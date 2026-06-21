Max Engling, the 39-year-old regional director for Sen. Jim Banks, was nominated on Saturday by delegates to the Indiana Republican State Convention to be their candidate for Secretary of State.

Max Engling with Sen. Jim Banks.

In choosing Engling, the delegates essentially fired current Secretary of State Diego Morales, an immigrant from Guatemala who defeated then incumbent Secretary of State Holli Sullivan at the convention four years ago in what was considered a major upset and a rebuke of the state party and Gov. Eric Holcomb, who had appointed Sullivan to the position.

Morales was said to be the only MAGA Secretary of State in America who was elected in the wake of the theft of the 2020 presidential election from President Donald Trump — a crime with enormous consequences and a crime that has gone unpunished, despite the massive amount of evidence presented by hearings HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE,…oh, and HERE!

But many delegates were unhappy with Morales.

“He’s had too many questionable mishaps over the last two years,” said one of them, Rachel Smith Quade of Hamilton County. “I think the actual job he did was good, it was good. However, his questionable missteps were too much to be able to win in November.”

People who follow political news in the state would know what she’s referring to.

Less than a month after he was sworn in to office in January of 2023, Morales hired his brother-in-law Shawn Grady as co-director of the Auto Dealer Services Division, which is part of the Secretary of State’s office. The salary for the position? $108,000. NICE! It also appeared that Morales had created this job especially for his sister’s husband, as there had previously been no such position as co-director of this office. Not good.

And then came the foreign trips Morales took: a big trip to Central Europe, another to India (for 10 days!) and two trips to Guatemala. One time Morales visited his home country it was to observe elections there. (Yes, really.) The other time it was to meet with the president. For a while, it seemed like every week Morales and/or his wife, an immigrant from Hungary, were going to some foreign land or meeting with some foreign dignitary, as though they were confused about the duties of the office and believed they were serving in a diplomatic post as Indiana’s chief envoys to the world!

And then there were the spot bonuses — big lumps of cash of up to $12,000 that Morales was awarding to his employees, for no discernable reason. Just because he could.

But the most recent news story was probably the most damaging — the news that Morales had as his chief of staff or deputy chief of staff (unclear which) a non-citizen named Elina Kupce who happened to be a good friend of his Hungarian wife, with the added detail that she at one point was a registered voter — when Diego Morales had run for Secretary of State promising to purge non-citizens from the state’s voter roll!

Rachel Smith Quade, a real estate agent in Fishers and longtime Republican volunteer, told me by phone on Saturday evening that because of these scandals, in May, a week after she was elected a delegate from Hamilton County, she and several other delegates talked and decided to try to find someone else to run against Diego Morales. Quade suggested Max Engling, saying she knew him from Hamilton County and trusted him.

Engling grew up in Illinois, graduated from IUPUI in Indianapolis and the next year, went to work in Washington, D.C., as a congressional staffer. He remained there until 2023, when he left his job as member services director for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to move back to Indiana with his wife and kids to run for Congress in the 5th Congressional District.

But Rep. Victoria Spartz, who represents the 5th CD and had said she wasn’t going to run again, hopped back into the race and won the primary, and Engling and the other candidates were left in the dust.

Engling and his family stayed in Indiana and in early 2025, he was hired by Sen. Jim Banks, to be his regional director for Central Indiana.

In May, Engling suddenly announced he was running for Secretary of State against Morales, challenging him at the convention, where elected delegates select the nominee.

Everyone assumed that Sen. Jim Banks had put him up to it.

Totally wrong, says Quade: “He was picked by lowly delegates.”

“I reached out to him on Wednesday, the 13th,” she says. Engling told her that he’d have to talk to his wife about it, and would also have to ask Banks if he would let him take a leave of absence to campaign, and if he would support him.

Banks had to think about it. He’d already endorsed Morales, and it was no small thing to retract an endorsement. It’s one of those things that’s almost never done.

It took a week.

“Wednesday, May 20th he called saying he’s in,” Quade said of Engling.

Then came the endorsements from Banks and then Attorney General Todd Rokita, which stunned Republicans in the state who are accustomed to state office-holders and elected leaders sticking by one another.

There were about five or six of them in the group that recruited Engling to run, says Quade. One of the others is Karin Glass from Marion County. Another is Jodi Smith from Hendricks County.

When they initially got together, they came up with about four names of people who could possibly run against Diego Morales.

“But none of them wanted to go against the Banks endorsement and the Rokita endorsement [of Morales],” says Glass. “We had to clear that away. We are the ones who cleared the path. We bushwhacked it.”

Quade, a longtime Trump supporter, says at the 2022 state convention she’d voted for David Shelton, the Knox County Clerk, but that there was a reason she didn’t get behind him this time.

“We didn’t know if Shelton and his team were equipped to beat Beau Bayh,” she said. “That’s why we recruited who we thought could win in November. I think we have a much better chance with Max Engling at the top of the ticket than Diego.”

She said the real wake-up call was when she was working the polls for the Indiana primary election on May 5 and a longtime Republican voter told her that if Diego Morales was the nominee in November, he or she would not be voting straight ticket for the first time.

The last scandal confirmed to her that Morales couldn’t be the Republican candidate in November.

“When you’re a Secretary of State, you don’t hire a noncitizen as deputy chief of staff,” she said flatly.

Engling is of a different sort.

“He’s a Boy Scout. He’s a great guy,” says Quade. “I trust him.”

Max Engling earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from IUPUI in Indianapolis in 2010. By early 2011, he had moved to D.C. and had begun working on Capitol Hill as a congressional staffer. His first job in D.C. appears to have been as an intern for the House Administration Committee, which oversees members of Congress and the administration of the House of Representatives. He was promoted several times over the years until he was eventually staff director of the Franking Commission, which is in charge of overseeing the mailings that members of Congress send out to their constituents that are paid for by taxpayer dollars. Actually, not just mailings. The Franking Commission also allows members of Congress to pay for billboards and radio ads using taxpayer dollars, when these are done in such a way that they can be classified as an official communication to constituents and not campaign ads. But the line is very fine, as you might imagine — and of course members of Congress use this privilege (i.e. your money) to help get themselves re-elected, and this is something the House Administration Committee is well aware of and Ok with. (Ask me how I know!)

But back to the campaign for Secretary of State.

Engling ran his short campaign promising reform — pledging to close Indiana’s primaries and make voters register by party, as they do in states like Florida and New York, where only those who are registered as members of a party are able to vote in that party’s primary.

He’s also promised citizen-only voting, although a state ID is already required to vote in Indiana and a new law already has allowed the Secretary of State’s office to go back and request proof of citizenship from people who weren’t citizens at the time they got an Indiana driver’s license (and presumably were added to the voter roll at the BMV). So it’s not clear what additional measures he is proposing.

It’s also not clear what his position is on Indiana’s voting machines, which the non-partisan group Verified Voting has continually identified as some of the least secure machines in the entire country.

Green is good on the map above. Green means that county uses voting machines that include hand-marked paper ballots. Red and dark orange are not good. Those are counties that are using voting machines that DO NOT HAVE HAND-MARKED PAPER BALLOTS and are NOT SECURE! Indiana is the No. 2 WORST STATE in the U.S. when it comes to its voting machines!

When asked recently at a conservative gathering about Engling’s position on Indiana’s voting machines and whether the state should require paper ballots, state Rep. Andrew Ireland, Engling’s campaign manager, said he didn’t know Engling’s position on the matter. Hmmm…

In his speech at the convention on Saturday, Engling made clear the subtext of the whole race — a looming threat from the son of the state’s most popular Democratic politician of the last 30 years. The priority is making sure that a Democrat does not win the Secretary of State’s office in November, a possibility that is not so remote now that Beau Bayh, the son of former governor and U.S. senator Evan Bayh, has stepped forward to run and has been nominated by the Indiana Democratic Party.

“If we lose this office, we can lose everything else,” Engling said in his pitch to the delegates on Saturday.

It worked.

There were a total of four candidates running: Diego Morales (the incumbent), Max Engling, David Shelton and Jamie Reitenour.

Reitenour was eliminated on the first ballot, getting just 135 votes, compared to 282 for Morales, 543 for Shelton and 715 for Max Engling.

Engling won it on the second ballot with the votes of 867 delegates. Shelton got 627 votes and Morales just 134.

The hard work of the small group of Republican delegates had paid off.

They’d been working the phones non-stop, and had called 600 other delegates on behalf of Max Engling in the run-up to the convention.

It worked. And Engling’s win will avoid what surely would have been a nasty race for Republicans.

“I’m sure Beau Bayh is very disappointed,” said Quade.

He must be.

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