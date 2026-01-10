My brother died this week in a hospital under heavy sedation, basically asleep, and unable to really think or form sentences.

He died at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in the palliative care unit. Palliative care is the unit of the hospital where they put people when it has been decided that they are going to die. There, they are made comfortable. But maybe too comfortable.

He was put on Midazolam, a heavy sedative, and slept his way to death. He was taken off the ventilator on Monday night, and he died on Thursday.

I had called him at the hospital on Tuesday, and the nurse was kind enough to go into his room and put a phone on speakerphone so that I could talk with him as he was not able to hold the phone himself. I told him how much we were thinking of him and praying that he would get better. In response I heard mumbling and some moaning. I think he was trying to say something to me, but I couldn’t be sure.

My brother Mark, in the middle, on the day of his college graduation in May of 2019. My brother Dan is on the left, our father on the right and my son in the foreground.

I’d called again on Wednesday, and a different nurse obliged me, holding the phone to his ear. I heard him say, fairly distinctly: “Margaret, call back in five minutes.” I was glad to hear this. He was still there. He could form words. I called back, and he really was struggling to tell me something, but I couldn’t understand what it was. In between there was a lot of moaning. But I did tell him that I loved him and said goodbye.

I called again on Thursday afternoon. And this time it was silence. I didn’t hear any moaning or mumbling. It was just quiet.

Soon after, the doctors involved with his care returned my call. I told them I was concerned about the heavy sedation and asked about the dosage of Midazolam. They said he was getting 3 milligrams an hour, and was also being given a pain medication called hydromorphone and Haldol, as needed, and had tried some other medication. When I asked why he was being sedated, they said it was to keep him from being “agitated.” The nurse on Tuesday had said this same thing, also using the word “agitated.”

But what did “agitated” mean? Talking? Moving around? The nurse had also said it was to keep him from having anxiety.

When I’d first asked the nurse on Tuesday morning what he was being given to sedate him, I’d heard that dip in her voice that you hear when someone is a bit nervous about something. She didn’t answer “Midazolam” in a cheerful or matter-of-fact kind of way. It was like I’d caught her doing something bad, or like she knew I wasn’t going to like hearing that.

I didn’t like it. I was somewhat shocked. Midazolam was what they’d used in the UK to end the lives of many elderly people in care homes during Covid. They didn’t just put people to sleep — they put them into a long, forever sleep. Midazolam at higher doses slows down breathing, and then stops breathing altogether.

Addressing the doctors on the phone, I said I wanted to see if they could lower the dose of Midazolam so that Mark wasn’t completely knocked out and could actually communicate with family members. If these were his last days on earth, as they were telling me they were, then he should at least be able to speak. They said they couldn’t do this, as he needed this dose of 3 milligrams. One of the doctors said they could tell by his grimaces that he was uncomfortable or in pain and was indicating he wanted more of a sedative and were calibrating the dose accordingly. I told them I absolutely did not want Midazolam used to “hasten death.” They assured me it wouldn’t be.

A half an hour later, my father called to say that my brother had passed. It was a sad end for someone who, until 2024 at least, had so many plans for his life, and who had been admitted to graduate school at Florida International University just four years before.

What had he died of? Not cancer or heart disease or a stroke. He hadn’t had any of those. He’d been suffering from a range of symptoms that included violent tremors, difficulty walking and poor motor skills, probably the result of 35 years of psychiatric medication and then on top of it, the Covid vaccine and several boosters. He’d been in an out of hospitals for three years and in a nursing home for the last several months. About a week ago he asphyxiated milk (while in the hospital in the presence of a nurse) and went into shock. He was intubated — put on a ventilator and feeding tube. On Monday night, they’d made the decision to disconnect it all and transfer him to the palliative care unit of the hospital to die.

While the nurses, a physician’s assistant I spoke to and the doctors were all incredibly kind, they were almost too kind. I had the feeling that I was being managed, that they’d been trained to deal with people like me who ask a lot of questions.

I would be willing to take on faith their insistence that he needed the 3 milligrams of Midazolam, except for the following:

Hospital administrators put a lot of pressure on doctors and nurses to not let patients take up a bed for too long. This is well known. So I somehow had a feeling that they weren’t going to “allow” my brother to remain alive for more than a few days. Midazolam, therefore, seems like the easiest way to hasten a death without giving any evidence that this is what is being done. The person is just being made “comfortable.” Midazolam is not a pain-killer. My brother was being given something else for pain. He was being given the Midazolam to put him to sleep. Sleeping patients are much easier to care for, of course, as they make no noise and ask nothing of nurses. So this is another incentive to administer something that is better for nurses and not necessarily for the patient. I see that the use of Midazolam in palliative care (end-of-life care) has increased dramatically in recent years. This makes me naturally suspicious that it’s being used, as oxycontin was, to maximize profits for the drug maker rather than do what is best for patients — that the end-of-life patients are basically being milked for profits.

In Switzerland, the number of people who died under continuous deep sedation increased 400% between 2001 and 2013.

I wasn’t able to find the current data for the United States, but it seems that this practice of putting people who are deemed terminally ill into a deep sleep in the days before death has become increasingly accepted.

But what are the implications?

My brother was struggling to say something to me, but could not form the words with his mouth. Perhaps he was too sleepy to really form the thoughts well enough to put them into words. But I could tell he wanted to speak. Because of Midazolam, his right to speak and be heard were taken from him.

What was he trying to tell me? Did he need something he could not ask for? Was he hungry?

And what about his right to experience death? Did he have an opportunity to reflect on his life and consider what it all meant? To recall wonderful memories? To talk to God? These things require a lucid, or at least conscious, mind. I don’t think he had that. It was taken from him.

