Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
3d

This is encouraging news. I hope the people in control are friends of the people and not the Military Industrial Complex.

I am also very distrustful of the massive delay in performing this. It could have been actioned as Trump stepped into office and he would have sent a much more significant message. Lots of people have moved on, permanently lost trust and even more people were harmed by the jabs in the interim in the forces and in civilian life due to the slow walking/trickle truthing of the whole issue of mandates and experimental jabs.

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Pete Carlino's avatar
Pete Carlino
3d

Good to learn that Trump/Hegseth are giving this the attention it deserves. Hopefully the NAPA review will result with an acknowledgement and respect for the soldiers' medical and religious freedoms and provide compensation for those negativity affected. I hope that employers in the private sector get a strong wakeup call in this regard as well. Far too many people, my daughter included, were pressured into getting this experimental gene therapy poison.

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