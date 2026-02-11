Isaiah Carranza

A baseball pitcher from California is suing the Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball for injuries from the Covid-19 vaccine that he says he was forced to take in 2021 to have a chance of playing in the majors.

In the suit, Isaiah Carranza, a former 12th round draft pick, says he suffered “severe” adverse reactions from the vaccine, including POTS syndrome, a nervous system issue that includes an abnormal increase in heartrate and also dizziness, fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms.

This effectively ended his baseball career, he says.

The Peter Law Group of California is representing Carranza. In the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the attorneys say that only minor league players were forced to get the Covid vaccine while the major league players with the White Sox had the protection of the union and were exempted.

The suit claims that the White Sox and the MLB violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and asks for $3.4 in damages, $19.9 million for lost wages and $557,000 to cover medical costs.

An article in the Chicago Sun-Times published on Tuesday describes Carranza as having “severe allergic reactions” to the vaccine. It also says White Sox officials told Carranza that he would be “blacklisted” if he didn’t get two doses of the vaccines— which the paper describes as meaning that the Sox would refuse to release him from his contract so he could play with another team, even though he had no hope, if unvaccinated, of moving up with the White Sox from the farm team to the majors.

From the Sun-Times article:

“Carranza got the Pfizer vaccine and soon began suffering ‘‘extreme dizziness, nausea, near-fainting and wildly fluctuating heart rate’’ that the team chalked up to dehydration, anxiety and ‘‘rookie nerves,’’ attorneys for Carranza claimed in his federal lawsuit, which was filed in December in Chicago.”

Carranza hasn’t played in a minor league game since 2022. It’s unknown where he’s living now and what course his life has taken since he stopped playing baseball.

Share

Leave a comment