The person seen on the Nest doorbell camera outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the night of Jan. 31 was kitted out with what one investigator described as a “Kidnappers-R-Us” outfit that included a fleece jacket, a ski mask and a backpack — all of which look to be from Walmart.

But it wasn’t an empty backpack, as one would expect a burglar to carry and use to load up on valuables once inside a home.

The backpack appeared to be full. But full in a certain way.

“That backpack was way too smooth,” Bill Garcia, a private investigator in California who was studying this case told me last week.

When I asked him what he thought was in it, he answered: “A body bag…or it could have been a cleaning suit.”

Other experts have theorized that the backpack may have contained a folded-up tarp — presumably a tarp that would be used to wrap the victim or cover her.

As gruesome as these ideas sound, they must be considered, if only to understand how Nancy Guthrie, who weighs about 150 pounds and has limited mobility, could have been transported to a vehicle. Could she have been zip-tied, placed in a body bag and carried out by two men to a waiting car?

The backpack can be seen clearly on the doorbell camera video when the person turns away from the door, steps off the porch, and bends over to pick some branches from a bush in the front yard. It appears to be full and puffed out, to the point that the fabric of the pack is smooth and stiff. But the backpack does not appear to be heavy as it does not shift when the person bends over.

You can watch the video here:

https://x.com/FBIPhoenix/status/2021303417914753471?s=20

The backpack was identified by the FBI as an Ozark Trail brand Hikers Pack. Ozark Trail is a Walmart brand that is sold exclusively by Walmart.

Focusing on the backpack is a reminder that none of the normal rules apply to this crime. This was not a burglary. It was either:

A kidnapping to create a news diversion, to distract from the Epstein files. Americans heard very little about the Epstein files, which were released on Friday, Jan. 30, because two days later, just as independent researchers began finding and revealing shocking pieces of information in those files and posting them to sites like X, Savannah Guthrie’s mother was reported to be missing from her home. The Nancy Guthrie story dominated news coverage for the next two weeks, and almost nothing was reported about the Epstein files. If revelations in the Epstein files were given the coverage they should have been given, U.S. support for Israel would have taken a hit and the Democratic Party and the world financial system would have been weakened. There are three powerful groups who thus could have been behind the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie: a.) Pro-Israel interests in the U.S. b.) Democrat operatives and c.) banking interests. I wrote here on the good possibility that Savannah Guthrie’s husband, who is Jewish and is a top Democrat PR “fixer” whose firm, Glover Park, was recommended to Jeffrey Epstein, could have had some involvement. A cartel kidnapping for ransom but she died during the abduction or soon after so they couldn’t show proof of life needed to collect the ransom. When I spoke at length last week with private investigator Bill Garcia, he was fairly sure that this was a cartel kidnapping and that the Sinaloa Cartel is responsible. “It’s rare but it does happen,” he said about the cartel targeting and kidnapping ordinary Americans who are not involved in the drug trade. He said he suspects that the person seen on the doorbell camera video is a “low-level cartel associate” who is under 30 and in the U.S. illegally. Garcia is Mexican-American himself, has located missing Americans in Mexico and was kidnapped by a cartel in Mexico in 2019 and held for eight hours. The way the person outside the door is carrying the gun may be the strongest evidence that he is a member of a Mexican cartel. The handgun sits in a holster hanging down from the center of the pants, on the outside. Garcia told News Nation that the holster looks like the kind that is sold in Mexico and he told me that this style of carry calls to mind the way Mexicans working on ranches carry their guns — outside the pants and in the center of the body, for easy access. Others have referred to this as “Mexican carry” — or a variation of Mexican carry.

It’s no use trying to find Nancy Guthrie without understanding what kind of an event this is. The normal rules just won’t apply.

If this was a cartel kidnapping, then it’s unlikely DNA tests will lead to a suspect. Garcia said they won’t find a match, and I think this is correct. Members of the Sinaloa Cartel don’t send their DNA in to Ancestry DNA, and neither do their relatives. They are not living normal American lives. They are very much outside of everything we know as normal life. They would also be unlikely to use normal cell phones that could be traced back to an individual user.

If it’s a professional hit and the purpose was to create a diversion — an even more likely scenario with the war on Iran now launched (they only needed to divert the public’s attention for one month!) then the perpetrators have already been paid and will never be found. They would not have used cell phones that could be tracked and if any of their DNA is found, it will not be in CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System. If the abductors are Mexican nationals, their relatives’ DNA will not be in any databases anywhere, making genetic genealogy impossible.

But where is Nancy?

Bill Garcia said when we spoke that he had a strong feeling the cartel kidnappers would have headed north towards Phoenix, not south towards Mexico as the highway from Tucson to the Mexican border is heavily patrolled by the United States.

Anyone looking for Nancy should maybe be scouting around the poorer, Hispanic neighborhoods in Phoenix and maybe further north, in Las Vegas or even in southern Utah.

