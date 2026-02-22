The person who abducted 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her home in Tucson is a Hispanic man who is likely living in the United States illegally, says a longtime private investigator with 35 years of experience finding missing people.

Bill Garcia lives in California where he’s worked as a private investigator for 35 years. He’s worked extensively throughout the Southwestern United States, including in Arizona, and has sometimes tracked people down into Mexico.

He says he has a strong feeling about the man seen in the ski mask on the doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the night of January 31.

“I do believe he’s Hispanic,” he told Crossroads Report on Saturday. “He’s probably here illegally. He’s probably been in the area for a little while.”

He says the man is likely Mexican, or could also be from Guatemala or another Spanish-speaking country.

Screenshots from the Nest doorbell camera released last week show the likely abductor at Nancy Guthrie’s front door. Private investigator Bill Garcia believes it is a Hispanic man between the ages of 24 and 28, who is probably in the country illegally. (video FBI)

Garcia says he carefully studied the video released this week, noting what the man is wearing, his holster, and how he moves.

He looks clean and his clothes appear new, he said. And the holster, Garcia added, is worn more in the style of someone who works on a ranch, on the outside of his pants for quick access to the gun. As many people have commented online, the holster appears too big. It looks like a holster for an 8-10 inch gun while the gun appears to be a 9mm pistol, which is much shorter, Garcia said. “It doesn’t fit the gun.”

In the doorbell camera video, the holster hangs down from the middle of the man’s waistband, in the front of his pants.

He has black facial hair visible both above his mouth and below it, on his chin, and his eyelashes appear to be dark black.

Garcia says he estimates that the man is between the ages of 24 and 28.

“To me that looks like a low-level cartel person who’s trying to make a name for himself by doing this,” he said. “If what I think is true, he may no longer exist, because of his unprofessionalism at the doorway.”

Dark brown or black facial hair can be seen above and below the person’s mouth. (FBI photo)

The person is wearing a black Ozark Trail brand backpack that appears to be full. He initially covers the Nest doorbell camera with his right hand, and then turns and grabs brittlebush from the front yard and uses it to either cover or remove the camera. (FBI photo)

Garcia notes that the man picked what appeared to be flowers from the front yard — what some have identified as brittlebush — and tried to use it to cover the camera, which didn’t really work.

“He does things that a professional would not do,” he says. Because of this, he says, the cartel probably considered the man “expendable.”

“I’m not sure that he’s actually alive any longer,” he said. “If what I’m saying is correct, he may already be gone.”

Other experts have discounted any idea of involvement by cartels, but Bill Garcia knows more about cartels and how they operate than most people.

In 2019, he was working alongside U.S. Marshals in Mexico trying to find missing children when he was abducted by a cartel. He was 700 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border. They held him for eight hours and then released him, he said.

It’s the Sinaloa Cartel that is active in southern Arizona, in the area around Tucson. (Tucson is just one hour from the Mexican border.)

“They are in disarray right now,” Garcia says of the Sinaloa Cartel, adding that they may be trying an abduction of a wealthy American as another way of making money, as their income from drug trafficking has fallen off.

Garcia says they could have gotten the idea to target Nancy Guthrie after seeing the “Homecoming” segment on NBC’s “Today” show last November that showed Savannah Guthrie, one of the show’s anchors, returning to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, and spending time with her mom, Nancy, who lives in Catalina Foothills, a neighborhood on the northwest side of Tucson.

A screen capture from NBC’s “Homecoming” episode on the “Today” show featuring Savannah Guthrie with her mom Nancy, which aired last November.

But why, if a cartel member took her, has there been no credible ransom request? It could be that Nancy Guthrie didn’t survive the kidnapping, says Garcia, and because of this, the kidnappers couldn’t provide proof of life to the family and law enforcement. So they considered it a wash and moved on to something else.

The FBI initially offered $50,000 for information leading them to Nancy Guthrie. The Bureau has since increased this to $100,000.

Tucson television stations have received at least two requests for ransom, and TMZ has received four, one asking for $6 million to be paid into a Bitcoin account. But no ransom has been paid and it’s now been more than three weeks since Nancy was reported missing on Sunday morning, February 1.

Bill Garcia has had several reporters calling him, and was interviewed on Saturday evening by News Nation.

He’s hoping he’ll be asked to help find Nancy.

His style of working is quiet, and he usually works alone. He says he’s heard that law enforcement may be pulling back after three weeks and no sign of Nancy Guthrie (and no idea where she is.) He says it’s at this point in an investigation that he usually comes in, and that he’s usually called in by the family members of someone’s who’s gone missing.

“I was hoping that they would reach out to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it for a wage, I’d do it pro bono… It makes me feel good to be able to solve these things.”

Before becoming a private investigator, Garcia worked for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and then for the Forest Service. It was while he was working for the Forest Service in 1991 that he was first called on to try to find a missing person — a 12-year-old boy named Jared Negrete who had last been seen on the summit of Mount San Gorgonio in California.

He’s licensed as a private investigator in California and works all over the country, as well as overseas.

Garcia’s grandparents came to the United States from the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. Garcia is fluent in Spanish and considers himself both Mexican-American and also Native American.

“My beliefs are definitely Native American,” he says.

Bill Garcia, on the ground in Utah last year burning sage, while in the state searching for Melodee Buzzard, a 9-year-old girl who went missing from California.

The story in a California newspaper from 2016 of how Bill Garcia found the body of a toddler who’d gone missing. His mother confessed to him that she killed him — one of three times in his career that a person has confessed to him that they were responsible for someone’s disappearance.

Crossroads Report had the opportunity to ask Garcia about his assessment of another scenario — that a person who fits the profile he described — a Hispanic man in his 20s who is living in the United States illegally — would be the kind of person an intelligence agency might hire to carry out an abduction.

“They do hire people like that,” he said.

He said he’s been asked by others whether the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie could be motivated by the desire to keep Americans from focusing on the Epstein files and says he does think this is a possibility.

But whatever the motivation for her abduction, he’d like to be able to find Nancy Guthrie, and says he’d be more inclined to look north of Tucson than south as the road south to the Mexico border is so heavily surveilled by the United States.

