Pitcher sues the White Sox for coercing him to get the Covid vaccine, says vaccine injuries ended his baseball career
The athlete experienced a wildly fluctuating heartrate, nausea and dizziness after getting the shot and says only minor-league players were forced to get it while union protected major-league players
A baseball pitcher from California is suing the Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball for injuries from the Covid-19 vaccine that he says he was forced to take in 2021 to have a chance of playing in the majors.
In the suit, Isaiah Carranza, a former 12th round draft pick, says he suffered “severe” adverse reactions from the vaccine, including POTS syndrome, a nervous system issue that includes an abnormal increase in heartrate and also dizziness, fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms.
This effectively ended his baseball career, he says.
The Peter Law Group of California is representing Carranza. In the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the attorneys say that only minor league players were forced to get the Covid vaccine while the major league players with the White Sox had the protection of the union and were exempted.
The suit claims that the White Sox and the MLB violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and asks for $3.4 in damages, $19.9 million for lost wages and $557,000 to cover medical costs.
An article in the Chicago Sun-Times published on Tuesday describes Carranza as having “severe allergic reactions” to the vaccine. It also says White Sox officials told Carranza that he would be “blacklisted” if he didn’t get two doses of the vaccines— which the paper describes as meaning that the Sox would refuse to release him from his contract so he could play with another team, even though he had no hope, if unvaccinated, of moving up with the White Sox from the farm team to the majors.
From the Sun-Times article:
“Carranza got the Pfizer vaccine and soon began suffering ‘‘extreme dizziness, nausea, near-fainting and wildly fluctuating heart rate’’ that the team chalked up to dehydration, anxiety and ‘‘rookie nerves,’’ attorneys for Carranza claimed in his federal lawsuit, which was filed in December in Chicago.”
Carranza hasn’t played in a minor league game since 2022. It’s unknown where he’s living now and what course his life has taken since he stopped playing baseball.
I pray that he is successful. That this is one of the many lawsuits that are filed and won. Make sure the judge issues an order of collection so he receives the money.
Thank you for the reminder of the individual carnage that followed the covid vaccine. I hope Isaiah Carranza prevails in his suit. He represents every one of us who have experienced covid vaccine injury and death.