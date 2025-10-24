I knew better. And yet, I did it anyway.

I wrote an Op-ed and sent it to the Indianapolis Star, the largest newspaper in the state of Indiana, where I now live.

I did this even though I realize it’s 2025 and newspapers don’t actually exist anymore.

I mean, technically they do. But not really. There are no newsrooms. Or if they exist, no one works in them. The news staff is just a handful of Jimmy Kimmel-watchers in their 20s and 30s writing “articles” on their laptops in their one-bedroom apartments and submitting them to central processing to be posted to a website. The people writing the headlines are often in another state. It’s all so bizarre.

I was told last year that reporters at the Indy Star expected the paper to go out of business within a month or two. But somehow, it just keeps going. No one subscribes. No one cares what they write, except the legislators who work in the capital who are always worried about their next election and so are used to caring about what the papers say about them, not realizing that everything has changed. That world doesn’t exist anymore.

Now there’s X and YouTube and Rumble if YouTube kicks you off, and Substack and Facebook (and Telegram and Truth Social, etc, etc). There’s so much information. We can see everything now. And now we know, or are at least beginning to understand, how much we’ve been lied to and for how long.

On Substack, no one’s afraid. No one can fire you. On X under Elon Musk, there’s no subject that’s off limits except those that aren’t protected by the First Amendment, I suppose (defamation, calls for violence, etc.)

But I decided to send something to the Star perhaps out of nostalgia and because it involved newspapers.

The editors of the student newspaper here at Indiana University, called the Indiana Daily Student, had a meltdown because the university canceled their printed edition after the student editors refused the university’s request to put out a Homecoming edition with only Homecoming-related stories. This was after refusing all semester to put out only special editions with no regular news, and being repeatedly asked why they were denying the administration’s request. (They can post everything on the newspaper’s online edition, which is what many most people see).

What I sent to the Star is below. They edited it and made it sound like something a third grader wrote, which led me to shoot off an e-mail this morning containing a number of expletives. But the good thing that came out of this is that I’ll never be bothering with newspapers ever again. The Left has run them all into the ground, and they are just about dead and buried. Let them lie where they are, writhing on the ground. I have no more use for them.

It’s time for IU and the IDS to part ways By Margaret Menge I share the disappointment of the staff of the Indiana Daily Student that their newspaper will no longer appear in print. But I don’t agree that what happened was censorship. Given that IU absorbed the paper’s $1 million debt last year, and given that the university (a taxpayer-supported institution) has continued to heavily subsidize the paper, the university is essentially the publisher and thus has a right to make publishing decisions. This includes whether to publish a print edition or only an online edition, and whether a special edition should have regular news or not. A publisher can decide to shut down a paper entirely at any time. This is the real world. It’s how things work. Even if the publisher (IU) had tried to dictate which stories should go in the paper and which should not, this wouldn’t be censorship as censorship has to come from outside. Rather, it would be a violation of editorial independence, breaching the so-called Chinese wall between the business side of the paper and the journalism side. On the financial situation of the IDS, I’m astonished that the paper has been allowed to continue to run deficits while paying its editors and reporters and also paying an advisor a salary of more than $100,000 a year. I was the editor of a small-town paper in New York and also started a weekly newspaper in Palm Beach County, Florida. Here’s what you do when you’re losing money: You cut all unnecessary expenses immediately! One of those is the printing bill. You don’t need to print the newspaper: You can just publish online. This is where everyone is. I often walk through campus and in and out of the Indiana Memorial Union and the Wells Library. I also visit coffee shops on the perimeter of the IU campus. And I can tell you that in seven years, I have never once seen anyone reading a paper copy of the IDS. This is surely because young people are looking online and not to paper copies of newspapers for their news. But it’s likely also that many students just weren’t interested in what was in the paper. In the editions of the IDS that I’ve seen in the last year or so, all of the columns seemed to be written by students on the Left, often pushing trans ideology and DEI. I never saw any columns representing a conservative viewpoint. I live in a student neighborhood here in Bloomington, know and interact with many students, and often go to Mass at the Catholic student parish. So I know that there are thousands of students here at IU who are conservative. But their views are never represented in the IDS. Why not? Why has there been only one side represented on the Opinion page? Last year, when Donald Trump won the presidential election, the IDS editors seemed to have a collective meltdown, publishing a front page filled with anti-Trump insults. There was no news on the front page, whatsoever – just hateful rhetoric. I believe IU was right to discontinue the print edition of the paper and should think twice about continuing to subsidize the IDS going forward. Taxpayer-supported institutions should not be subsidizing a newspaper that doesn’t make any effort to represent diverse voices. All of these years, the Opinion page should have been split between left and right, liberal and conservative. If all one side, then subsidizing it probably violates IU’s neutrality policy, which forbids the university from taking political positions and supporting one political party over another. The IDS has clearly been used for years as a tool of the Left, to influence young students to vote Democrat. The best plan for all would be for the IDS to move off campus and cut all ties to IU, giving the editors the freedom to produce the newspaper they want to produce. This would ensure that the student journalists have total press freedom, while also learning the business side of the news business. In the age of the Internet, with college students getting their news through their phones, the days of universities needing to subsidize student newspapers are long past. Margaret Menge wrote a column for the IDS in the summer of 1993 and went on to work in journalism for 15 years, in New York, Florida and Indiana. She’s lived in Bloomington since 2017.

If the IDS staffers — the student journalists — don’t want to cut ties with the university, then the university should cut ties with them. Just cut off the money. After all, if taxpayers are all paying for this kind of content (below - the post-election edition published in November 2024), then it’s essentially compelled speech and a violation of the First Amendment rights of all here in Indiana who file tax returns:

