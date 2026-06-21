Crossroads Report

Crossroads Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
Jun 21Edited

Morales should have kept his campaign promises for hand counted paper ballots. Instead, he caved to the party elites.

Shelton is a former Democrat with documented votes in multiple prior Democrat primaries up until 2016. He even ran as a Democrat for county commissioner in 2012.

Ireland, Engling's campaign manager, worked for Rokita when Rokita was SOS and brought machines to Indiana.

Also, hand marked ballots counted by machine are still... counted by machine. The voter has zero way to known that his vote was counted as cast. We need hand marked hand counted paper ballots. The only thing that should come between a voter, his ballot, and his bote, is a pen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Pete Carlino's avatar
Pete Carlino
Jun 21

Good article and informative for me as well. I served as a delegate and was not aware how Mav Engling was prompted to seek the SoS nominations.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Menge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture