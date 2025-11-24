I know what it’s like to be inside of your home, living your normal life, when suddenly, you hear the doorknob turn. The doorknob to the FRONT DOOR. Someone trying to get in. The heart stops. Thoughts race.

It happened to me while I was living in the Florida Keys in a small cottage.

It was late in the evening. I’d taken a run, I think, and then a shower, and was sitting at my kitchen table, organizing some things. I’d just locked the front door maybe 20 minutes before. It was one of those doors that has the panes of glass on the top half. And outside it was pitch dark.

Suddenly, a sound! The doorknob had turned both ways. I was sure. Two sounds. Turn, turn. Someone had tried the door, trying to see if it might be open. There was no other explanation for that sound. No animal could have made it. It was a human hand, turning the knob. Who was out there? I couldn’t see anything. I grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and ran to the back bedroom where I cowered in a corner on the floor and called 911. I stayed there, huddled in the corner and heard, on the other side of the wall from me, something drag against the outside of the house. It sounded like a branch. It took forever for the sheriff’s deputy to arrive. I think 20 minutes, maybe 25. She cruised around the property with a light and then came back to the cottage and said she didn’t see anything. She seemed to doubt my account that there had really been someone there. But I knew there had been.

The next night, around the same time, it happened again. Someone tried the door while I was sitting inside. And again I found myself cowering in the corner with the steak knife. I called 911 again and another deputy came out. He didn’t see anything or anyone.

I was terrified. At work on Monday I was dropping things, I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t help thinking: If my door had been unlocked,…Who would have walked in? And what would have happened? Even if I’d called 911 before he’d gotten in, I realized with horror that whatever was going to happen would have already happened by the time the cops arrived. I’d been so stupid. All these years I’d thought that calling 911 would stop a break-in in progress. The cops would arrive before the intruder was all the way in. The cops would prevent anything bad from occurring. They would protect me. I don’t know why I thought that. Even writing it now it sounds crazy. It’s just how I grew up. In the middle class suburbs of Madison, Wisconsin, there was no gun culture. Everyone’s father worked in an office. We trusted the authorities to protect us.

After work I went by the auto repair shop that was next door. It was run by a very nice older couple. They lived on site, in a small house attached to the shop. To my alarm, they said they hadn’t heard a thing those two nights. They’d had their windows closed and the air conditioning running. I realized at that moment the false sense of security I had from having neighbors. If everyone has their windows up and the air conditioning blasting — which they did because it was summer in the Subtropics — no one is going to hear anything.

The next day I drove down to Key West and bought a gun at Moe’s Gun Shop and Barber Shop – an old school Smith & Wesson .38 special. But with the three-day waiting period, I couldn’t get it until later in the week. I still didn’t have a way of defending myself. That same day I think it was, I heard from a co-worker that he was moving out the Key West house where he’d been living. Did I want to take his place? Yes. I took it. I moved that day or the next.

The Castle Doctrine in Indiana law says that you don’t have to leave your home. You can remain in it and use deadly force to PREVENT or stop another person from breaking in. The key word is “prevent.” It means you don’t have to wait until they are inside and then hope for the best. Hope they don’t have a bigger gun and shoot faster. Hope that you’re able to stop them with a single shot before they’re on top of you. Hope they treat you nicely and maybe just take a few things and leave. (Spend some time studying home invasion cases and you’ll see the depth of human depravity and the truly evil things that home invaders often do to people once they’re inside and the door is closed.)

The language of the Indiana law (IC 35-41-3-2) says it is the policy of the state to recognize the “unique character” of a citizen’s home and to “ensure that a citizen feels secure in his or her own home against unlawful intrusion by another individual or a public servant.”

Specifically, it says a person “is justified in using reasonable force, including deadly force, against any other person; and does not have a duty to retreat; if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent or terminate the other person’s unlawful entry of or attack on the person’s dwelling, curtilage, or occupied motor vehicle.”

The Whitestown shooting was a tragedy because a young woman, a mother and a wife, lost her life. But the facts seem clear. The woman and her husband were trying to unlawfully enter someone’s home. Yes, it was a mistake. But they were still attempting the unlawful entry of the home belonging to Curt Andersen and his wife. It was dark and he was awakened to the sound of people trying to get in. The law does not say he has to wait until they’re in. It doesn’t say he has to try to talk to them first, before shooting. His home is his castle, and he had the right to prevent an unlawful entry — a home invasion.

Maybe the husband of the woman who was shot, Maria Perez de Velasquez, should accept some responsibility. Did he think it was a good idea to go into an American neighborhood in the darkness and try to enter a home without checking to make absolutely sure that they were at the right address? As a husband and a father, it was his duty to assess such risks to protect his family. Also, did he make the decision to enter the United States illegally with his family, and to remain here, working illegally? If so, maybe he should acknowledge that in doing so, he placed himself and his family in an unsafe situation, because not understanding the language and the customs, they wouldn’t have known about the Castle Doctrine, and might not realize that many homeowners in the Indianapolis area, which has seen an extraordinary amount of violent crime over the last several years, would be armed and ready to use guns to prevent unlawful entry and protect their own lives.

Share

Leave a comment