Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Carlino's avatar
Pete Carlino
1d

Maybe the person at the door was given a key. It's difficult to believe that anyone would open the door for someone masked and dressed that way.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Michael Srite's avatar
Michael Srite
2d

Drops of blood were found on the porch, Margaret. Maybe she's on blood thinners, and it resulted from rough handling by the abductors, but it hardly seems likely she was killed on the scene, as there'd be much more than a few drops of blood in that case. I think you can discard the body bag theory in any case. Body bags are designed to contain everything. I suppose she could've died from a heart attack due to the struggle and fear, but this probably wasn't in the plan, so no need for a tarp or body bag. What else it could be in that backpack? Perhaps a blanket to cover her in their vehicle? A change of clothes and footwear?

I'm still puzzled by the porch video. Why is it so short? Did someone turn the camera on and off deliberately, just to leave a few seconds of intrigue for our entertainment? How dumb or drunk must one be to suppose his hand or those few leaves would disable that camera? It makes no sense even to try, as anyone would know he's already been recorded.

Assuming Mrs. Guthrie is deceased, is this a good reason to give up on the ransom? Sure, she's worth a lot less now, but wouldn't the cartel at least try to recover some of its expenses by offering her body up for some reduced price? I reckon they would, which is why I doubt the cartel notion.

I can think of another reason besides those given for carrying a pistol in front like the man did. It makes one narrower. Maybe he expected to pass through a slight opening and didn't want it to catch on something.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Margaret Menge and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture