On Tuesday, I mailed a letter to Dr. Caroline Rouse, the Indiana Obstetrician-Gynecologist who testified before the Indiana General Assembly on Nov. 23, 2021 on the issue of pregnancy and the Covid-19 vaccine.

In her testimony that day, Dr. Rouse had said it was not true that there are no experts; that she was an expert, and that the Covid vaccine was perfectly safe and effective for pregnant women or women planning to become pregnant. She also told legislators that the language they included in their bill — listing pregnancy as a reason an employer had to grant an exemption to any vaccine mandate they might impose on employees — was “misinformation” that could lead to deaths.

But Dr. Rouse didn’t mention VAERS and what it showed by the time she was presenting this testimony: that 3,823 pregnant women had reported an adverse event following vaccination with one of the Covid-19 vaccines and that 1,444 women had reported either a miscarriage or a premature birth.

Why?

In my letter, I asked her this question, and several others, and asked if she has contacted legislators to correct her testimony or explain this omission.

I CC’d this letter to the dean of the IU Medical School, where Dr. Rouse teaches; to the head of the school’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology; to the Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, Todd Huston; and to the Indiana House Floor Leader, Matt Lehman, who had introduced the bill language that day at the Indiana Statehouse.

They all should have received this letter by now.

Here’s the text of the letter:

January 14, 2025

Caroline Rouse, MD

Indiana University School of Medicine

Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

340 West 10th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202-3082

Dear Dr. Rouse:

I left a message for you before the holidays, but didn’t hear back, so wanted to write to ask you some questions about your testimony before the Indiana General Assembly on Nov. 23, 2021.

As I’m sure you’re aware, in part because of your testimony that day, state legislators removed from House Bill 1001 the exemption to Covid vaccine mandates for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

This meant that many pregnant women in our state had to choose between their job and getting an experimental vaccine that they did not want.

As a journalist who followed the issue of the Covid vaccine closely and reported on our state’s response to the pandemic for several publications including The Center Square, the Indiana Policy Review and on my Substack at Crossroads Report, I would like to understand better your reasons for saying what you did in your testimony, and find out whether you have now reconsidered any part of this testimony.

To refresh your memory, you told legislators on Nov. 23, 2021:

“Including pregnancy or the intention to become pregnant as reasons for exemption from Covid vaccination is medically unsound and dangerous.”

You also said there was “strong medical evidence from tens of thousands of pregnant patients showing that the vaccine is both safe and effective.”

1. Were you aware that by late September of 2021, two months before you gave this testimony, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed 3,823 pregnant women had reported an adverse event after getting one of the Covid vaccines and that 1,444 had reported that they had either miscarried or experienced a premature birth after vaccination?

2. Did you know at the time you testified on behalf of both yourself and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) that ACOG had entered into an agreement with the CDC to accept millions of dollars from the CDC on the condition that they promoted the vaccine to pregnant women?

3. Are you aware that ACOG accepted more than $11 million in grants from the CDC between July of 2021 and 2023?

4. If you had known, would you have thought it appropriate to disclose this in your testimony?

5. Are you aware that VAERS now contains 105 reports of women in Indiana between the ages of 18 and 49 who were hospitalized after getting one of the Covid vaccines and that 64 were reported as having a permanent disability?

6. Are you aware that VAERS now contains 38,190 reports of deaths following a Covid vaccination?

7. Are you aware of the documents from the Pfizer trials of the Covid-19 vaccine that have been obtained through FOIA requests and what they show about pregnancy and the risks posed by the vaccine?

8. Have you contacted legislators to correct any part of the testimony you presented in 2021, to add anything, or to explain why anything was omitted from the information you presented?

I’ve taken the time to contact you with these questions because following the Covid pandemic, many Americans have lost trust in doctors, hospitals and in public health authorities.

It does not seem possible for that trust to be restored unless we can understand why things were communicated that turned out to be false and can understand how these mistakes could have occurred.

I’m concerned also, for the reputation of the IU Medical School, as you identified yourself in your testimony as an assistant professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

What are medical students taught about informed consent? Are they taught that doctors should inform their patients about potential risks of a particular pharmaceutical product? That doctors should respect their patients’ choice to pursue a particular course of treatment and their decision to decline a pharmaceutical product?

Given that the IU Medical School trains the majority of doctors who practice in our state, and that it is a state-supported institution, it seems important that Hoosiers are able to have faith that doctors are being trained to listen to patients, to inform them of potential risks of pharmaceutical products and to admit when they have gotten something wrong.

If you would like to refer back to the testimony you presented that day, you can watch it on YouTube by going to the channel called “Crossroads Report.”

I look forward to hearing from you, Dr. Rouse, and would welcome the opportunity to talk with you on the phone or in person. I can be reached at the phone number below.

Sincerely,

Margaret Menge

CC: Jay Hess - Dean, Indiana University School of Medicine

Lisa Landrum - Chair, IU School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Rep. Todd Huston – Speaker, Indiana House of Representatives, Indiana General Assembly

Rep. Matt Lehman – Majority Floor Leader, Indiana House of Representatives

