left, there were several local incidents involving Left-wing radicals. In one case, a woman who sold vegetables at the farmer’s market was accused (with no evidence) of being a white supremacist and Antifa protesters dressed all in black and wearing black hoods and face coverings paraded in front of her booth all summer. After months of protests, she was finally forced out of the market. But that didn’t bring it to a halt. They pursued her and got her fired from a waitressing job at a very remote hotel-restaurant in a tiny historic community 45 minutes away. Last I heard, she and her family had sold their home and the property where they’d farmed and moved out of the area.

Antifa at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Around the same time, the local Black Lives Matter group, which is actually a bunch of white college students, shut down the Democratic mayor’s State of the City address. He couldn’t give the address. He ended up leaving and going home.

And during the BLM protests here in 2020, radicals blocked the street around the Courthouse Square. When an older woman who was driving with her adult son in the car tried to move forward after stopping, a protester did that thing where they jump on the hood of a car and then pretend to fall off when the car inches forward, wailing on the ground as if they’ve suffered a grave injury. The older woman driver was arrested by our local police department and it appeared they were going to prosecute her to the fullest extent of whatever law says that you have to remain stopped on a major city street until someone feels like getting off of your vehicle. When she was released pending a court date, she left town, went out west, and was murdered in a cheap hotel in Denver, Colorado. (Blunt force trauma to the head. The coroner said it wasn’t foul play, though an acquaintance told police she’d been “struck on the head with a heavy door” a few nights before.)

So there’s a nasty element here in this otherwise charming college town, and it includes several people who remind me of the socialist revolutionaries in Russia in the early years of the 20th century whose hearts burned with hatred and who lay in wait for years, committing minor acts of terrorism until cracks formed in civil society during World War I and they saw their opportunity to kill the Tsar and his family and take over that large nation. What I observed during some of the above sagas is that the radical haters are supported by the local Democratic Party, which is glad to have a violent subgroup achieve through violence or threat of violence what they can’t achieve through the political process because most Americans don’t want what they want.

With President Trump declaring Antifa a domestic terrorist group, federal resources are now surely being devoted to rooting these radicals out and bringing them to justice.

I hope they look at Bloomington and other college towns that harbor domestic terrorists, and find out who terrorized the family of U.S. Sen. Todd Young and who is encouraging this violence.

I’m not certain, but it’s possible that the presence of a large university with dozens and dozens of tenured radical professors like the one below has something to do with it.

Indiana University Associate Professor of Labor Studies Joe Varga flips off a speaker at Bloomington City Hall in 2019 — someone who dared to speak out against Antifa and in favor of Free Speech. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/ The Bloomingtonian )

Editor’s note: I did not report what happened to the Young family back in 2018 because Jenny Young asked me not to, saying she was afraid for her family’s safety. But given that several years have passed and the children are older, and given the increasing Leftist violence, with two attempted assassinations of President Trump in the last 18 months and the shocking assassination of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk last month, the scales weigh heavier on the side of disclosure. The people have a right to know what’s happening, in particular when it concerns threats of violence in their own community. And in order to fight it, the country needs to have a clear understanding of the extent of Leftist violence.

