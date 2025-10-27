At a hearing this afternoon in Utah, Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the pre-trial hearings and the actual trial of Tyler Robinson.

Robinson’s defense team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have both written to the judge asking for cameras to be prohibited.

This news just broke on Friday. So I dashed off this letter and sent it to the court just now. If you’re in touch with any other journalists or commentators covering this case, you might urge them to send something similar. The email for the Clerk of the Court for the Fourth District is: debbiej@utahcourts.gov.

October 27, 2025

The Honorable Tony F. Graf

Fourth Judicial District Court

137 N. Freedom Boulevard

Provo, Utah 84601

Dear Judge Graf:

I am writing to ask that you deny the request that no cameras be allowed in the courtroom for the trial and the pre-trial hearings in the case of Utah v. Tyler James Robinson.

Public access to information about the actions of government is essential in a democratic government in which the people are sovereign.

“A popular government without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both,” wrote James Madison.

The many journalists, commentators and American citizens with a strong interest in the administration of justice in this case cannot acquire full and accurate information about the trial if they cannot see it and hear it for themselves.

There will be so much information provided in testimony before the court, so many things said by attorneys for both sides and so many issues covered, that it will be impossible for a small number of journalists who will be able to personally attend the trial in Provo to relay all of it to viewers and readers, and to do so with fidelity, accurately quoting the participants.

Added to this, a trial lasting two weeks or more means that only large media organizations are likely to have the resources to cover the expenses of a reporter to remain in Utah for the duration. The many independent journalists who have invested more time in studying this case than many mainstream journalists will be shut out.

Prohibiting cameras in the courtroom would likely, therefore, lead to less clarity about the case and less public confidence in the state’s administration of justice and more confusion, more suspicion and a greater sense that something is being hidden.

The chief argument of the defense seems to be that allowing the trial to be televised would result in a mob scene that could influence jurors and thus deprive the defendant of due process. In this argument, they cite a Supreme Court case from 1915, Frank v. Mangum that had nothing to do with cameras and was about a highly charged case in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1913 involving a child factory worker victim and a Jewish defendant from the North, who was convicted of her murder.

There is no parallel with the Robinson case. Utah is not the Deep South. This is not 1913. And there are no racial politics involved.

Further, since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there has not been a single recorded act of retaliatory violence directed towards any group of people or any individuals, even those who have cheered the assassination online or at public protests.

The Frank case, therefore, has no relevance here.

Further, Americans are now accustomed to being able to see and hear for themselves the workings of their government on their computer screens and televisions and the civic health of our nation is stronger for it. We can watch city council meetings streamed online in most parts of the country and watch speeches on the floor of the U.S. Congress. In addition, every hearing of every congressional committee is streamed online through committee websites. How odd would it be to suggest that the hearings in which the public is most interested are the very hearings that should not be televised or streamed and that we should not be allowed to see!

There are certainly ways to protect the identities of jurors and to maintain decorum while also allowing the trial of Tyler James Robinson to be televised. Cameras can be placed in the courtroom in a way that they are inconspicuous. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many churches across America set up camera systems to livestream services, with congregants being unaware, or barely aware, of any cameras present given their placement and the fact that they are operated remotely. In such a situation, it is as if the cameras are not there.

As a longtime journalist with an interest in this case, and on behalf of the many other independent journalists, I ask you to kindly consider these arguments. I believe that prohibiting cameras would do much more harm to the cause of justice, or at least the perception that justice has been served, than allowing them ever possibly could.

Sincerely,

Margaret Menge, Editor and Reporter

Crossroads Report

Share

Leave a comment