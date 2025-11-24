Crossroads Report

Joan Billman
11h

Thank you for using your real life experience to explain why the Castle Doctrine is necessary. You explained so well the responsibility of the couple being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The homeowners were justified in protecting themselves. It was just a very unfortunate incident.

Jan
12hEdited

Thank you Margaret, well stated. We are a senior couple in a safe rural subdivision in central Indiana and had break-ins of our vehicles, parked in our drive, in the last two years. Husband has always had fire arms as a hunter. We both have had carry permits for many years as we camped extensively (campers are usually not the problem,) and I worked nights with travel involved. He is part of a security team at our University located church. Neither of us have ever pointed a fire arm at another but we both have an appreciation of the brokenness of human nature. The old joke use to be if you shot someone on your front porch, drag them in the door, but that sort of effort should not be required by the law.

1 more comment...

