Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Russell's avatar
Patricia Russell
1d

Heartbreaking.

"And what about his right to experience death? Did he have an opportunity to reflect on his life and consider what it all meant? To recall wonderful memories? To talk to God? These things require a lucid, or at least conscious, mind. I don’t think he had that. It was taken from him."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig Lawrance's avatar
Craig Lawrance
16h

Thoughts and prayers with you Margaret. Dealing with death contorts our mind in so many ways. You’re 100% spot on with the Midazolam. Over here, Our UK patients were made to feel “comfortable”, or moreover to hike the covid death numbers to create the impression of a pandemic. All this drug does is give the nursing staff an easy life, the drug companies and hospitals more profit. A win-win for the healthcare industrial complex. It’s such an easy sell. As you say who wouldn’t want the nursing staff to treat their patients “kindly”?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture