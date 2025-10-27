Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Srite's avatar
Michael Srite
Oct 27

Good job, Margaret. I hope it works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
Oct 28

Alright Hoosier, this stinks to high heaven. FBI searched for Tyler Robinson day before shooting. https://youtu.be/-2YyGX6Sfq8?si=nQ6zMYLOsVg77-aK Charlie LIVES!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Menge
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Menge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture