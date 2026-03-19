Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

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Ruth Schimmelpfennig's avatar
Ruth Schimmelpfennig
5d

Margaret, this is tragic and so much easier to accept without the story, and picture of this little innocent. One of the most basic questions about this latest war is why are humans still so barbaric. Do we only care if it is our loved one who is sacrificed. God help us.

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
5d

Of course it’s very sad that a young child was killed, but you have to understand that there are thousands of civilian casualties in any war.

When you’re dealing with a terrorist state like Iran, all the old rules are off the books.

They certainly have shown no hesitation in attacking civilian targets all over the Middle East. Let me ask you a hypothetical question: If we could’ve wiped out Hitler at some point in the early years of World War II, would we stop because there might be a young child in the house?

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